ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mobile, AL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
AL.com

People in 3 Alabama metro areas die younger than almost anywhere in US

People in three Alabama metro areas have shorter life expectancies than almost anywhere in the U.S., according to a recent analysis. Moneygeek used data from County Health Rankings to examine average life expectancy in 119 major metropolitan areas with 250,000 or more residents. Overall, life expectancy at birth in the U.S. has experienced a significant decline in recent years, dropping from 77 to 76.1 from 2020 to 2021, the lowest level since 1996.
ALABAMA STATE
AL.com

Confused about Alabama’s permitless carry law? One city to host meeting to address questions

Alabama on New Year’s Day became the 25th state to remove a requirement for gun owners to purchase a permit to carry a handgun. But law enforcement officials say the new law is sparking questions that include, among other things, whether guns are restricted from churches and government buildings. And another question: Do gun owners need to purchase an Alabama permit if they travel with their firearm to a nearby state?
FAIRHOPE, AL
AL.com

Birmingham startup Wyndy expanding to Huntsville, Mobile

Birmingham sitter app Wyndy is now offering its service in the Huntsville and Mobile areas. Created in 2017 by parents Ginger and Tommy Mayfield, Wyndy is a mobile app helping families find, book, and pay vetted, background-checked college babysitters. As well as a resource for parents, the app offers its...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
AL.com

I-10 gridlock after pedestrian struck near Daphne

Morning rush hour traffic is stalled along the major roads within the Eastern Shore of Baldwin County this morning as Daphne police investigate a crash that occurred on Interstate 10. I-10 westbound between Malbis (Alabama State Route 181) to the U.S. 98 exit in Daphne is currently closed as officers...
DAPHNE, AL
AL.com

Who’s behind the biggest subdivisions in Baldwin County?

Development in Baldwin County, the fastest growing county in Alabama, continues to be the main topic of conversation into the new year. While there are many different facets of development, subdivisions often draw outcry from neighboring residents, who worry about how the increase in density will affect their infrastructure and lifestyle.
BALDWIN COUNTY, AL
AL.com

Mobile considers adding second tax increment financing district

City officials are looking to yet another tool to spur revitalization in Mobile’s inner city: a tax increment financing district. On Tuesday, the Mobile City Council met to consider creating a second tax increment financing district in the city. Tax increment financing districts (TIFs) are designed to spur private investment in under-developed areas of the city, and this TIF would be located in the south Dauphin Island Parkway area.
MOBILE, AL
AL.com

AL.com

Birmingham, AL
213K+
Followers
67K+
Post
76M+
Views
ABOUT

AL.com is Alabama's source for news, sports, entertainment, weather and more.

 https://www.al.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy