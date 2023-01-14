ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lebanon, ME

Comments / 8

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Benzinga

Which Billionaire Owns The Most Land In The U.S.? Hint, It's Not Bill Gates

Earlier this year, in May, claims were made that Microsoft Corp co-founder Bill Gates owned the majority of America’s farmland. While that is false, with the billionaire amassing nearly 270,000 acres of farmland across the country, compared to 900 million total farm acres, a different billionaire privately owns 2.2 million acres, making him the largest landowner in the U.S.
COLORADO STATE
TheStreet

Billionaire Mark Cuban's Solution To a Big Problem in America

Some have tried it but they fell flat on their face. It is as if the pharmaceutical industry, and more particularly, drug prices were an unbreakable juggernaut. In 2018, JPMorgan Chase and its CEO Jamie Dimon, Amazon (AMZN) - Get Free Report and its founder Jeff Bezos, and legendary investor Warren Buffett joined forces to shake up this industry. Given the three names involved and their influence, it was expected that something would change in favor of consumers, who often find themselves strangled by colossal drug bills.
msn.com

The best places to retire to in America, according to data

Slide 1 of 101: There are more than 3,000 counties in the United States. So choosing the "perfect" one for retirement can be both exciting and stressful. The average American retires at age 62, but they've likely been exploring retirement options long before then. Anyone planning retirement may decide that they want to live in the place they vacation every year, or that little town they found during their last cruise. They may choose to live where their grandchildren are, or where they can enjoy the activities they couldn't when they were working. But maybe they have no idea where they want to go. Maybe they have a list of 10 potential candidates, and can't decide. They've come to the right place. Stacker took some of the legwork out of the research. It compiled a list of the best places to live using data from Niche. Niche ranks counties based on a variety of factors including weather, entertainment, and cost of living. A maximum of 10 counties from each state were included, so there's a good mix from around the country. So, whether a retiree is most interested in maximum sunshine, coastal splendor, championship golf, or endless shopping, this list will have options for every taste—and budget. How about a coastal home at the top of Michigan, with quick access to world-famous fudge? Or maybe something on the west coast of Florida, with loads of restaurants, and a nearby cruise port? Not feeling those? There's a place in Tennessee, with a replica of the Eiffel Tower, and plenty of wine and charming shops to go along with it. However big or small the activity needs or budget, retirees will find the perfect county to retire to in this list—or at least pick out a new vacation destination. You may also like: Best value private colleges in America Find a Qualified Financial Advisor1. Finding a qualified financial advisor doesn't have to be hard. SmartAsset's free tool matches you with up to 3 fiduciary financial advisors in your area in 5 minutes.2. Each advisor has been vetted by SmartAsset and is held to a fiduciary standard to act in your best interests. Get started with achieving your financial goals!
TENNESSEE STATE
msn.com

Australian women visiting U.S. are surprised by 'creepy' American men

Slide 1 of 9: Two young Australian women who traveled to the U.S. to attend the weeklong Burning Man Festival in Black Rock City, Nevada, revealed the major culture shocks they experienced on their trip abroad so far, including brazen men, crazy driving and bad coffee. Australian women visiting U.S....
NEVADA STATE
24/7 Wall St.

Which Americans Own the Most Guns

An estimated 46% of Americans have a gun in their home or elsewhere on their property, according to an October 2022 poll. This figure, part of an annual survey conducted by polling agency Gallup, has been relatively steady for about two decades, and well below the 54% share in a 1993 poll. The October survey […]
msn.com

World reacts to controversial Brittney Griner news

Ever since Brittney Griner was finally released from Russian custody, many have suggested that not every imprisoned American gets the same treatment. While the United States worked tirelessly to secure Griner’s release, even trading a convicted Russian arms dealer for her freedom, others have come forward claiming the United States did not help them nearly as much.
Joel Eisenberg

Severe U.S. Food Shortages Listed For 2023. Analysts Warn to Stock Up Now.

From the Russia-Ukraine war to global warming, certain foods are expected to be limited on shelves nationwide in the coming weeks due in part to global scourges. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:SheFinds.com, Yahoo.com, Mashed.com, McKinsey.com, Brookings.edu, FoxNews.com, and EatThis.com.
24/7 Wall St.

Countries Most Worried about World War III

Global tensions are arguably at their highest point in decades. Russia’s invasion of Ukraine in February 2022 prompted several waves of sanctions against Moscow as well as considerable aid to Ukraine, including weapons and arms. The result has been effectively a superpower proxy war, with Russia on one side and Ukraine’s allies, including the United […]
NBC News

NBC News

575K+
Followers
65K+
Post
378M+
Views
ABOUT

The leading source of global news and info for more than 75 years.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy