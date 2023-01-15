Read full article on original website
Terry Brumback
3d ago
Abortion is a divisive issue that can’t be avoided. Alabama needs to accept the fact that women are going to have abortions and nothing Marshall does will stop it. He also needs to understand that the stance he’s taking will cost him votes in the future.
Marshall condemns FDA’s ‘illegal and dangerous decision to abandon restrictions on abortion-inducing drugs’
MONTGOMERY, Ala. – Attorney General Steve Marshall on Friday led a coalition of 22 state attorneys general in sending a letter to the commissioner of the Food and Drug Administration, Robert Califf, condemning the FDA’s recent decision “to abandon its longstanding restrictions on the remote prescription and administration of abortion-inducing drugs.” “The Food and Drug Administration’s decision to abandon commonsense restrictions on remotely prescribing and administering abortion-inducing drugs is both illegal and dangerous,” the attorneys general wrote in the letter. “In direct contravention of longstanding FDA practice and congressional mandate, the FDA’s rollback of important safety restrictions ignores both women’s health...
Alabama withdraws from voter registration partnership targeted by conservative conspiracy theories
Alabama’s new secretary of state announced the state’s withdrawal Tuesday from a 32-state voter registration partnership, a data-sharing effort that was designed to maintain accurate voter rolls but has sometimes become the target of conservative ire and conspiracy theories. A day after being sworn in, Wes Allen sent...
Confused about Alabama’s permitless carry law? One city to host meeting to address questions
Alabama on New Year’s Day became the 25th state to remove a requirement for gun owners to purchase a permit to carry a handgun. But law enforcement officials say the new law is sparking questions that include, among other things, whether guns are restricted from churches and government buildings. And another question: Do gun owners need to purchase an Alabama permit if they travel with their firearm to a nearby state?
Nearly $7 million in unemployment benefits sent to Alabama inmates, dead people, state agency finds
Nearly $7 million in unemployment benefits were issued to Alabama inmates and dead people during a two-year period that includes the pandemic, according to a report by a state agency. The Alabama Department of Labor had inadequate verification procedures that failed to flag fraudulent claims, the report by the state...
OPINION: Alabama should follow other states in providing permanent tax relief for its citizens
Editor’s Note: This is an opinion column. By Paul DeMarco Alabama State Representatives and Senators have a lot on their plate as they prepare for the upcoming session in March. One difference this session that is unusual for the Alabama Legislature is that there will be sizable surpluses for the two state budgets. The education […]
Alabama’s new execution rule gives state ‘unprecedented power,’ Equal Justice Initiative says
The Equal Justice Initiative is speaking out after last week’s decision by the Alabama Supreme Court that changed the way the state sets execution dates and allows for death warrants to be valid for more than a single day, calling the rule change unprecedented. The decision was approved Thursday...
Georgia lawmaker fined $250 for giving water to voters
Georgia’s State Election Board has levied a $250 fine against state Rep. Roger Bruce for handing out water to voters while wearing a shirt with his name on it during the 2020 election. Bruce, a Democrat from Atlanta, agreed to the penalty to resolve the case but said he...
Election security, I-65 rocket, saltwater records: Down in Alabama
New Alabama Secretary of State Wes Allen has withdrawn the state from the Electronic Registration Information Center, or ERIC. The rocket alongside I-65 near the Alabama-Tennessee state line may be nearing the end of its long life as a landmark. Eleven saltwater fish Alabama state records were broken between October...
Alabama appellate courts don’t have to spot ‘plain errors’ in death row cases, new rule says
A drunk lawyer at trial. A dropping of the N-word during closing arguments. These are things that have been overturned by Alabama’s “plain error” rule on appeals; but a new rule change might mean these instances wouldn’t be caught by the appeals courts. The Alabama Supreme...
Alabama Medical Cannabis Commission moves forward with reviewing applications
The Alabama Medical Cannabis Commission (AMCC) met on Thursday to review applications from business owners looking to join the new Alabama cannabis industry. The deadline to submit an application to the Commission was December 30. While 607 groups and individuals requested application forms, only 94 turned in a completed application to the AMCC by the deadline.
Ivey signs 3 executive orders
MONTGOMERY, Ala. – Governor Kay Ivey on Tuesday signed Executive Orders 726, 727 and 728 “to establish and promote more efficiency, accountability and transparency within state government.” Her office said she is “recommitting to her priority of an open, honest and transparent administration.” Ivey shared this message during her inaugural address Monday morning: “In 2017, I promised my administration would be open, honest and transparent. I recommit to you today: We will continue striving to make good on that promise. We will make much needed reforms to ensure your state government works more efficiently, is more accountable and works with more transparency. We...
Emergency declared: Ivey calls on EPA to fight landfill fire raging in Alabama
Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey announced that the state was turning to the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency to put out a landfill fire that’s been burning north of Birmingham for more than seven weeks. “By authorizing the EPA to respond to this fire, we are ensuring it will be addressed...
People in 3 Alabama metro areas die younger than almost anywhere in US
People in three Alabama metro areas have shorter life expectancies than almost anywhere in the U.S., according to a recent analysis. Moneygeek used data from County Health Rankings to examine average life expectancy in 119 major metropolitan areas with 250,000 or more residents. Overall, life expectancy at birth in the U.S. has experienced a significant decline in recent years, dropping from 77 to 76.1 from 2020 to 2021, the lowest level since 1996.
Alabama denies 9 out of 10 parole requests, an all-time low rate
Seventy-one year-old Leola Harris is confined to a wheelchair, must undergo dialysis three times a week and is in end-stage renal failure, her attorney said. After serving 19 years of a 35-year murder sentence, the frail woman is not a threat to anyone and should be released to a nursing home to live out her final days, he argued.
Parole denied for 90% of Alabama inmates, a new low
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) — Seventy-one year-old Leola Harris is confined to a wheelchair, must undergo dialysis three times a week and is in end-stage renal failure, her attorney said. After serving 19 years of a 35-year murder sentence, the frail woman is not a threat to anyone and should be released to a nursing home to live out her final days, he argued.
Opinion | If a racially just Alabama is what you want, prove it
There were lots of speeches in Montgomery on Monday. Speeches about freedom and life and liberty. Speeches about the future. Speeches about justice and a brighter future. And seemingly every speaker who delivered those speeches – from Gov. Kay Ivey on down the list of warmup acts at Monday’s inauguration events – wanted to make sure that everyone knew they were speaking about ALL Alabamians. All.
Most commonly seen birds in Alabama
Stacker compiled a list of the most common birds seen near feeders in Alabama using data from the Cornell Lab of Ornithology's Project FeederWatch.
Prison inmates and dead people receive $6M in Alabama unemployment benefits, report finds
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WBMA) — A scathing state audit finds the Alabama Department of Labor failing to safeguard taxpayer dollars by improperly paying unemployment benefits to state inmates and deceased people. The Special Report on Unemployment Compensation Payments Issued by the Alabama Department of Labor was released Friday by the...
Alabama mother of overdose victim files wrongful death lawsuit against oncologist, Walgreens
A North Alabama oncologist is at the center of a recently filed wrongful death lawsuit tied to alleged conduct that led to his medical license being stripped.
Florida-based barbecue chain looking to expand into Alabama
A Florida-based barbecue chain plans to aggressively expand into eight states - including Alabama. Woody’s Bar-B-Q got its start in Jacksonville, Fla. back in 1980, and it currently has 15 Florida locations, and one in Pennsylvania, with more on the way. But the brand is looking for potential franchisees in Alabama as well as Florida, Georgia, Texas, the Carolinas, Tennessee and Mississippi.
