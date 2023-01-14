Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Beaten, Abused, Left To Die Behind A Dumpster And Her Killer Has Never Been FoundThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedJacksonville, FL
Chick-Fil-A is Expanding its Presence in Florida by Opening New Restaurant in North JacksonvilleBryan DijkhuizenJacksonville, FL
Jacksonville man convicted of distributing child sex abuse materialsDon JohnsonJacksonville, FL
Restaurant Inspections: Orange Park, Green Cove Springs restaurants temporarily closedDon JohnsonGreen Cove Springs, FL
The Jaguars beat the Chargers 27–0 in the NFL wild card round.Gochi EzJacksonville, FL
What TV channel is Monday Night Football tonight? Live stream, time, how to watch Cowboys-Bucs online
The Dallas Cowboys and Dak Prescott face off with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Tom Brady on Monday, Jan. 16. The game will be live streamed on fuboTV (live stream). Tom Brady led the Tampa Bay Buccaneers down a winding path to the playoffs. Dak Prescott helped the Dallas Cowboys weather significant challenges on their way to the postseason.
Lions looking forward to full season of Jameson Williams
Wide receiver Jameson Williams had two touches during his rookie NFL season. He caught a 41-yard touchdown pass on the first and ran 40 yards on the second. Williams also had a 66-yard touchdown reception nullified by an offensive holding penalty. And at his end-of-the-season press conference, Detroit Lions general...
Lester Cotton staying with Miami Dolphins
A day after playing all 71 offensive snaps at left guard in an NFL playoff game for Miami on Sunday, Lester Cotton signed a reserve/future contract with the Dolphins. Also signing a reserve/future contract on Monday was former Hoover High School standout Jeremiah Moon with the Baltimore Ravens. :. ·...
Troy Aikman Slaps Tom Brady With an Unflattering (Yet Accurate) Label Ahead of the Buccaneers’ Playoff Matchup With the Cowboys
Troy Aikman says Tom Brady is the most unathletic quarterback in the NFL. The post Troy Aikman Slaps Tom Brady With an Unflattering (Yet Accurate) Label Ahead of the Buccaneers’ Playoff Matchup With the Cowboys appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
NFL World Stunned By Cowboys-49ers Ticket Prices
The Dallas Cowboys and San Francisco 49ers have played several memorable matchups in the postseason, including a year ago, when the Cowboys ran out of time in their late bid to win the game. Fans who are wanting an in-person view for the latest rendition will have to pay a pretty penny. According ...
Charles Barkley: ‘Alabama’s the best team in the country, and that’s painful for me to say’
When it comes to college basketball, Alabama rises above the rest, according to Charles Barkley. The former Auburn and NBA star, who joined “The Next Round” on Wednesday, admitted as much about his former rival. “Alabama’s the best team in the country, honestly,” Barkley said. “I’ve watched them...
ArDarius Stewart among XFL’s newest names
The XFL’s teams formally opened their training camps over the weekend at four locations in the Dallas/Fort Worth area and started putting on pads on Tuesday, but not before a final allocation of players that included former Fultondale High School and Alabama standout ArDarius Stewart. The wide receiver was...
Bears OC, Raiders DC will serve as 2023 Senior Bowl head coaches
Chicago Bears offensive coordinator Luke Getsy and Las Vegas Raiders defensive coordinator Patrick Graham will serve as head coaches for the 2023 Reese’s Senior Bowl, it was announced Wednesday. Getsy will direct the American team, Graham the National in the annual college football all-star game and NFL draft showcase....
Eagles to test rookie Evan Neal on what he’s learned
Evan Neal will have the opportunity show what he’s learned in his first NFL season when the New York Giants square off against the Philadelphia Eagles in the Divisional Playoffs on Saturday night. The Giants acquired the former Alabama All-American with the seventh selection in the NFL Draft on...
