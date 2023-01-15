Read full article on original website
The Tuscaloosa mother, 23, who was slain on the Strip was described as a "lovely young lady who loved her family."Sherif SaadTuscaloosa, AL
Four-Star Running Back Receives Offer from Alabama
Four-star class of 2024 running back Taylor Tatum has received an offer from the Crimson Tide. The Texas native ranks No. 73 nationally, No. 5 in running backs, and No. 10 in the state of Texas, according to 247Sports Composite. Last season, the junior recorded 227 rushing attempts for 1,891...
Where Alabama’s NCAA tournament projections, computer rankings stand
Alabama continues to make its case for its best NCAA tournament seed in program history as the current winning streak hit seven games Tuesday night. Two years after securing a No. 2 seed, the Crimson Tide is in a position to qualify as a No. 1 after 18 games of the 2022-23 season.
Nate Oats, Greg Byrne and Alabama basketball hit Buc-ee’s after fog forces Tide to bus home
Weather wreaked havoc on the Alabama basketball team’s travel schedule Tuesday night after the Crimson Tide’s 78-66 win over Vanderbilt. So, Nate Oats and Greg Byrne and the boys did what any well-traveled team would do. They called an audible and followed the scent of the chopped brisket barbecue sandwiches.
Nate Oats: A few Alabama players broke down after win, bottling up grief
Outside the locker room, it was business as usual Tuesday night in Nashville. The No. 4 Crimson Tide basketball team had just won its seventh-straight game, 78-66 over Vanderbilt, and the visiting fans were ready to celebrate. An acapella Rammer Jammer serenaded the team after the final buzzer and hometown favorite Brandon Miller’s 30-point night received a curtain call.
Charles Barkley: ‘Alabama’s the best team in the country, and that’s painful for me to say’
When it comes to college basketball, Alabama rises above the rest, according to Charles Barkley. The former Auburn and NBA star, who joined “The Next Round” on Wednesday, admitted as much about his former rival. “Alabama’s the best team in the country, honestly,” Barkley said. “I’ve watched them...
Nick Saban, Alabama coaches back on the recruiting trail
Nick Saban and Alabama football’s coaching staff is back on the recruiting trail in full force. Saban was spotted in Alabama earlier this week after spending some time in Georgia last week. He has quickly made his way to Texas. Alabama’s assistant coaches are also out working the trail....
No. 4 Alabama wins 7th straight on emotional night at Vanderbilt
The emotion was unmistakable Tuesday night in Nashville. There were a few tears wiped on warmups in the pregame shootaround on a heavy night for the No. 4 Alabama basketball team. The 78-66 win over Vanderbilt came just three days after former teammate Darius Miles was charged with capital murder in what’s been a mentally taxing stretch.
Nate Oats talked to Ray Lewis about Darius Miles arrest: ‘He went through a similar situation’
Speaking publicly for the second time since Sunday’s arrest of Darius Miles for capital murder, Alabama men’s basketball coach Nate Oats revealed Tuesday he spoke to former NFL linebacker Ray Lewis in the wake of the incident. “His daughter went to Alabama a year-and-a-half ago,” Oats said during...
AHSAA’s Central Board denies Hoover appeal regarding baseball coach Adam Moseley’s status
The Alabama High School Athletic Association’s Central Board of Control on Wednesday morning denied an appeal by Hoover High School that could have allowed Adam Moseley to coach his baseball team this season. Moseley was one of the coaches on the USA Baseball Under 18 National Team in September....
Current, former Alabama players react to Darius Miles arrest
The news of now-former Alabama basketball player Darius Miles’ arrest on murder charges drew quick responses from the school and athletics department. Crimson Tide coach Nate Oats will meet with reporters Monday in advance of Tuesday’s game at Vanderbilt but his current and former teammates had social media to react to the events of Sunday.
Nick Saban Hires New Defensive Assistant From Sun Belt
The Alabama Crimson Tide football program is in a period of transition entering the 2023 offseason. Alabama failed to qualify for the College Football Playoff for the second time in school history and many expect changes to be on the horizon for the Crimson Tide. The Tide has already lost...
Paul Finebaum calls Jeremy Pruitt Alabama’s ‘comfort food’ when talking defensive coordinator spot
Pete Golding, who was an easy target for Alabama fans this season, has left Alabama for Ole Miss, but who will appease the masses as the next Alabama defensive coordinator?. Paul Finebaum knows of one man who will rally the troops and, at the same time, irk a long-time rival.
Fact or Fiction: Pete Golding to Ole Miss, Next Alabama DC, Will Muschamp's Future
In Mike Farrell's Fact or Fiction, he determines if Pete Golding was silently fired at Alabama...
Joseph Goodman: Pain carries on long after young people die
There are no correct words when a young person dies. There are no right answers. There are no things or drugs or thoughts that will bring comfort or peace. Young people who die tragically do not die because it’s their time, or because it was God’s plan, or because it was meant to be. Jamea Harris of Birmingham was taken from this world by gun violence on Sunday morning in Tuscaloosa, and now her child will grow up without a mother, and Harris’ family will linger on, being chased always by grief.
Miles’ claims, Ivey’s second term, Propst’s new job: Down in Alabama
Lawyers for the former University of Alabama basketball player charged with capital murder in the shooting of a woman on the Tuscaloosa Strip said that Darius Miles is claiming he’s innocent. Kay Ivey took her second oath of office as Alabama’s governor. Rush Propst is coaching again in...
Alabama-Vanderbilt live stream (1/17): How to watch online, TV, time
No. 4 Alabama faces the Vanderbilt Commodores on Tuesday, Jan. 17. The game will be live streamed on fuboTV (free trial). The games comes after Brandon Miller scored 31 points in the Crimson Tide’s 106-66 win over the LSU Tigers. The Tide (5-0 in the SEC) takes on a Vanderbilt team that is 2-2 in the SEC.
Darius Miles did not shoot Jamea Jonae Harris, but admitted providing gun that did, records state
It was Michael Lynn Davis, 20, of Maryland that fired the shot that killed Jamea Jonae Harris, court records released today stated. Davis used a gun provided to him by former University of Alabama basketball player Darius Miles, according to those records. Davis and Miles both face capital murder charges...
Darius Miles, Michael Lynn Davis court records: Read the filings in Jamea Jonae Harris’s death
Court filings released today revealed more information about the events surrounding an early Sunday morning shooting that left a Birmingham woman dead and a former University of Alabama basketball player and a Maryland man charged with capital murder. Darius Miles, 21, and Michael Lynn Davis, 20, of Maryland are being...
Murder charge, disaster relief, film awards: Down in Alabama
The University of Alabama’s athletics department has announced that Darius Miles is no longer with the men’s basketball team after he was arrested Sunday and charged with capital murder. FEMA announced that President Biden has made federal disaster assistance available for the places in Alabama affected by last...
This Alabama Grocery Store Chicken Tastes Exactly Like Chick-Fil-A
Everybody loves the chicken chain closed on Sundays. What if you could make it home and nobody could tell the difference?. That's the word on the street (and social media) about a chicken product being sold in a grocery store with multiple locations in Alabama. Tuscaloosa and Northport along with...
