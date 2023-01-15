ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brown County, WI

Comments / 0

Related
WSAW

First Alert Weather Day: Moderate snow arrives Thursday morning

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - A First Alert Weather Day has been declared until 6 PM Thursday as an incoming winter storm is expected to produce moderate to heavy amounts of snowfall. A Colorado Low will filter winter precipitation to the Great Lakes region starting late Wednesday. Daytime weather conditions Wednesday will be calm and quiet before the storm. Expect cloudy skies with highs in the low 30s. During the evening through the overnight hours, temperatures will drop into the mid to upper 20s over North-Central Wisconsin. This will allow for more of a powdery type of snow, rather than wet slushy snow.
WISCONSIN STATE
wearegreenbay.com

WINTER STORM WATCH: Snow will bring out the shovels again

The chance for showers or a drizzly mix will end completely overnight into Wednesday, leaving mostly cloudy skies. The low tonight is below freezing at 29 degrees, so watch out for slippery spots as any leftover puddles and water will freeze over. Looking like a quiet and cloudy, but decent...
GREEN BAY, WI
WBAY Green Bay

A COLD RAIN FALLS ACROSS EASTERN WISCONSIN

Light freezing rain has been falling, mainly northwest of Shawano through the midday. Up to one-tenth of an inch of ice accumulation will make the roads slippery. Folks in these areas should also be careful walking on parking lots, sidewalks and driveways, as a glaze of ice may develop underneath your feet.
WISCONSIN STATE
WBAY Green Bay

Give Big Green Bay announces 45 non-profits for giant fundraiser

The Rodeway Inn has been the site of many emergency calls, including drug overdose deaths. Child getting on school bus has a close call with car. The boy's parents provided the video to police on January 6. FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Tracking the next storm. Updated: 5 hours ago. A potent...
GREEN BAY, WI
WBAY Green Bay

DEBRIEF: Grand Chute considers shutting down motel

11 will receive funds from the 24-hour donation drive for the first time. Child getting on school bus has a close call with car. The boy's parents provided the video to police on January 6. FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Tracking the next storm. Updated: 5 hours ago. A potent winter storm...
GRAND CHUTE, WI
wearegreenbay.com

TRAFFIC UPDATE: All lanes back open on I-41 NB in Appleton, crash cleared

APPLETON, Wis. (WFRV) – The Wisconsin Department of Transportation (WisDOT) is reporting that the crash on I-41 northbound in Appleton has cleared. The Outagamie County Sheriff’s Office has cleared the scene, and all lanes are back open to motorists traveling in the area. There is no update on...
APPLETON, WI
WBAY Green Bay

3 BRILLIANT MINUTES: Songbirds and city noise

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - After NASA’s report on global warming, Brad Spakowitz reports on how the Earth strikes back. But the big headline today is for the birds. A study finds that urban noise affects the colors of bird beaks and why we need to take notice.
GREEN BAY, WI
WBAY Green Bay

Suspected bank robber quickly nabbed in Green Bay

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - A man suspected of robbing a bank on Green Bay’s west side didn’t have the money for long. Police say they responded to a bank alarm on the 200-block of S. Military Ave. at 4:45 p.m. Wednesday. Within 10 minutes, officers arrested a 62-year-old Green Bay man at the scene without incident and recovered cash. Police rarely reveal how much money is taken in robberies.
GREEN BAY, WI
seehafernews.com

Manitowoc Fire Department and Others Battle Blaze at Globe Laundry

A fire broke out at a laundromat in Manitowoc earlier this morning. Manitowoc Fire Chief Todd Balser tells Seehafer News that the fire was called in by a passerby who noticed smoke coming from Globe Laundry at the corner of South 13th and Washington Streets at around 7:30 this morning.
MANITOWOC, WI
WBAY Green Bay

Ammonia leak at TNT Crust injures six, 3 taken to hospital

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Three people were taken to a hospital during an ammonia leak at a business in Green Bay. At about 1:15 a.m., the Green Bay Metro Fire Department was called to TNT Crust at 508 Elizabeth Street. Crews found a “substantial leak” in the ammonia coolant system, according to the department.
GREEN BAY, WI
WBAY Green Bay

Green Bay police investigating 5 car thefts in 3 days

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Lock your doors. Take your keys. And help police if you have any information to help solve a number of recent car thefts. The Green Bay Police Department is investigating 5 car thefts in the past 3 days -- three of them were reported stolen on the same day. Police say they believe more than one person is responsible, and they see a pattern in the types of cars that were stolen, including two Kias and two Hyundais.
GREEN BAY, WI
dailybadgerbulletin.com

Forerunner: The Green Bay Correctional Institution

GREEN BAY – As the fate of the Green Bay Correctional Institution hangs in the balance, we take a look at its beginnings and long history in the community. After Wisconsin became a state in 1848, it established its first prison in Waupun to house adult men and women; the adult prison opened in 1851.
GREEN BAY, WI
WBAY Green Bay

Video shows close call as car narrowly misses school bus

WINNEBAGO COUNTY, Wis. (WBAY) - Video captured a very close call involving a car and a school bus in Winnebago County. The video, captured by the homeowner’s security camera on Jan. 6, was shared on social media. It shows a school bus stop to pick up a child at a driveway. The child gets on the bus and seconds later a car swerves around the bus and goes off the road.
WINNEBAGO COUNTY, WI
WBAY Green Bay

Firefighters fight flames at Manitowoc laundromat building

MANITOWOC, Wis. (WBAY) - Crews battled a fire at a building in Manitowoc Tuesday. At 7:50 a.m., Manitowoc Fire and Rescue responded to reports of smoke in the laundromat building at the corner of Washington and S 13th Streets. Flames could be seen at the roof line. The department says...
MANITOWOC, WI
WBAY Green Bay

Green Bay Conservation Corps honors MLK with day of service

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Monday was Martin Luther King Jr. Day, the only federal holiday designated as a national day of service to encourage Americans to volunteer to improve their community. A habitat restoration event took place to commemorate Martin Luther King Jr. Day, aiming to improve the community....
GREEN BAY, WI
WBAY Green Bay

3 BRILLIANT MINUTES: Research suggests link between UV nail dryers and cancer

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - It pays to notice the little things. Like when a researcher notices a rare type of cancer affecting fingers has a disproportionate number of patients who get gel manicures, like pageant contestants, and estheticians. In today’s 3 BRILLIANT MINUTES, Brad Spakowitz explains the research suggesting...
GREEN BAY, WI
WBAY Green Bay

WBAY AT 70: A conversation with broadcasting legend Chuck Ramsay

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - WBAY-TV went on the air on March 17, 1953. As we get ready to celebrate 70 years in broadcasting, WBAY is revisiting the people who made this station a legacy in Northeast Wisconsin. Each week, Action 2 News will bring you a conversation with someone...
GREEN BAY, WI
WBAY Green Bay

Police want to identify person cashing stolen checks

MANITOWOC, Wis. (WBAY) - Manitowoc police are asking the public for help identifying a person suspected of forging and cashing stolen checks. The checks were taken from a vehicle that was stolen on January 2. Law enforcement recovered the vehicle but the owner realized their checkbook was missing. Several of those stolen checks were forged and cashed at a financial institution in Brown County.
MANITOWOC, WI
wisfarmer.com

The long road to Seymour, Wisconsin

Forty-five years ago, Bob and I followed his parents to Seymour Wisconsin where they had purchased a farm. It was quite an undertaking as the Manzke & Manzke partnership packed up their operation for this monumental move. Baby Rebecca was born in December 1976. We were asked to travel to...
SEYMOUR, WI

Comments / 0

Community Policy