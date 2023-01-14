Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Jeremy Renner Returns Home From Hospital After New Year's Day Snowplow AccidentWilliamReno, NV
Nevada witness reports cigar-shaped object shooting up from groundRoger MarshNevada State
Reno home prices slump as interest rates rise, reach record low since 2021Edy ZooReno, NV
Manhunt for Fugitive Chiropractor: FBI Offers Reward of $10,000.00Dylan BarketCarnelian Bay, CA
Marvel Actor Jeremy Renner Snow Cat plow Accident: How Serious is the Injury and How are His Leg and Health NowOlu'remiReno, NV
2news.com
Local nonprofit veterinary clinic receives $20,000 grant
Affordable veterinary care is a growing need nationwide as well as across Northern Nevada. That’s why Options Veterinary Care, Northern Nevada’s only nonprofit clinic, is delighted to announce it has received a BETTER CITIES FOR PETS™ program grant for 2023 from Mars Petcare. The grant funds will help provide veterinary care to pets who would otherwise suffer without it due to economic challenges for qualified Reno residents.
2news.com
EmployNV to Host Five Upcoming Events
FALLON - EmployNV Career Hub in Fallon invites jobseekers to a meet with a Veteran Employment Specialist for assistance and answering questions regarding employment services! This event will be held on Wednesday, January 18, 2023, from 11:00 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at the William N. Pennington Life Center, 952 S. Maine Street in Fallon. Registration is encouraged at the EmployNV.gov calendar and walk-ins are welcome!
matadornetwork.com
The Generator Space in Nevada Is Where Burning Man Festival Artists’ Work Comes To Life
If you love artwork, you have to make a trip to Nevada. While Reno, Nevada, is typically known as a not-so-interesting Vegas, it’s also a hub for art and culture in the state, including street artists and Burning Man creators. The Generator in Sparks, Nevada, just outside Reno, is where you’ll find many artists hard at work creating some of the festival’s best pieces.
2news.com
UNR to celebrate completion of the Gateway Parking Complex
The University of Nevada, Reno will hold a ribbon-cutting event to celebrate the completion of the Gateway Parking Complex on Thursday, Jan. 19. The seven-story complex is located on the southwest corner of Lake and East Ninth Streets in the Mathewson University Gateway. It includes 800 parking spaces for use...
2news.com
Registration is open for the 2023 Reno-Tahoe Senior Winter Games
Athletes 50 and older can sign up now for the 2023 Reno-Tahoe Senior Winter Games, a program dedicated to promoting and implementing fitness programs and activities. The Games offer participants individual and team competitions. Participants compete within age groups to win gold, silver, and bronze medals!. The Games officially begin...
KOLO TV Reno
Reno Public Market to host Grand Opening Weekend
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Reno Public Market is just days from its Grand Opening Weekend Celebration. The event will include live music and family-friendly activities. It’s also a chance for people to check out the expansive new food hall, which currently houses 17 locally-operated food vendors. The Grand Opening...
2news.com
School Delays on Tuesday, January 17
Due to snow and expected dangerous driving conditions, some schools will be on a delay Tuesday morning, January 17. Bishop Manogue Catholic High School will be on a two-hour delay. There will be a two-hour delay at all schools (including Incline Village) for Tuesday, January 17. Classes will begin two...
2news.com
Public Health Alert in Washoe for Yim's Produce Kimchi Products
The Washoe County Health District (WCHD) is issuing a public health alert for residents who purchased or consumed kimchi products from Yim’s Produce and Seafood in Sparks, Nevada, due to the products being distributed without benefit of inspection. The kimchi products in question:. Have manufacture dates between Dec. 1,...
KOLO TV Reno
Douglas County deactivates flooding call center
MINDEN, Nev. (KOLO) - Douglas County has deactivated its flooding call center that was first set up to deal with potential flooding from storms last week. The county has set up a damage assessment tool for residents to report damage to infrastructure and property. That tool can be accessed here.
KOLO TV Reno
Propane company departs, leaves customer in the cold
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - When Jennifer Schneider moved to a home in the horse friendly neighborhood of Rancho Haven three years ago, she looked forward to the rural lifestyle. She didn’t expect a sudden plunge into the pioneer woman experience. “No heat,” she says. “I’m living in one little...
nevadabusiness.com
Big Game 57 Viewings at Grand Sierra Resort
RENO, Nev. – Grand Sierra Resort and Casino (GSR) has football fans covered with two amazing venues to enjoy the excitement of Big Game 57 on Sunday, Feb. 12. Guests can reserve seating in Chickie’s & Pete’s or Crystal Lounge for an unparalleled sports viewing experience, complete with mouthwatering food and beverage offerings, luxurious seating and plenty of high-definition screens to soak in every moment of pro football’s championship game. Tickets are on sale now at www.GrandSierraResort.com/BigGame. Guests must be 21 years or older to attend.
Record-Courier
Longtime residents provide snow removal tips
Less than a third into winter, heavy snowfall over the past month has residents taking up snow shovels and blowers to clear paths and driveways across Carson Valley. Longtime residents took to social media to share snow removal tips in community forums. “We came from Bridgeport and are used to...
Sierra residents digging out from historic, early snow
SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — Snow in the Sierra is a common and welcome part of living above 5,000 ft. The series of storms hammering California has literally buried portions of homes and locals have to dig out just to get in. Cold storms started early and often, and...
kdnk.org
Northern Nevada lithium mine draws Native resistance from across the West
On an icy January morning, a crowd of Native American activists, environmentalists and allies marched to the U.S. District Court in downtown Reno. They were rallying in support of a lawsuit seeking to block the proposed mine at Thacker Pass, near the Nevada-Oregon border. Plaintiffs want the court to overturn...
KOLO TV Reno
Recent storms put a dent in Sierra drought levels
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - A drought has plagued the Sierra for the past three years, but with recent storms, the end could be in sight. “We’re not out yet, but we’ve had very significant improvements in our area,” said Tim Bardsley, a hydrologist for the National Weather Service in Reno.
2news.com
Auditors wary of child health, safety in Nevada care centers
LAS VEGAS (AP) — A yearlong inspection of child care centers across Nevada in 2022 uncovered a pattern of lax oversight and weak policies at five facilities, according to a report released this month. The review comes just three months after a U.S. Justice Department investigation that found Nevada...
KOLO TV Reno
BLM issues trespass notice to mining company
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The Bureau of Land Management has issued a trespassing notice to Ioneer Rhyolite Ridge over unauthorized use of the habitat of Tiehm’s Buckwheat. The BLM says the area was being used as a laydown area for geotechnical drilling operations associated with collection of subsurface data.
mynews4.com
Reno's new chief of police knows how to overcome barriers
Reno, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — The new Reno police chief is just about a month from starting her new job. But she's already making history. Kathryn Nance is the first female police chief to head the Reno Police Department. But this is not the first time she's broken barriers and taken on challenges.
2news.com
“Hush” extends its run before show opens
Originally slated to run February 10, 17, and 24, “Hush” has been extended through all Fridays in March due to popular demand, with a month still to go before opening. “Hush,” is an immersive murder mystery, delivering high-energy dance numbers, acrobatics, elements of cirque nouveau, live vocals, and relentless comic relief.
Record-Courier
The Jan. 17, 2023, R-C Morning Report
Genoa, Nev. — Douglas County schools are on a 90-minute delay this morning to deal with slick conditions. Both Western Nevada College and the University of Nevada, Reno are opening at 10 a.m. None of this affects online classes. It’s foggy out this morning north of Minden. Forecasters are...
