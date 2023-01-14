RENO, Nev. – Grand Sierra Resort and Casino (GSR) has football fans covered with two amazing venues to enjoy the excitement of Big Game 57 on Sunday, Feb. 12. Guests can reserve seating in Chickie’s & Pete’s or Crystal Lounge for an unparalleled sports viewing experience, complete with mouthwatering food and beverage offerings, luxurious seating and plenty of high-definition screens to soak in every moment of pro football’s championship game. Tickets are on sale now at www.GrandSierraResort.com/BigGame. Guests must be 21 years or older to attend.

RENO, NV ・ 2 DAYS AGO