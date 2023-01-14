Read full article on original website
4 Amazing Pizza Places in AlabamaAlina AndrasAlabama State
A Group of Five Guys Employees Refused to Serve Police Officers, Sparking ControversyIngram AtkinsonDaphne, AL
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From MobileTed RiversMobile, AL
Five Terrifying Ghost Stories That Prove Mobile Is The Most Haunted City In AlabamaLIFE_HACKSMobile, AL
No. 16 Auburn withstands surge, pulls away from LSU for 4th straight win
Auburn hasn’t been the most efficient 3-point shooting team this season. In fact, the 3-point arc has been more of a bugaboo than an ally to Bruce Pearl’s team this year, with Auburn entering its game against LSU ranked 329th nationally in 3-point percentage (30.2 percent). On Wednesday...
Former LSU quarterback Walker Howard staying in SEC West, commits to Ole Miss
Former LSU quarterback Walker Howard is staying in the SEC West to continue his college football career. Howard committed on Wednesday to Ole Miss, less than a week after leaving the Tigers following his true freshman season. The former four-star recruit played in two games in 2022, including mop-up duty in the season-ending Citrus Bowl.
‘Incredibly special:’ Labaron Philon scores 30 straight points, rallies Baker past LeFlore
Baker basketball coach David Armstrong seldom has to say anything to star point guard and Mr. Basketball contender Labaron Philon. “His basketball IQ is so high,” Armstrong said. “He understands what he needs to do to make the flow of the game go our way.”. On Monday morning...
People in 3 Alabama metro areas die younger than almost anywhere in US
People in three Alabama metro areas have shorter life expectancies than almost anywhere in the U.S., according to a recent analysis. Moneygeek used data from County Health Rankings to examine average life expectancy in 119 major metropolitan areas with 250,000 or more residents. Overall, life expectancy at birth in the U.S. has experienced a significant decline in recent years, dropping from 77 to 76.1 from 2020 to 2021, the lowest level since 1996.
Confused about Alabama’s permitless carry law? One city to host meeting to address questions
Alabama on New Year’s Day became the 25th state to remove a requirement for gun owners to purchase a permit to carry a handgun. But law enforcement officials say the new law is sparking questions that include, among other things, whether guns are restricted from churches and government buildings. And another question: Do gun owners need to purchase an Alabama permit if they travel with their firearm to a nearby state?
Birmingham startup Wyndy expanding to Huntsville, Mobile
Birmingham sitter app Wyndy is now offering its service in the Huntsville and Mobile areas. Created in 2017 by parents Ginger and Tommy Mayfield, Wyndy is a mobile app helping families find, book, and pay vetted, background-checked college babysitters. As well as a resource for parents, the app offers its...
Mobile confronted with trauma and counseling needs following New Year’s Eve shooting
As Monique Chastang-Whigham and her husband, Maynard, were leaving downtown Mobile after dropping their 18-year-old daughter and friends off on New Year’s Eve, they saw police officers rushing in the opposite direction and began to worry. “I texted my daughter,” said Chastang-Whigham, 47, of unincorporated Axis in north Mobile...
I-10 gridlock after pedestrian struck near Daphne
Morning rush hour traffic is stalled along the major roads within the Eastern Shore of Baldwin County this morning as Daphne police investigate a crash that occurred on Interstate 10. I-10 westbound between Malbis (Alabama State Route 181) to the U.S. 98 exit in Daphne is currently closed as officers...
Who’s behind the biggest subdivisions in Baldwin County?
Development in Baldwin County, the fastest growing county in Alabama, continues to be the main topic of conversation into the new year. While there are many different facets of development, subdivisions often draw outcry from neighboring residents, who worry about how the increase in density will affect their infrastructure and lifestyle.
Mobile high school student arrested for having stolen gun on campus, police say
A 17-year-old student at a Mobile high school was arrested after he allegedly was found with a stolen gun on the B.C. Rain High School campus Tuesday morning, police said. Mobile officers responded to the high school at 3125 Dauphin Island Pkwy. around 8:26 a.m. Tuesday on a call of a juvenile in possession of a firearm, said Cpl. Katrina Frazier.
Mobile considers adding second tax increment financing district
City officials are looking to yet another tool to spur revitalization in Mobile’s inner city: a tax increment financing district. On Tuesday, the Mobile City Council met to consider creating a second tax increment financing district in the city. Tax increment financing districts (TIFs) are designed to spur private investment in under-developed areas of the city, and this TIF would be located in the south Dauphin Island Parkway area.
