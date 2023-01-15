Murder suspect connected to a series of crimes arrested following pursuit

GREELEY, Colo. — A police pursuit ended in Greeley with the arrest of a murder suspect, who police say is connected to a series of crimes after the shooting death of a woman in November.

Mary Alicia Garcia, 27, was arrested Friday following a six-mile police pursuit in Greeley, according to the Greeley Police Department. She was taken into custody at the intersection of 11th Avenue and 25th Street after she abandoned the vehicle and took off on foot, police said in a news release.

Garcia was wanted on first-degree murder for the shooting death of Hermina Marquez in the 1100 block of 24th Street Lane on Nov. 28 last year. Police responded to the address at 3:42 a.m. and found the victim’s body.

Garcia, who police said absconded from parole at the time of the shooting, was quickly identified as the suspect in Marquez’s murder, but apparently, that didn’t stop her from allegedly taking part in a series of other crimes in the weeks leading up to Friday’s arrest, according to police.

Garcia allegedly robbed a store in the 4700 block of 29th street on Dec. 26. Police said Garcia was caught shoplifting, pointed a gun at an employee and then fled on foot. An arrest warrant for aggravated robbery was then issued.

On Jan. 1, Garcia allegedly participated in a home invasion robbery in Greeley. And On Jan. 3, Garcia was accused of firing a weapon as she allegedly stole a purse from a victim in Johnstown. No one was injured. Two more warrants for her arrest were issued following these two incidents, police said.

Police said additional felony charges are pending.