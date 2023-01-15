ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Greeley, CO

Murder suspect connected to a series of crimes arrested following pursuit

By Robert Garrison
Denver7 News KMGH
 4 days ago
GREELEY, Colo. — A police pursuit ended in Greeley with the arrest of a murder suspect, who police say is connected to a series of crimes after the shooting death of a woman in November.

Mary Alicia Garcia, 27, was arrested Friday following a six-mile police pursuit in Greeley, according to the Greeley Police Department. She was taken into custody at the intersection of 11th Avenue and 25th Street after she abandoned the vehicle and took off on foot, police said in a news release.

Garcia was wanted on first-degree murder for the shooting death of Hermina Marquez in the 1100 block of 24th Street Lane on Nov. 28 last year. Police responded to the address at 3:42 a.m. and found the victim’s body.

Garcia, who police said absconded from parole at the time of the shooting, was quickly identified as the suspect in Marquez’s murder, but apparently, that didn’t stop her from allegedly taking part in a series of other crimes in the weeks leading up to Friday’s arrest, according to police.

Garcia allegedly robbed a store in the 4700 block of 29th street on Dec. 26. Police said Garcia was caught shoplifting, pointed a gun at an employee and then fled on foot. An arrest warrant for aggravated robbery was then issued.

On Jan. 1, Garcia allegedly participated in a home invasion robbery in Greeley. And On Jan. 3, Garcia was accused of firing a weapon as she allegedly stole a purse from a victim in Johnstown. No one was injured. Two more warrants for her arrest were issued following these two incidents, police said.

Police said additional felony charges are pending.

9NEWS

Officer charged after train collision appears in court

GREELEY, Colo. — Four months after a Colorado woman survived being hit by a freight train, one of the officers blamed for playing a role in the case made his first court appearance. Tuesday afternoon, Platteville Police Officer Pablo Vazquez appeared in Weld County court for the first time...
FORT LUPTON, CO
9NEWS

Man accused of trying to kidnap ex from Brighton salon pleads guilty

BRIGHTON, Colo. — A man who was accused of attacking his estranged partner last summer at a Brighton salon where she had a job interview pleaded guilty Tuesday. Orlando Handy punched, strangled and pushed the victim into a closet the night before she had arranged for the job interview at Rumors Salon and Spa, an Adams County affidavit says.
BRIGHTON, CO
1310kfka.com

Woman wanted in connection with Greeley murder, other crimes arrested

Greeley police arrested a woman wanted for murder who allegedly went on a crime spree. Police handcuffed 27-year-old Mary Garcia Friday afternoon following a traffic stop in Evans that led to a chase. Marquez abandoned her vehicle at 11th Avenue and 25th Street and tried to flee on foot but was quickly captured. Police saif Garcia shot and killed Herminia Marquez on the 1100 block of 24th Street in late November. Police said Marquez is also a suspect in in an armed robbery at a Greeley store the day after Christmas and a home-invasion robbery in Greeley on the first day of the New Year. She was also wanted in an attempted purse snatching in which a gun shot was fired.
GREELEY, CO
nbcnebraskascottsbluff.com

Colorado man arrested in Central Nebraska after road rage incident

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Troopers with the Nebraska State Patrol arrested a Colorado man after reports of a road rage incident on Interstate 80 near Elm Creek. On Tuesday at approximately 2 p.m., Buffalo County Communications notified NSP Dispatchers they had received a report of a driver brandishing a handgun towards another driver.
LINCOLN, NE
1310kfka.com

Police: 1 dead 2 hurt, man charged in DUI crash in Loveland

A man faces vehicular homicide and DUI charges following a crash in Loveland that killed a man and seriously injured two others. Police said 26-year-old Dustin Kirby ran a redlight at East Eisenhower Boulevard and North Denver Avenue late Saturday night and plowed into a sedan. Two passengers in the sedan a 22-year-old woman and a 34-year-old were thrown from the vehicle and hospitalized in serious condition. The driver of the sedan, a 33-year-old man, was partially ejected and pronounced dead at the scene. Kirby wasn’t hurt. Police suspect speed and alcohol were factors in the crash.
LOVELAND, CO
The Denver Gazette

Denver Police arrest 1 connected to stabbing homicide

Denver Police arrested a man for allegedly stabbing another man to death in Sanderson Gulch Park on Jan. 14. Joshua Vargas-Belmontes, 22, born Jan. 17, 2000, was arrested in the 1500 block of south Hazel Court after police interviewed witnesses and reviewed security camera footage. The arrest came 90 minutes...
DENVER, CO
Westword

Denver Cop Flattens Vet in Video That's Spurred a Lawsuit

Today, January 17, a lawsuit is expected to be filed over a 2022 incident during which a Denver Police Department officer shoved a 62-year-old veteran to the ground, allegedly exacerbating a physical injury and triggering post-traumatic stress disorder. According to attorney Milo Schwab of Denver-based Ascend Counsel, who represents the...
DENVER, CO
9NEWS

Police arrest suspect in local park homicide

DENVER — The Denver Police Department have identified and arrested a suspect in connection with a death of a man near the 1600 block of South Hazel Court. At about 4 p.m. on Saturday, officers responded to a report of a deceased man being found in Sanderson Gulch Park.
DENVER, CO
