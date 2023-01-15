ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tuscaloosa, AL

The Spun

Look: Tom Brady Had 6-Word Message For Dak Prescott

The Cowboys defeated the Buccaneers in convincing fashion on Monday night in large part because of Dak Prescott's performance.  Prescott completed 25-of-33 pass attempts for 305 yards with four touchdowns. He also had 24 yards and a score on the ground. Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady gave ...
TAMPA, FL
The Spun

Look: Meet The Notable Ex-Wife Of Troy Aikman

One Wild Card game remains in the NFL playoffs. Monday night, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers will host the Dallas Cowboys. The game will air at 8:15 p.m. E.T. on ESPN. Many in the NFL world were surprised that ESPN got this game, arguably the most intriguing of the Wild Card round. But ESPN likely has ...
DALLAS, TX
OnlyHomers

Tampa Bay Buccaneers Fire Coach

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers just concluding a disappointing season following a 31-14 loss to the Dallas Cowboys in the wild-card playoff rounds, potentially squandering the end of quarterback Tom Brady's incredible career.
TAMPA, FL
247Sports

Deion Sanders says cold weather on official visit to Georgia deterred him from considering Bulldogs as player

Timing is everything. And timing is what Deion Sanders says played a factor in him removing Georgia from consideration as a recruit before the NFL legend ultimately landed at Florida State. Sanders, now the head coach at Colorado, told Rich Eisen that he was turned off by Georgia due to frigid weather that hit Athens during his official visit to campus in the 1980s. Sanders grew up in South Florida, and the idea of not having year-round warm weather — or at the very least, mild winters — was apparently a dealbreaker for Sanders.
ATHENS, GA
New York Post

Video captured moment Alabama hoops player Darius Miles allegedly opened fire

Chilling surveillance video caught the moment University of Alabama basketball player Darius Miles allegedly opened fire at a car, killing a 23-year-old passenger and sending bystanders running for their lives. “Oh my God!” a woman is heard screaming in the Ring doorbell camera clip as she runs with another woman from the shooting early Saturday. The footage captured two cars driving down the street before the sound of at least 10 shots being fired rang out. Police said that after interviewing multiple witnesses and reviewing surveillance footage, they identified college hoopster Miles, 21, and Michael Lynn Davis, 20, as suspects in the shooting. Miles...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
OnlyHomers

Current Wrestling Champion Dies

Tragic news has struck the world of professional wrestling with the word that one of wrestling's biggest stars has lost his life at the age of 38. Celebrity entertainment outlet TMZ, which is known for breaking the news of many deaths of famous people around the world, broke the news of the death of legendary wrestler Jay Briscoe, who has tragically died in a car crash at the age of 38.
The Spun

Lane Kiffin's Tweet About Alabama Transfer Going Viral

Lane Kiffin has been known to drop hints on social media, some subtle, others not so much. So when the Ole Miss head coach retweeted a 247Sports article from Tuesday about Alabama linebacker Demouy Kennedy entering the NCAA transfer portal, it drew plenty of attention. Kennedy, a former ...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
The Spun

Look: Alabama Player Is Transferring To SEC Rival

Former Alabama offensive lineman Damieon George Jr. is defecting to a different SEC program. On Monday, George announced his commitment to Florida on Twitter. The former three-star recruit, who declared his intention to enter the transfer portal in late November, has two years of eligibility ...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
Jameson Steward

Ole Miss Has a Hard 2023 Football Schedule

The Lane Kiffin era at Ole Miss has been somewhat difficult to understand. During the Covid-shortened 2020 season, Ole Miss went 5-5 and won their bowl game. Then in 2021, The Rebels went 10-3 and were considered one of the top ten teams in the country. The Rebels started well in 2022 but ended the year on a disappointing slide to 8-5.
OXFORD, MS
The Associated Press

Coach: Alabama 'grieving' after teammate charged with murder

Alabama men’s basketball coach Nate Oats said Monday the fourth-ranked Crimson Tide is going through “kind of a grieving process” after player Darius Miles and another man were charged with capital murder following a fatal shooting near campus. Speaking at a news conference, Oats said he couldn’t discuss any specifics related to the case. He said he spoke with Miles’ mother multiple times Sunday, and met with the team that night. “I thought it was important that we were all here and around to support one another through this situation,” Oats said. Tuscaloosa Violent Crimes Unit Capt. Jack Kennedy said the shooting occurred early Sunday morning on the Strip, a student-oriented business district near the Tuscaloosa campus. He said Jamea Harris, 23, of the Birmingham area was shot and killed.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
New York Post

Giants coordinators OK putting head coach dreams on hold for now

Giants defensive coordinator Wink Martindale had made no secret of how much he would like to be a head coach in the NFL, so when the Colts requested permission to interview him for their opening, he was excited. “It’s one of those things, it’s an honor when they put a slip in because I think it’s harder to get a head-coaching job in this league than being in the Senate,” Martindale said Wednesday. But as thrilled as Martindale was to get the request, he has told the Colts they’ll have to wait. Martindale has to prepare for the Giants’ divisional playoff game...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
AL.com

UMS-Wright football coach Terry Curtis returning for Year No. 51 in 2023

Terry Curtis, the winningest coach in Alabama High School Athletic Association history, is returning for Year No. 51. Curtis told AL.com on Tuesday that he would be back on the UMS-Wright sideline next fall after, at least briefly, contemplating retirement. “I think about it every year now,” Curtis said. “I...
AL.com

Lester Cotton staying with Miami Dolphins

A day after playing all 71 offensive snaps at left guard in an NFL playoff game for Miami on Sunday, Lester Cotton signed a reserve/future contract with the Dolphins. Also signing a reserve/future contract on Monday was former Hoover High School standout Jeremiah Moon with the Baltimore Ravens. :. ·...
ALABAMA STATE
New York Post

Jalen Rose talks TV sports with NBC’s Maria Taylor

Maria Taylor has some advice for people who want to follow in her footsteps. “Don’t be afraid to make the coffee,” she told me on this week’s “Renaissance Man.” “I mean, the first thing I did in television was I was like trying to make the Keurig work for Stuart Scott when ESPN came to town.” And to the “young kids especially, it’s just like you really don’t reserve the right to say no to the job. You need to show up every time.” Good old-fashioned work ethic, talent and personality have catapulted Maria to the top of her field. After...
ALABAMA STATE
The Associated Press

Dante, Richardson lead Oregon past Cal 87-58

BERKELEY, Calif. (AP) — N’Faly Dante had 12 points on 6-of7- shooting and grabbed seven rebounds, Will Richardson added 11 points and 10 assists and Oregon beat California 87-58 Wednesday night. Rivaldo Soares led Oregon (11-8, 5-3 Pac-12) with 13 points and Keeshawn Barthelemy scored 10. ND Okafor...
BERKELEY, CA
