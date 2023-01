Even though we are several months away from the 2023 Arizona Football season, the Wildcats have announced their schedule for the upcoming season. It seemed like yesterday that the 2022 Arizona Football season came to an end. And fresh off of a season in which the Wildcats improved from one win in 2021 to five wins in 2022, the Wildcats are busy making preparations for the 2023 season.

TUCSON, AZ ・ 2 HOURS AGO