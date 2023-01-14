ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jacksonville, FL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
AL.com

Lions looking forward to full season of Jameson Williams

Wide receiver Jameson Williams had two touches during his rookie NFL season. He caught a 41-yard touchdown pass on the first and ran 40 yards on the second. Williams also had a 66-yard touchdown reception nullified by an offensive holding penalty. And at his end-of-the-season press conference, Detroit Lions general...
DETROIT, MI
AL.com

Lester Cotton staying with Miami Dolphins

A day after playing all 71 offensive snaps at left guard in an NFL playoff game for Miami on Sunday, Lester Cotton signed a reserve/future contract with the Dolphins. Also signing a reserve/future contract on Monday was former Hoover High School standout Jeremiah Moon with the Baltimore Ravens. :. ·...
ALABAMA STATE
Athlon Sports

NFL World Stunned By Cowboys-49ers Ticket Prices

The Dallas Cowboys and San Francisco 49ers have played several memorable matchups in the postseason, including a year ago, when the Cowboys ran out of time in their late bid to win the game. Fans who are wanting an in-person view for the latest rendition will have to pay a pretty penny. According ...
DALLAS, TX
AL.com

ArDarius Stewart among XFL’s newest names

The XFL’s teams formally opened their training camps over the weekend at four locations in the Dallas/Fort Worth area and started putting on pads on Tuesday, but not before a final allocation of players that included former Fultondale High School and Alabama standout ArDarius Stewart. The wide receiver was...
AL.com

Bears OC, Raiders DC will serve as 2023 Senior Bowl head coaches

Chicago Bears offensive coordinator Luke Getsy and Las Vegas Raiders defensive coordinator Patrick Graham will serve as head coaches for the 2023 Reese’s Senior Bowl, it was announced Wednesday. Getsy will direct the American team, Graham the National in the annual college football all-star game and NFL draft showcase....
CHICAGO, IL
AL.com

Eagles to test rookie Evan Neal on what he’s learned

Evan Neal will have the opportunity show what he’s learned in his first NFL season when the New York Giants square off against the Philadelphia Eagles in the Divisional Playoffs on Saturday night. The Giants acquired the former Alabama All-American with the seventh selection in the NFL Draft on...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
AL.com

AL.com

Birmingham, AL
213K+
Followers
67K+
Post
76M+
Views
ABOUT

AL.com is Alabama's source for news, sports, entertainment, weather and more.

 https://www.al.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy