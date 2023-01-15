ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alabama State

Terry Brumback
3d ago

Abortion is a divisive issue that can’t be avoided. Alabama needs to accept the fact that women are going to have abortions and nothing Marshall does will stop it. He also needs to understand that the stance he’s taking will cost him votes in the future.

The Cullman Tribune

Marshall condemns FDA’s ‘illegal and dangerous decision to abandon restrictions on abortion-inducing drugs’

MONTGOMERY, Ala. – Attorney General Steve Marshall on Friday led a coalition of 22 state attorneys general in sending a letter to the commissioner of the Food and Drug Administration, Robert Califf, condemning the FDA’s recent decision “to abandon its longstanding restrictions on the remote prescription and administration of abortion-inducing drugs.”  “The Food and Drug Administration’s decision to abandon commonsense restrictions on remotely prescribing and administering abortion-inducing drugs is both illegal and dangerous,” the attorneys general wrote in the letter. “In direct contravention of longstanding FDA practice and congressional mandate, the FDA’s rollback of important safety restrictions ignores both women’s health...
ALABAMA STATE
AL.com

Confused about Alabama’s permitless carry law? One city to host meeting to address questions

Alabama on New Year’s Day became the 25th state to remove a requirement for gun owners to purchase a permit to carry a handgun. But law enforcement officials say the new law is sparking questions that include, among other things, whether guns are restricted from churches and government buildings. And another question: Do gun owners need to purchase an Alabama permit if they travel with their firearm to a nearby state?
FAIRHOPE, AL
AL.com

Georgia lawmaker fined $250 for giving water to voters

Georgia’s State Election Board has levied a $250 fine against state Rep. Roger Bruce for handing out water to voters while wearing a shirt with his name on it during the 2020 election. Bruce, a Democrat from Atlanta, agreed to the penalty to resolve the case but said he...
GEORGIA STATE
AL.com

Election security, I-65 rocket, saltwater records: Down in Alabama

New Alabama Secretary of State Wes Allen has withdrawn the state from the Electronic Registration Information Center, or ERIC. The rocket alongside I-65 near the Alabama-Tennessee state line may be nearing the end of its long life as a landmark. Eleven saltwater fish Alabama state records were broken between October...
ALABAMA STATE
altoday.com

Alabama Medical Cannabis Commission moves forward with reviewing applications

The Alabama Medical Cannabis Commission (AMCC) met on Thursday to review applications from business owners looking to join the new Alabama cannabis industry. The deadline to submit an application to the Commission was December 30. While 607 groups and individuals requested application forms, only 94 turned in a completed application to the AMCC by the deadline.
ALABAMA STATE
The Cullman Tribune

Ivey signs 3 executive orders

MONTGOMERY, Ala. – Governor Kay Ivey on Tuesday signed Executive Orders 726, 727 and 728 “to establish and promote more efficiency, accountability and transparency within state government.”  Her office said she is “recommitting to her priority of an open, honest and transparent administration.”   Ivey shared this message during her inaugural address Monday morning:  “In 2017, I promised my administration would be open, honest and transparent. I recommit to you today: We will continue striving to make good on that promise. We will make much needed reforms to ensure your state government works more efficiently, is more accountable and works with more transparency. We...
ALABAMA STATE
AL.com

People in 3 Alabama metro areas die younger than almost anywhere in US

People in three Alabama metro areas have shorter life expectancies than almost anywhere in the U.S., according to a recent analysis. Moneygeek used data from County Health Rankings to examine average life expectancy in 119 major metropolitan areas with 250,000 or more residents. Overall, life expectancy at birth in the U.S. has experienced a significant decline in recent years, dropping from 77 to 76.1 from 2020 to 2021, the lowest level since 1996.
ALABAMA STATE
Alabama Now

Alabama denies 9 out of 10 parole requests, an all-time low rate

Seventy-one year-old Leola Harris is confined to a wheelchair, must undergo dialysis three times a week and is in end-stage renal failure, her attorney said. After serving 19 years of a 35-year murder sentence, the frail woman is not a threat to anyone and should be released to a nursing home to live out her final days, he argued.
ALABAMA STATE
ALABAMA STATE
alreporter.com

Opinion | If a racially just Alabama is what you want, prove it

There were lots of speeches in Montgomery on Monday. Speeches about freedom and life and liberty. Speeches about the future. Speeches about justice and a brighter future. And seemingly every speaker who delivered those speeches – from Gov. Kay Ivey on down the list of warmup acts at Monday’s inauguration events – wanted to make sure that everyone knew they were speaking about ALL Alabamians. All.
ALABAMA STATE
AL.com

Florida-based barbecue chain looking to expand into Alabama

A Florida-based barbecue chain plans to aggressively expand into eight states - including Alabama. Woody’s Bar-B-Q got its start in Jacksonville, Fla. back in 1980, and it currently has 15 Florida locations, and one in Pennsylvania, with more on the way. But the brand is looking for potential franchisees in Alabama as well as Florida, Georgia, Texas, the Carolinas, Tennessee and Mississippi.
ALABAMA STATE
AL.com

AL.com

Birmingham, AL
