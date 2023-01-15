Read full article on original website
Tom Brady Didn't Go Home To Gisele Bündchen After Loss To Cowboys & What's Next For Him
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers lost to the Dallas Cowboys last night with a final score of 31-14. It was a monumental game as it was Tom Brady's last one with his Florida team this season before he moves on to the next chapter. Brady had a tough year following his...
Yardbarker
Packers GM address future of LT David Bakhtiari
Will David Bakhtiari return to the Packers in 2023?. Green Bay Packers GM Brian Gutekunst recently spoke with USA Today and delved into several topics, including the questions surrounding the future of the club’s franchise left tackle. “I would hope so,” Gutekunst told USA Today about Bakhtiari’s potential Green...
5 bold predictions for Tennessee Titans 2023 offseason: GM, OC search and Ryan Tannehill future
The Tennessee Titans head into the 2023 offseason as one of the most intriguing teams in the NFL, when it comes to what direction they might go in. The Titans need a new general manager and a new offensive coordinator, could be involved in the quarterback market in free agency or the draft, have one of the best extension-worthy players in football and have a first-round pick in an area of the NFL Draft that teams love to make trades.
Tennessee Titans fans react to Ran Carthon hire as new general manager
Tennessee Titans fans have plenty to say about the team's new hire. The organization hired former 49ers Director of Pro Personnel Ran Carthon to take over as general manager on Tuesday, according to multiple reports. He'll replace former Titans general manager Jon Robinson, who was fired midseason, and interim general manager Ryan Cowden. ...
Titans hiring Ran Carthon as new GM, 49ers to receive comp draft picks
The Tennessee Titans are reportedly hiring San Francisco 49ers director of player personnel Ran Carthon as their new general manager, per Dianna Russini. That's a significant loss to general manager John Lynch's staff. The good news is that the NFL will award the 49ers 2023 and 2024 compensatory picks as...
atozsports.com
CBS Sports reporter says Vols QB Nico Iamaleava is ‘playing for a contract’ and has another lucrative NIL deal lined up
CBS Sports college football reporter Dennis Dodd released his way-too-early top 25 last week and he has the Tennessee Vols at No. 16. I think that’s a bit low for Tennessee after they beat Clemson by 17 points in the Orange Bowl without Hendon Hooker, Cedric Tillman, Jalin Hyatt, and Jeremy Banks.
2023 NFL Mock Draft January 18
The college football season is over, so it is time to look ahead. Here is the 2023 NFL Mock Draft January 18. Chicago will be fielding offers for this pick, but if they decide to keep it, they can take a game-changing edge rusher in Anderson, who also play great run defense.
saturdaytradition.com
CJ Stroud's NFL departure sets up crucial QB battle for Ohio State entering 2023
CJ Stroud delivered the news many fans and analysts were expecting for a while. After a long wait and some suspense, Stroud officially declared for the 2023 NFL Draft on Monday. Stroud’s departure is not surprising but it does put another offseason quarterback battle at the front of Ohio State’s...
Best NFL Draft destinations for Ohio State star CJ Stroud
CJ Stroud gave Ohio State football fans hope of a potential return but the star quarterback ultimately declared for the NFL Draft on Monday, the deadline for players to do so. The 2023 NFL Draft isn’t yet on the horizon, but that shouldn’t stop anyone from thinking about where Stroud could land in the NFL.
Longtime Officiating Expert Reveals If Key Penalty Was Missed
The entire complexion of Sunday night's game between the Cincinnati Bengals and Baltimore Ravens shifted on one monumental play. With the game tied at 17-17 early in the fourth quarter, Tyler Huntley attempted to give Baltimore the go-ahead touchdown on a quarterback sneak. He lunged toward the end ...
There's 1 Betting Favorite For No. 1 Overall NFL Draft Pick
There's one clear favorite when it comes to the first pick of the 2023 NFL Draft and it shouldn't come as much of a surprise to anyone. Per the oddsmakers at Caesars Sportsbook, former Heisman Trophy winner Bryce Young is -125 to be the first name called come April 27. Ohio State's C.J. Stroud is ...
AOL Corp
Random notes: A classy move by a Kentucky basketball player; Tom Izzo calls Calipari
▪ Classy move by Kentucky basketball’s CJ Fredrick on Monday. Asked about the Georgia Bulldogs, UK’s Tuesday night opponent, Fredrick said, “First I wanted to say my thoughts and prayers are with their entire athletic department and the families of those that were lost in that terrible tragedy. My thoughts and prayers are with everyone in that aspect.”
11 players new Tennessee Titans GM Ran Carthon should consider with 11th pick in NFL Draft
Now that Ran Carthon is in place as the Tennessee Titans next general manager, the natural impulse is to turn attention to what Carthon will do in the NFL Draft. The Titans own the No. 11 pick in the first round of the 2023 NFL Draft, the earliest position the Titans have selected with since 2017. Carthon will have four months to build a scouting team, determine positions of need and target the best players available as to not waste the top-level pick at his disposal.
saturdaytradition.com
8 B1G stars land in latest first-round mock draft from CBS Sports
With the deadline for underclassmen declaring for the NFL Draft behind us, the outlook for the first round will be an interesting topic to monitor heading toward the end of January. The Senior Bowl, NFL Combine and school pro days loom ahead but a number of the top prospects have...
Shannon Sharpe Has Message For Fans About Aaron Rodgers
Shannon Sharpe is getting sick and tired of the Aaron Rodgers saga that takes place seemingly every offseason. On Wednesday's episode of "Undisputed," the Hall of Fame tight end had a message for the Packers and their fans: "STOP LETTING Aaron Rodgers HOLD Y’ALL HOSTAGE!" I told you he was gonna do ...
Grades for Titans' 2022 draft picks after first season
The Tennessee Titans’ disappointing 2022 season is officially in the rearview mirror. The end of the football season is a sad time for fans everywhere, but it also allows for a lot of time to reflect and re-evaluate stances on how certain things played out throughout the course of the year.
Jalen Rose talks TV sports with NBC’s Maria Taylor
Maria Taylor has some advice for people who want to follow in her footsteps. “Don’t be afraid to make the coffee,” she told me on this week’s “Renaissance Man.” “I mean, the first thing I did in television was I was like trying to make the Keurig work for Stuart Scott when ESPN came to town.” And to the “young kids especially, it’s just like you really don’t reserve the right to say no to the job. You need to show up every time.” Good old-fashioned work ethic, talent and personality have catapulted Maria to the top of her field. After...
saturdaytradition.com
NBC makes decision on sideline reporter for new prime time Big Ten football package, per report
NBC and the Big Ten are rounding out their new broadcasting team, and have landed on Kathryn Tappen as the sideline reporter. Andrew Marchand of the New York Post reported the news as NBC begins its new prime-time package in the fall. Marchand added that he was in line to succeed Michele Tafoya as the “Sunday Night Football” sideline reporter. It was known in the industry, but there was nothing in writing, and instead Melissa Stark got that NFL job.
