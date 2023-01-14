Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
A restaurant guest shot the robber and returned the money to the customers; the robber's mother spoke out.Westland DailyHouston, TX
The 5 best barbecue restaurants in Houston. How many have you been to?Ash JurbergHouston, TX
Get your free chicken salad in Houston this ThursdayAsh JurbergHouston, TX
Breaking (Bad) News: Aaron Paul and Bryan Cranston attending free event in Houston tomorrowAsh JurbergHouston, TX
Chain with "world's biggest slice" to open first location in HoustonAsh JurbergHouston, TX
Related
Porterville Recorder
MORGAN STATE 92, HARTFORD 84
Percentages: FG .467, FT .731. 3-Point Goals: 9-24, .375 (Dunne 4-12, Jones 2-2, McClain 2-4, Henderson 1-4, M.Hobbs 0-1, Pavlidis 0-1). Team Rebounds: 7. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 2 (Pavlidis, Webley). Turnovers: 13 (Dunne 3, McClain 3, Pavlidis 3, Webley 2, Henderson, M.Hobbs). Steals: 6 (Dunne 2, Henderson, McClain,...
Porterville Recorder
WESTERN CAROLINA 76, WOFFORD 71
Percentages: FG .458, FT .615. 3-Point Goals: 9-17, .529 (Sivills 3-4, Tripp 3-5, Paveletzke 1-1, Silas 1-2, Mack 1-3, M.Jones 0-1, McCorkle 0-1). Team Rebounds: 4. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 2 (M.Jones 2). Turnovers: 10 (Tice 3, M.Jones 2, Silas 2, Mack, McCorkle, Paveletzke). Steals: 6 (M.Jones 2, Silas...
Porterville Recorder
BUCKNELL 68, ARMY 66
Percentages: FG .481, FT .769. 3-Point Goals: 8-17, .471 (Forrest 5-7, Bijiek 1-2, Edmonds 1-3, Rice 1-5). Team Rebounds: 0. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 2 (Edmonds, Forrest). Turnovers: 15 (Timmerman 4, Rice 3, Adoh 2, Bascoe 2, Screen 2, Edmonds, Forrest). Steals: 4 (Bijiek, Forrest, Rice, Williamson). Technical Fouls:...
Porterville Recorder
SETON HALL 67, NO. 15 UCONN 66
Percentages: FG .393, FT .929. 3-Point Goals: 9-23, .391 (Hawkins 3-6, Karaban 3-7, A.Jackson 1-1, Calcaterra 1-2, Newton 1-4, Alleyne 0-1, Diarra 0-2). Team Rebounds: 2. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 2 (Clingan 2). Turnovers: 17 (A.Jackson 3, Clingan 3, Newton 3, Sanogo 3, Karaban 2, Calcaterra, Diarra, Hawkins). Steals:...
Porterville Recorder
UMASS LOWELL 81, UMBC 75
Percentages: FG .517, FT .846. 3-Point Goals: 4-17, .235 (Picarelli 2-8, Doles 1-2, Lawrence 1-4, Boonyasith 0-3). Team Rebounds: 2. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 3 (Beaudion, Doles, Lawrence). Turnovers: 9 (Beaudion 3, Obeng-Mensah 3, Boonyasith, Brown, Fagan). Steals: 9 (Boonyasith 3, Doles 2, Picarelli 2, Beaudion, Obeng-Mensah). Technical Fouls:...
Missouri rallies to down No. 25 Arkansas 79-76
COLUMBIA, Mo. (AP) — Kobe Brown scored 17 points and hit two free throws with 29 seconds to lift Missouri to a 79-76 win over No. 25 Arkansas on Wednesday night. DeAndre Gholston added 16 and Sean East II had 12 points for the Tigers (14-4, 3-3 SEC), who avenged a 74-68 loss in Fayetteville on Jan. 4. Davonte Davis scored 18 points and Ricky Council IV had 13 for Arkansas, which has lost four in a row. Anthony Black added 15 points for the Razorbacks (12-6, 1-5). Missouri trailed 67-57 with 5 minutes left.
Porterville Recorder
Washington Boys Basketball Prep Poll
AP - How a state panel of sports writers rates Washington high school basketball teams in the weekly Associated Press poll of 2022-2023, by WIAA Class, with won-lost record, total points and previous ranking (first-place votes in parentheses):. Division 4A. SchoolRecordPointsLastWeek. 1. Federal Way (6)15-1682. 2. Skyline (1)13-1584. 3. Mount...
Porterville Recorder
TEMPLE 73, EAST CAROLINA 58
Percentages: FG .339, FT .571. 3-Point Goals: 8-31, .258 (Diboundje 3-8, Bayela 2-5, LaCount 1-2, Johnson 1-4, Felton 1-11, Walker 0-1). Team Rebounds: 4. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 2 (Ausar, Johnson). Turnovers: 17 (Walker 6, LaCount 4, Felton 3, Diboundje 2, Ausar, Johnson). Steals: 3 (Felton 2, LaCount). Technical...
Porterville Recorder
RADFORD 63, CAMPBELL 55
Percentages: FG .439, FT .727. 3-Point Goals: 5-15, .333 (Ezeakudo 3-5, Giles 1-4, Smith 1-4, Jeffers 0-1, Yamazaki 0-1). Team Rebounds: 4. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 4 (Smith 2, Archer, Koureissi). Turnovers: 7 (Jeffers 2, Ezeakudo, Jules, Koureissi, Niang, Smith). Steals: 3 (Smith 2, Niang). Technical Fouls: None. FGFTReb.
Porterville Recorder
PITTSBURGH 75, LOUISVILLE 54
Percentages: FG .491, FT .714. 3-Point Goals: 14-34, .412 (Elliott 5-8, Sibande 4-6, Hinson 2-7, G.Diaz Graham 1-2, Santos 1-2, Cummings 1-6, Burton 0-3). Team Rebounds: 2. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 3 (Burton, G.Diaz Graham, Sibande). Turnovers: 12 (Federiko 3, Burton 2, G.Diaz Graham 2, Sibande 2, Cummings, Hinson,...
Porterville Recorder
WEST VIRGINIA 74, NO. 14 TCU 65
Percentages: FG .524, FT .731. 3-Point Goals: 2-8, .250 (Baugh 1-2, Miles 1-3, Coles 0-1, O'Bannon 0-2). Team Rebounds: 0. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 3 (Coles, Cork, O'Bannon). Turnovers: 19 (Miles 6, Miller 5, Baugh 3, Cork, Doumbia, Lampkin, O'Bannon, Wells). Steals: 9 (Miller 5, Baugh 2, Cork, Lampkin).
Porterville Recorder
COLGATE 77, HOLY CROSS 71
Percentages: FG .518, FT .619. 3-Point Goals: 6-21, .286 (Moffatt 2-5, Louis-Jacques 1-1, Lynch-Daniels 1-4, Richardson 1-4, Smith 1-4, Baker 0-1, Records 0-2). Team Rebounds: 4. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 5 (Records 2, Lynch-Daniels, Smith, Thomson). Turnovers: 10 (Records 2, Richardson 2, Thomson 2, Lynch-Daniels, Moffatt, Smith, Woodward). Steals:...
Porterville Recorder
Saint Louis 76, Loyola Chicago 59
SAINT LOUIS (13-6) Hargrove 1-3 2-2 5, Okoro 3-6 2-3 8, Collins 4-7 0-2 9, Jimerson 5-12 2-2 13, Perkins 7-9 0-1 18, Forrester 3-5 0-0 6, Pickett 1-2 0-0 2, Parker 5-7 1-2 13, Hughes 1-1 0-0 2. Totals 30-52 7-12 76. LOYOLA CHICAGO (6-12) Alston 4-13 6-12 14,...
Porterville Recorder
Noah wins hoops game on clay where father won French Open
PARIS (AP) — Joakim Noah, like his father, is now a winner on the clay at Roland Garros. The former Chicago Bulls center teamed with Gabby Williams of the WNBA’s Seattle Storm to beat former Detroit Pistons guard Richard Hamilton and Spanish tennis player David Ferrer in a basketball game on the famed clay of Court Philippe-Chatrier on Wednesday night.
Porterville Recorder
NO. 16 AUBURN 67, LSU 49
Percentages: FG .441, FT .636. 3-Point Goals: 8-24, .333 (Flanigan 2-3, Johnson 2-4, Berman 1-2, Jasper 1-2, Ja.Williams 1-4, Green 1-6, Cardwell 0-1, Donaldson 0-1, Traore 0-1). Team Rebounds: 2. Team Turnovers: 2. Blocked Shots: 7 (Ja.Williams 3, Broome 2, Cardwell 2). Turnovers: 8 (Broome 3, Ja.Williams 2, Flanigan, Jasper,...
Dante, Richardson lead Oregon past Cal 87-58
BERKELEY, Calif. (AP) — N’Faly Dante had 12 points on 6-of7- shooting and grabbed seven rebounds, Will Richardson added 11 points and 10 assists and Oregon beat California 87-58 Wednesday night. Rivaldo Soares led Oregon (11-8, 5-3 Pac-12) with 13 points and Keeshawn Barthelemy scored 10. ND Okafor...
Porterville Recorder
Cincinnati 85, South Florida 69
CINCINNATI (14-6) Lakhin 2-5 2-4 6, Oguama 4-10 0-0 8, Adams-Woods 2-8 0-0 5, DeJulius 7-8 5-5 21, Nolley 8-13 2-2 21, Davenport 2-8 1-2 7, Skillings 4-7 2-2 11, Ezikpe 3-3 0-0 6, Reed 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 32-63 12-15 85. SOUTH FLORIDA (8-11) Bryant 4-6 1-3 10, Hines...
Porterville Recorder
Bradley 78, Indiana St. 67
BRADLEY (13-7) Hannah 1-5 0-2 2, Leons 5-6 0-0 11, Mast 6-12 6-7 18, Deen 2-8 3-3 8, Hickman 0-3 0-0 0, Tahvanainen 2-4 5-7 10, J.Henry 5-10 1-2 11, Montgomery 7-11 2-2 18, Weathers 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 28-60 17-23 78. INDIANA ST. (13-7) Avila 2-6 4-5 9, C.Henry...
Porterville Recorder
Wednesday's Scores
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
Grizzlies pick up11th straight in thrilling win over Cavs
MEMPHIS – Desmond Bane scored 25 points, Ja Morant had 24 and the Memphis Grizzlies won their 11th straight game to match the franchise record, beating the Cleveland Cavaliers 115-114 on Wednesday night. Steven Adams tipped in the winner with 16 seconds left. Adams was in position to tip in a miss by Morant, and […]
Comments / 0