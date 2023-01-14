Read full article on original website
dawgnation.com
Georgia football world reacts to AD Mitchell transfer decision
ATHENS — AD Mitchell made some of the biggest plays of the season for Georgia in both of its championship runs. He caught the go-ahead touchdown in the 2022 National Championship Game win over Alabama and then did it again against Ohio State in this season’s Peach Bowl.
Georgia signee Bo Hughley stands out early at Polynesian Bowl
Fairburn (Ga.) Langston Hughes offensive lineman Bo Hughley is one of the headliners at this year’s Polynesian Bowl. Hughley is a good looking tackle prospect with a prototype frame. He’s a long athlete who has plenty of room to add good weight and he moves extremely well. He...
WRDW-TV
TOCCOA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - The funeral for University of Georgia staffer Chandler LeCroy, who died in a crash over the weekend, will be held Wednesday in Toccoa. According to an obituary, services will be held on Jan. 18 at 3 p.m. at the First Baptist Church of Toccoa with the Rev. David Ritcey, Rev. Brett Sanders, and Chaplain Thomas Settles officiating.
thecomeback.com
CFB world reacts to terrible Georgia Bulldogs news
The Georgia Bulldogs will try for their third-consecutive national championship next season after becoming the first program ever to win back-to-back College Football Playoff national titles earlier this month. But as they go for the unprecedented three-peat, they’ll be doing it without one of their top skill players as it looks like talented wide receiver AD Mitchell is moving on.
UGA sets up GoFundMe accounts to help families of Devin Willock, Chandler LeCroy
ATHENS, Ga. — The University of Georgia community continues to mourn the loss of a beloved football player and staff member killed in a crash just hours after the team’s back-to-back championship parade. Devin Willock, a 20-year-old offensive lineman, and Chandler LeCroy, a 24-year-old recruiting analyst, died in...
fox5atlanta.com
Tracking Kirby Smart and His Staff's Invasion of Georgia High School's
Kirby Smart and his staff stopped at 100 different Georgia high schools just a few days after UGAs dominating win over TCU.
fox5atlanta.com
Georgia Bulldogs mourn loss of football player, recruit staffer
ATHENS, Ga. - The Georgia Bulldogs nation is still reeling after the loss of a football player and a staffer. The two died in an early morning crash Sunday just one day after Georgia celebrated its repeat national championship. A makeshift memorial outside Sanford Stadium has grown since news began...
WTVM
dawgnation.com
Ladd McConkey, Georgia’s leading wide receiver, announces his football plans
ATHENS — Georgia’s top wide receiver will return for another season with the Bulldogs. Ladd McConkey, whose 58 catches for 762 yards and 7 touchdowns were tops among wide receivers, did not declare himself eligible for the upcoming draft. Team leader Kearis Jackson declared himself eligible for the...
fox5atlanta.com
Memorial grows for UGA football player, staffer
A memorial continues to grow as the UGA community mourns after the loss of a football player and a staffer. The two died in an early morning crash Sunday just one day after Georgia celebrated its’ repeat national championship.
‘Always thinking of others:’ Youth pastor remembers UGA recruiting analyst killed in crash
ATHENS, Ga. — The University of Georgia is mourning after a football player and a staff member were killed in a crash less than 24 hours after the team’s championship parade. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. Channel 2′s Michael Seiden was in Athens...
dakotanewsnow.com
PETA calls for retirement of UGA mascot after recent championship win
ATHENS, Ga. (Gray News) – After the University of Georgia’s recent championship win over Texas Christian University, People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals (PETA) sent a letter to the UGA president urging him to retire the school’s English bulldog mascot, Uga. The organization stated the school’s...
Micah DeBose Commits to Georgia
The Georgia Bulldogs have gained another huge committed for the 2025 recruiting class, 4 star offensive lineman Micah DeBose.
Five-star LB Sammy Brown enjoys another visit to Georgia
The Jefferson (Ga.) High standout was in Athens for the National Championship celebration festivities.
dawgnation.com
Georgia fan-favorite Dominick Blaylock enters the NCAA transfer portal
ATHENS — Dominick Blaylock gave his football future a long, hard look and determined it’s time to explore moving on from Georgia football. The Bulldogs’ fan-favorite entered the NCAA portal on Monday night, two days before the end of this NCAA “transfer window” that serves as the equivalent to NFL free agency.
