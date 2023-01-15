ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tuscaloosa, AL

Tide 100.9 FM

Four-Star Running Back Receives Offer from Alabama

Four-star class of 2024 running back Taylor Tatum has received an offer from the Crimson Tide. The Texas native ranks No. 73 nationally, No. 5 in running backs, and No. 10 in the state of Texas, according to 247Sports Composite. Last season, the junior recorded 227 rushing attempts for 1,891...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
AL.com

Nate Oats: A few Alabama players broke down after win, bottling up grief

Outside the locker room, it was business as usual Tuesday night in Nashville. The No. 4 Crimson Tide basketball team had just won its seventh-straight game, 78-66 over Vanderbilt, and the visiting fans were ready to celebrate. An acapella Rammer Jammer serenaded the team after the final buzzer and hometown favorite Brandon Miller’s 30-point night received a curtain call.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
tdalabamamag.com

Nick Saban, Alabama coaches back on the recruiting trail

Nick Saban and Alabama football’s coaching staff is back on the recruiting trail in full force. Saban was spotted in Alabama earlier this week after spending some time in Georgia last week. He has quickly made his way to Texas. Alabama’s assistant coaches are also out working the trail....
TUSCALOOSA, AL
AL.com

No. 4 Alabama wins 7th straight on emotional night at Vanderbilt

The emotion was unmistakable Tuesday night in Nashville. There were a few tears wiped on warmups in the pregame shootaround on a heavy night for the No. 4 Alabama basketball team. The 78-66 win over Vanderbilt came just three days after former teammate Darius Miles was charged with capital murder in what’s been a mentally taxing stretch.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
AL.com

Current, former Alabama players react to Darius Miles arrest

The news of now-former Alabama basketball player Darius Miles’ arrest on murder charges drew quick responses from the school and athletics department. Crimson Tide coach Nate Oats will meet with reporters Monday in advance of Tuesday’s game at Vanderbilt but his current and former teammates had social media to react to the events of Sunday.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
AL.com

Joseph Goodman: Pain carries on long after young people die

There are no correct words when a young person dies. There are no right answers. There are no things or drugs or thoughts that will bring comfort or peace. Young people who die tragically do not die because it’s their time, or because it was God’s plan, or because it was meant to be. Jamea Harris of Birmingham was taken from this world by gun violence on Sunday morning in Tuscaloosa, and now her child will grow up without a mother, and Harris’ family will linger on, being chased always by grief.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
AL.com

Murder charge, disaster relief, film awards: Down in Alabama

The University of Alabama’s athletics department has announced that Darius Miles is no longer with the men’s basketball team after he was arrested Sunday and charged with capital murder. FEMA announced that President Biden has made federal disaster assistance available for the places in Alabama affected by last...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
AL.com

AL.com

Birmingham, AL
AL.com is Alabama's source for news, sports, entertainment, weather and more.

