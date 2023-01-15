Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The Tuscaloosa mother, 23, who was slain on the Strip was described as a "lovely young lady who loved her family."Sherif SaadTuscaloosa, AL
Former College Football Star Found DeadOnlyHomersTuscaloosa, AL
The Crimson Tide's Favorable 2023 Football ScheduleJameson StewardTuscaloosa, AL
4 Affordable weekend Gateways In OhioLIFE_HACKSOhio State
Related
Look: Tom Brady Had 6-Word Message For Dak Prescott
The Cowboys defeated the Buccaneers in convincing fashion on Monday night in large part because of Dak Prescott's performance. Prescott completed 25-of-33 pass attempts for 305 yards with four touchdowns. He also had 24 yards and a score on the ground. Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady gave ...
Look: Meet The Notable Ex-Wife Of Troy Aikman
One Wild Card game remains in the NFL playoffs. Monday night, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers will host the Dallas Cowboys. The game will air at 8:15 p.m. E.T. on ESPN. Many in the NFL world were surprised that ESPN got this game, arguably the most intriguing of the Wild Card round. But ESPN likely has ...
Tom Brady Didn't Go Home To Gisele Bündchen After Loss To Cowboys & What's Next For Him
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers lost to the Dallas Cowboys last night with a final score of 31-14. It was a monumental game as it was Tom Brady's last one with his Florida team this season before he moves on to the next chapter. Brady had a tough year following his...
Tampa Bay Buccaneers Fire Coach
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers just concluding a disappointing season following a 31-14 loss to the Dallas Cowboys in the wild-card playoff rounds, potentially squandering the end of quarterback Tom Brady's incredible career.
Deion Sanders says cold weather on official visit to Georgia deterred him from considering Bulldogs as player
Timing is everything. And timing is what Deion Sanders says played a factor in him removing Georgia from consideration as a recruit before the NFL legend ultimately landed at Florida State. Sanders, now the head coach at Colorado, told Rich Eisen that he was turned off by Georgia due to frigid weather that hit Athens during his official visit to campus in the 1980s. Sanders grew up in South Florida, and the idea of not having year-round warm weather — or at the very least, mild winters — was apparently a dealbreaker for Sanders.
Video captured moment Alabama hoops player Darius Miles allegedly opened fire
Chilling surveillance video caught the moment University of Alabama basketball player Darius Miles allegedly opened fire at a car, killing a 23-year-old passenger and sending bystanders running for their lives. “Oh my God!” a woman is heard screaming in the Ring doorbell camera clip as she runs with another woman from the shooting early Saturday. The footage captured two cars driving down the street before the sound of at least 10 shots being fired rang out. Police said that after interviewing multiple witnesses and reviewing surveillance footage, they identified college hoopster Miles, 21, and Michael Lynn Davis, 20, as suspects in the shooting. Miles...
Sporting News
Darius Miles murder charges, explained: What to know about Alabama basketball player arrested in shooting
Alabama basketball player Darius Miles is one of two men being charged with capital murder after a shooting in Tuscaloosa on Sunday. The shooting occurred at 2:45 a.m. ET and claimed one victim: Jamea Jonae Harris, a 23-year-old woman from Birmingham. Miles, 21, was arrested along with Michael Lynn Davis,...
Current Wrestling Champion Dies
Tragic news has struck the world of professional wrestling with the word that one of wrestling's biggest stars has lost his life at the age of 38. Celebrity entertainment outlet TMZ, which is known for breaking the news of many deaths of famous people around the world, broke the news of the death of legendary wrestler Jay Briscoe, who has tragically died in a car crash at the age of 38.
Paul Finebaum Has Bold Suggestion For Alabama Defensive Coordinator
Changes are afoot in Tuscaloosa when it comes to Alabama's defensive coordinator. And during his regular Monday radio segment on WJOX, college football commentator Paul Finebaum hopped on with "McElroy and Cubelic in the Morning" to discuss which DC hire would excite the Tide's fanbase the most. As ...
Lane Kiffin's Tweet About Alabama Transfer Going Viral
Lane Kiffin has been known to drop hints on social media, some subtle, others not so much. So when the Ole Miss head coach retweeted a 247Sports article from Tuesday about Alabama linebacker Demouy Kennedy entering the NCAA transfer portal, it drew plenty of attention. Kennedy, a former ...
Look: Alabama Player Is Transferring To SEC Rival
Former Alabama offensive lineman Damieon George Jr. is defecting to a different SEC program. On Monday, George announced his commitment to Florida on Twitter. The former three-star recruit, who declared his intention to enter the transfer portal in late November, has two years of eligibility ...
Ole Miss Has a Hard 2023 Football Schedule
The Lane Kiffin era at Ole Miss has been somewhat difficult to understand. During the Covid-shortened 2020 season, Ole Miss went 5-5 and won their bowl game. Then in 2021, The Rebels went 10-3 and were considered one of the top ten teams in the country. The Rebels started well in 2022 but ended the year on a disappointing slide to 8-5.
Coach: Alabama 'grieving' after teammate charged with murder
Alabama men’s basketball coach Nate Oats said Monday the fourth-ranked Crimson Tide is going through “kind of a grieving process” after player Darius Miles and another man were charged with capital murder following a fatal shooting near campus. Speaking at a news conference, Oats said he couldn’t discuss any specifics related to the case. He said he spoke with Miles’ mother multiple times Sunday, and met with the team that night. “I thought it was important that we were all here and around to support one another through this situation,” Oats said. Tuscaloosa Violent Crimes Unit Capt. Jack Kennedy said the shooting occurred early Sunday morning on the Strip, a student-oriented business district near the Tuscaloosa campus. He said Jamea Harris, 23, of the Birmingham area was shot and killed.
Giants coordinators OK putting head coach dreams on hold for now
Giants defensive coordinator Wink Martindale had made no secret of how much he would like to be a head coach in the NFL, so when the Colts requested permission to interview him for their opening, he was excited. “It’s one of those things, it’s an honor when they put a slip in because I think it’s harder to get a head-coaching job in this league than being in the Senate,” Martindale said Wednesday. But as thrilled as Martindale was to get the request, he has told the Colts they’ll have to wait. Martindale has to prepare for the Giants’ divisional playoff game...
UMS-Wright football coach Terry Curtis returning for Year No. 51 in 2023
Terry Curtis, the winningest coach in Alabama High School Athletic Association history, is returning for Year No. 51. Curtis told AL.com on Tuesday that he would be back on the UMS-Wright sideline next fall after, at least briefly, contemplating retirement. “I think about it every year now,” Curtis said. “I...
Lester Cotton staying with Miami Dolphins
A day after playing all 71 offensive snaps at left guard in an NFL playoff game for Miami on Sunday, Lester Cotton signed a reserve/future contract with the Dolphins. Also signing a reserve/future contract on Monday was former Hoover High School standout Jeremiah Moon with the Baltimore Ravens. :. ·...
Missouri edges No. 25 Arkansas on last-minute free throws
Sean East II, Kobe Brown and Nick Honor combined to hit all eight of their free throws in the final
Jalen Rose talks TV sports with NBC’s Maria Taylor
Maria Taylor has some advice for people who want to follow in her footsteps. “Don’t be afraid to make the coffee,” she told me on this week’s “Renaissance Man.” “I mean, the first thing I did in television was I was like trying to make the Keurig work for Stuart Scott when ESPN came to town.” And to the “young kids especially, it’s just like you really don’t reserve the right to say no to the job. You need to show up every time.” Good old-fashioned work ethic, talent and personality have catapulted Maria to the top of her field. After...
Dante, Richardson lead Oregon past Cal 87-58
BERKELEY, Calif. (AP) — N’Faly Dante had 12 points on 6-of7- shooting and grabbed seven rebounds, Will Richardson added 11 points and 10 assists and Oregon beat California 87-58 Wednesday night. Rivaldo Soares led Oregon (11-8, 5-3 Pac-12) with 13 points and Keeshawn Barthelemy scored 10. ND Okafor...
University of Alabama Basketball Player Shoots Woman Over Being Rejected
Jamea Jonae Harris was gunned down in Tuscaloosa, AL on January 15, 2023. University of Alabama forward, Darius Miles along with suspect Michael Davis is being charged with capital murder. It is rumored that the reason Darius and Michael opened fire on the vehicle was because Darius was rejected by Jamea Harris after trying to […]
AL.com
Birmingham, AL
213K+
Followers
67K+
Post
76M+
Views
ABOUT
AL.com is Alabama's source for news, sports, entertainment, weather and more.https://www.al.com
Comments / 0