bodyslam.net
The Rock Says Whoever Purchases WWE Needs To Have Vince McMahon’s Passion For The Business
The Rock lets his belief on the WWE sale be known. While speaking on CNBC, The Rock was asked about WWE potentially selling. The Great One made it clear that he believes WWE’s new owners would need to be as passionate as Vince McMahon. I could tell you this,...
ringsidenews.com
Stephanie McMahon’s Exit Called A ‘Bad Move’ For WWE
Vince McMahon’s shocking return to WWE more or less turned the pro wrestling world on its head. In fact, fans believed that Vince McMahon becoming a part of the Board Of Directors and subsequently the Executive Chairman of WWE spelled disaster for the company. This was done prior to Stephanie McMahon suddenly resigning from her post as co-CEO of WWE. In fact, Stephanie McMahon’s exit was called a bad sign for WWE.
wrestletalk.com
Former WWE Champion Says Stephanie McMahon Will ‘Definitely Be Missed’
Former WWE Champion Kofi Kingston has addressed former Chairwoman and co-CEO Stephanie McMahon’s WWE departure. On January 10, Stephanie shared a public statement announcing her resignation from her roles in WWE. Speaking with Shakiel Mahjouri for SHAK Wrestling, Kofi Kingston noted that Stephanie did so much for the company,...
ringsidenews.com
Vince McMahon Didn’t Make Provision For Family Inheriting His WWE Shares In New Amendment
Vince McMahon has been at the center of a major scandal involving allegations of hush money payments over the past year, and the professional wrestling community has been closely monitoring the situation. With McMahon’s return to his role as majority shareholder and Executive Chairman of WWE, he has regained significant control over the company’s direction, generating significant media attention and anticipation. Many fans believe he is also quite petty and vindictive and it seems more proof of that has been shown in a new amendment.
411mania.com
Rikishi & Samu Set to Appear at WWE Raw XXX Show
– The Daily Item reports that WWE Hall of Famer Rikishi and former WWE Superstar Samu Anoa’i will be appearing on next week’s WWE Raw 30th Anniversary, aka Raw XXX. The report noted that Anoa’i signed a WWE Legends contract last year. The show is scheduled for Monday, January 23 in Philadelphia.
Current Wrestling Champion Dies
Tragic news has struck the world of professional wrestling with the word that one of wrestling's biggest stars has lost his life at the age of 38. Celebrity entertainment outlet TMZ, which is known for breaking the news of many deaths of famous people around the world, broke the news of the death of legendary wrestler Jay Briscoe, who has tragically died in a car crash at the age of 38.
50 Cent says Dr. Dre didn't want '21 Questions' on his debut album because it was too commercial
50 said Dre's dislike of the song came from his own experiences as a rapper with N.W.A, which rapped mostly about politics and crime.
wegotthiscovered.com
Lo and behold, Dave Bautista and Dwayne Johnson are united in the strangeness of their movie contract stipulations
You know what they say about movie stars: Take a look at the fine print on their contracts, and you’ll find out exactly who they are. … Just kidding, nobody says that. But Dave Bautista and Dwayne Johnson do have some very interesting stipulations in their movie contracts. Stipulations, we might add, that shed a bit of light on who they are and what’s important to them.
wrestletalk.com
Undertaker Return To WWE Television Revealed
The Undertaker has just been revealed to be returning to WWE television, find out when you can catch the Dead Man back on Raw. On tonight’s edition of WWE Raw (January 16) a major announcement about a future appearance from the Undertaker. Fitting that the Phenom reappear for a...
411mania.com
Mercedes Mone On Her NJPW Debut, Plans To Take IWGP Women’s Title ‘Everywhere’
Mercedes Mone battles KAIRI for the IWGP Women’s Championship at NJPW Battle In the Valley, and she recently talked about the match and more. Mone did an interview for NJPW’s YouTube channel, and you can see the highlights below:. On her NJPW debut: “The first place on my...
411mania.com
Michelle McCool Says She Didn’t Get the Call for WWE Royal Rumble
– In response to a Twitter user, former WWE Superstar Michelle McCool commented on possibly appearing in the women’s Rumble match at the WWE Royal Rumble 2023 event. According to McCool, she didn’t get the call from WWE to appear, writing, “I do wish!!!! Didn’t get the call…..take it up with @WWE.” You can see that exchange below:
wrestlingheadlines.com
Ric Flair Confirms Hulk Hogan Will Be At WWE Raw 30 Anniversary Show
Ric Flair recently talked about a wide range of topics on his To Be The Man podcast. During it, the WWE Hall Of Famer noted that he wouldn’t be at the Royal Rumble in San Antonio:. “I’m not going to be able to go to the event. I am...
411mania.com
Julia Hart Reveals Who She Would Like to Team Up With In AEW
Julia Hart has a couple of women from AEW on her wish list to team up or even form a stable with. Hart took part in a virtual signing for Captain’s Corner and was asked which AEW star she’d like to team with, naming Abadon, Penelope Ford, and The Bunny,
411mania.com
Jazz Says She Could Have a Five Star Match With Charlotte Flair
Jazz hung up her boots in late 2021, but she says she could have a five-star match with Charlotte Flair given the chance. The WWE alumna, who ended her career in October 2021 after a retirement tour, did a virtual signing for K&S WrestleFest and was asked who she would want to have a “five star match” with.
ringsidenews.com
Ric Flair Has No Desire To Wrestle Again
Ric Flair headlined the “Ric Flair’s Last Match” event, which was supposed to be the final contest of his 50-year career. During that match, The Nature Boy teamed with his son-in-law Andrade El Idolo to defeat Jay Lethal and Jeff Jarrett. The 16-time World Champion started begging for another match earlier this month. However, it appears that Flair is finally ready to hang up his boots as he is no longer craving one more match.
411mania.com
Arn Anderson Explains How Bad El Gigante Was, Tells a Story About Ric Flair Angering Gigante
On a recent episode of ARN, “The Enforcer” Arn Anderson continued his journey revisiting 1991 of his career. The subject of the seven-foot-seven El Gigante came up. Arn shared his perspective on Jorge Gonzalez and why Gigante, despite his size, didn’t succeed in WCW. Highlights will follow:
411mania.com
Jade Cargill on Being Put in Such a Prominent Role After Debuting in AEW
– During a recent interview with Bootleg Kev, AEW star and TBS Champion Jade Cargill discussed being put in such a prominent role in AEW right after she debuted, and how she got some important help from Britt Baker. Below are some highlights (via WrestlingInc.com):. Jade Cargill on being given...
411mania.com
More Reactions To Jay Briscoe’s Passing; WWE, ROH/AEW, Bayley, Cody, & More Comment
UPDATE: More reactions have come in following the tragic passing of Jay Briscoe today including from WWE, ROH, AEW, Triple H and more. You can see more posts issuing comments and reactions to Briscoe’s passing below. WWE did not issue a social media message about Briscoe’s passing, but Vic...
stillrealtous.com
WWE Pulling Content From WWE Network On Peacock
When the WWE Network first launched in 2014 it gave fans a central place to find all things WWE and more content was added over time. In 2020 WWE started airing content from independent companies such as PROGRESS Wrestling, wXw, ICW, and EVOLVE before EVOLVE was purchased by WWE. However,...
411mania.com
Matches & More Set For Next Week’s WWE NXT
WWE has announced several matches and more for next week’s episode of NXT. You can see the card below for the show, which airs next Tuesday on USA Network:. * NXT Women’s Tag Team Championship Match: Kayden Carter & Katana Chance vs. Alba Fyre. * Tiffany Stratton vs....
