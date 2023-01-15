Read full article on original website
WSAW
First Alert Weather Day: Moderate snow arrives Thursday morning
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - A First Alert Weather Day has been declared until 6 PM Thursday as an incoming winter storm is expected to produce moderate to heavy amounts of snowfall. A Colorado Low will filter winter precipitation to the Great Lakes region starting late Wednesday. Daytime weather conditions Wednesday will be calm and quiet before the storm. Expect cloudy skies with highs in the low 30s. During the evening through the overnight hours, temperatures will drop into the mid to upper 20s over North-Central Wisconsin. This will allow for more of a powdery type of snow, rather than wet slushy snow.
wearegreenbay.com
WINTER STORM WATCH: Snow will bring out the shovels again
The chance for showers or a drizzly mix will end completely overnight into Wednesday, leaving mostly cloudy skies. The low tonight is below freezing at 29 degrees, so watch out for slippery spots as any leftover puddles and water will freeze over. Looking like a quiet and cloudy, but decent...
WBAY Green Bay
A COLD RAIN FALLS ACROSS EASTERN WISCONSIN
Light freezing rain has been falling, mainly northwest of Shawano through the midday. Up to one-tenth of an inch of ice accumulation will make the roads slippery. Folks in these areas should also be careful walking on parking lots, sidewalks and driveways, as a glaze of ice may develop underneath your feet.
WBAY Green Bay
Give Big Green Bay announces 45 non-profits for giant fundraiser
The Rodeway Inn has been the site of many emergency calls, including drug overdose deaths. Child getting on school bus has a close call with car. The boy's parents provided the video to police on January 6. FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Tracking the next storm. Updated: 5 hours ago. A potent...
WBAY Green Bay
DEBRIEF: Grand Chute considers shutting down motel
11 will receive funds from the 24-hour donation drive for the first time. Child getting on school bus has a close call with car. The boy's parents provided the video to police on January 6. FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Tracking the next storm. Updated: 5 hours ago. A potent winter storm...
wearegreenbay.com
TRAFFIC UPDATE: All lanes back open on I-41 NB in Appleton, crash cleared
APPLETON, Wis. (WFRV) – The Wisconsin Department of Transportation (WisDOT) is reporting that the crash on I-41 northbound in Appleton has cleared. The Outagamie County Sheriff’s Office has cleared the scene, and all lanes are back open to motorists traveling in the area. There is no update on...
WBAY Green Bay
3 BRILLIANT MINUTES: Songbirds and city noise
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - After NASA’s report on global warming, Brad Spakowitz reports on how the Earth strikes back. But the big headline today is for the birds. A study finds that urban noise affects the colors of bird beaks and why we need to take notice.
WBAY Green Bay
Suspected bank robber quickly nabbed in Green Bay
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - A man suspected of robbing a bank on Green Bay’s west side didn’t have the money for long. Police say they responded to a bank alarm on the 200-block of S. Military Ave. at 4:45 p.m. Wednesday. Within 10 minutes, officers arrested a 62-year-old Green Bay man at the scene without incident and recovered cash. Police rarely reveal how much money is taken in robberies.
seehafernews.com
Manitowoc Fire Department and Others Battle Blaze at Globe Laundry
A fire broke out at a laundromat in Manitowoc earlier this morning. Manitowoc Fire Chief Todd Balser tells Seehafer News that the fire was called in by a passerby who noticed smoke coming from Globe Laundry at the corner of South 13th and Washington Streets at around 7:30 this morning.
WBAY Green Bay
Ammonia leak at TNT Crust injures six, 3 taken to hospital
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Three people were taken to a hospital during an ammonia leak at a business in Green Bay. At about 1:15 a.m., the Green Bay Metro Fire Department was called to TNT Crust at 508 Elizabeth Street. Crews found a “substantial leak” in the ammonia coolant system, according to the department.
WBAY Green Bay
Green Bay police investigating 5 car thefts in 3 days
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Lock your doors. Take your keys. And help police if you have any information to help solve a number of recent car thefts. The Green Bay Police Department is investigating 5 car thefts in the past 3 days -- three of them were reported stolen on the same day. Police say they believe more than one person is responsible, and they see a pattern in the types of cars that were stolen, including two Kias and two Hyundais.
wearegreenbay.com
High egg prices impacting shopper’s decisions in northeast Wisconsin
BROWN COUNTY, Wis. (WFRV) – Whether they are from a duck, chicken, organic, or commercially produced, the cost of eggs has increased significantly, with some places charging as high as $7. Shoppers are not happy with the prices egg retailers have hatched up. Green Bay native Marty Ochs was...
dailybadgerbulletin.com
Forerunner: The Green Bay Correctional Institution
GREEN BAY – As the fate of the Green Bay Correctional Institution hangs in the balance, we take a look at its beginnings and long history in the community. After Wisconsin became a state in 1848, it established its first prison in Waupun to house adult men and women; the adult prison opened in 1851.
WBAY Green Bay
Video shows close call as car narrowly misses school bus
WINNEBAGO COUNTY, Wis. (WBAY) - Video captured a very close call involving a car and a school bus in Winnebago County. The video, captured by the homeowner’s security camera on Jan. 6, was shared on social media. It shows a school bus stop to pick up a child at a driveway. The child gets on the bus and seconds later a car swerves around the bus and goes off the road.
WBAY Green Bay
Firefighters fight flames at Manitowoc laundromat building
MANITOWOC, Wis. (WBAY) - Crews battled a fire at a building in Manitowoc Tuesday. At 7:50 a.m., Manitowoc Fire and Rescue responded to reports of smoke in the laundromat building at the corner of Washington and S 13th Streets. Flames could be seen at the roof line. The department says...
WBAY Green Bay
Green Bay Conservation Corps honors MLK with day of service
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Monday was Martin Luther King Jr. Day, the only federal holiday designated as a national day of service to encourage Americans to volunteer to improve their community. A habitat restoration event took place to commemorate Martin Luther King Jr. Day, aiming to improve the community....
WBAY Green Bay
3 BRILLIANT MINUTES: Research suggests link between UV nail dryers and cancer
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - It pays to notice the little things. Like when a researcher notices a rare type of cancer affecting fingers has a disproportionate number of patients who get gel manicures, like pageant contestants, and estheticians. In today’s 3 BRILLIANT MINUTES, Brad Spakowitz explains the research suggesting...
WBAY Green Bay
WBAY AT 70: A conversation with broadcasting legend Chuck Ramsay
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - WBAY-TV went on the air on March 17, 1953. As we get ready to celebrate 70 years in broadcasting, WBAY is revisiting the people who made this station a legacy in Northeast Wisconsin. Each week, Action 2 News will bring you a conversation with someone...
WBAY Green Bay
Police want to identify person cashing stolen checks
MANITOWOC, Wis. (WBAY) - Manitowoc police are asking the public for help identifying a person suspected of forging and cashing stolen checks. The checks were taken from a vehicle that was stolen on January 2. Law enforcement recovered the vehicle but the owner realized their checkbook was missing. Several of those stolen checks were forged and cashed at a financial institution in Brown County.
wisfarmer.com
The long road to Seymour, Wisconsin
Forty-five years ago, Bob and I followed his parents to Seymour Wisconsin where they had purchased a farm. It was quite an undertaking as the Manzke & Manzke partnership packed up their operation for this monumental move. Baby Rebecca was born in December 1976. We were asked to travel to...
