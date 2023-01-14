ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Athens, GA

dawgnation.com

Georgia football world reacts to AD Mitchell transfer decision

ATHENS — AD Mitchell made some of the biggest plays of the season for Georgia in both of its championship runs. He caught the go-ahead touchdown in the 2022 National Championship Game win over Alabama and then did it again against Ohio State in this season’s Peach Bowl.
WRDW-TV

UGA staffer Chandler LeCroy being laid to rest in Stephens County

TOCCOA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - The funeral for University of Georgia staffer Chandler LeCroy, who died in a crash over the weekend, will be held Wednesday in Toccoa. According to an obituary, services will be held on Jan. 18 at 3 p.m. at the First Baptist Church of Toccoa with the Rev. David Ritcey, Rev. Brett Sanders, and Chaplain Thomas Settles officiating.
11Alive

thecomeback.com

CFB world reacts to terrible Georgia Bulldogs news

The Georgia Bulldogs will try for their third-consecutive national championship next season after becoming the first program ever to win back-to-back College Football Playoff national titles earlier this month. But as they go for the unprecedented three-peat, they’ll be doing it without one of their top skill players as it looks like talented wide receiver AD Mitchell is moving on.
fox5atlanta.com

fox5atlanta.com

Georgia Bulldogs mourn loss of football player, recruit staffer

ATHENS, Ga. - The Georgia Bulldogs nation is still reeling after the loss of a football player and a staffer. The two died in an early morning crash Sunday just one day after Georgia celebrated its repeat national championship. A makeshift memorial outside Sanford Stadium has grown since news began...
WTVM

WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

fox5atlanta.com

Memorial grows for UGA football player, staffer

A memorial continues to grow as the UGA community mourns after the loss of a football player and a staffer. The two died in an early morning crash Sunday just one day after Georgia celebrated its’ repeat national championship.
dakotanewsnow.com

PETA calls for retirement of UGA mascot after recent championship win

ATHENS, Ga. (Gray News) – After the University of Georgia’s recent championship win over Texas Christian University, People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals (PETA) sent a letter to the UGA president urging him to retire the school’s English bulldog mascot, Uga. The organization stated the school’s...
dawgnation.com

Georgia fan-favorite Dominick Blaylock enters the NCAA transfer portal

ATHENS — Dominick Blaylock gave his football future a long, hard look and determined it’s time to explore moving on from Georgia football. The Bulldogs’ fan-favorite entered the NCAA portal on Monday night, two days before the end of this NCAA “transfer window” that serves as the equivalent to NFL free agency.
