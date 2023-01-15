Casting Call: NASA, Jesse Jackson & a Disney project this week

PLEASE… Carefully Read All The Info Below Before Submitting For These Projects.

* NOTE from CENTRAL CASTING GEORGIA

There will be strict Covid set procedures that ALL background talent must follow accordingly. There’s also Covid Testing, which are paid for by production.

Central Casting Georgia

“GENIUS: MLK/X” (Film)

(JESSE JACKSON)

* Seeking: Black Male to portray Reverend Jesse Jackson between

ages 21 - late 30's

* Sizes: Height: 5'11 - 6'4 // Jacket 44 // Waist up to 36"

* Testing: Saturday Feb. 4th

* Filming: Monday Feb 6th

ALSO

* Testing: Monday Feb. 13th

* Filming: Wednesday Feb 15th

*** You do NOT need to be registered with Central Casting to submit.***

To Submit PLEASE email the following:

1. Full Name, Height, Weight & All Clothing Size info.

2. All Contact Info: (Cell number, Email, etc. )

3. A Current Photo, Full Body Preferred - to see body size/type/etc.

4. Are you registered with Central Casting (it’s ok if you are not)?

* Put “REV JESSE” in the subject line

* Email All Info to: genius@Centralcasting.com

* NOTE from ROSE LOCKE CASTING

There will be Covid set procedures that ALL background talent must follow accordingly. There’s also Covid testing, which are paid for by production.

Rose Locke Casting

“MEGALOPIS” Francis Ford Coppola film

(SECRET SERVICE AGENTS - MULTIPLE DAYS ON SET)

* Males of All Ethnicities to portray "1960's Secret Service/FBI Agents"

18yrs & Older

* Must be clean-shaven. Must allow us to shape / cut hair into 1960’s style.

* Fitting Date: Friday, January 20th

* Work Dates Below: (You may be asked to work ALL dates)

- Wednesday January 25th

- Thursday, January 26

- Friday, January 27

- Monday, January 30

- Tuesday, January 31

- Thursday, February 2

- Wednesday, February 8

- Friday, February 10

- Wednesday, February 22

* Please include in your email:

- Name / Age / Ht. & Wt. / Previous Experience / Wardrobe Sizes / 3 Pics / Contact info

* Put “TARGET PRACTICE” in the subject line

* Email All Info To: Extras@RoseLockeCasting.com

Rose Locke Casting

“MEGALOPIS” Francis Ford Coppola film

(NASA LAUNCH TECHNICIANS - MULTIPLE DAYS ON SET)

* Males of All Ethnicities to portray "1960's NASA Engineers at Mission Control" 25yrs+

* Must be clean-shaven. Must allow us to shape / cut hair into 1960’s style.

* Work Dates Below: (You may be asked to work ALL dates)

- Monday, February 13

- Tuesday, February 14

- Wednesday, February 15

- Thursday, February 16

- Friday, February 17

* Please include in your email:

- Name / Age / Ht. & Wt. / Previous Experience / Wardrobe Sizes / 3 Pics / Contact info

* Put “BLAST OFF” in the subject line

* Email All Info To: Extras@RoseLockeCasting.com

* NOTE from EXTRAS CASTING ATLANTA

There will be COVID set procedures that ALL background talent must follow accordingly. There’s also Covid Testing which are paid for by production.

Extras Casting Atlanta

“DISNEY PROJECT”

(MULTIPLE ROLES)

* Males & Females All Ethnicities portraying student of a Unique High School 18 - 20yrs

* Submit: 2 Recent Photos & All Contact info

* Fitting: TBA

* Shoot Date: Feb. 2nd & Week of Feb. 6th (especially Covington area)

* Put “MAGIC STUDENTS” in the subject line

* Email All Your Info To: ExtrasCastingATL@gmail.com

* NOTE from DESTINATION CASTING

There will be Covid set procedures that Background talent must follow.

All talent will have a Covid test administered on set.

Destination Casting

“NEW TV FILM”

(RECURRING ROLES)

* Males & Females Any Ethnicity for "Neighborhood & Marathon Goers"

18yrs & Older

- Must Be Comfortable w/Outdoor Shoot - Lots Of Moving, Walking, Jogging, Etc.

* Email The Following: Name // Ht // Wt // DOB // All Sizes // Contact Info

* Also Include: 2 Clear Current Photos

- NO filters/hats/sunglasses/other people

- 1 full body facing forward & 1 at least chest up

- No professional photos

- Must be current hair & facial hair

- MUST be a jpeg - no pdf or word document

* Films: Jan. 19th - Feb. 2nd (May be Booked Multiple Days)

* Put “RECURRING” in subject line

* Email All Above Info to: DCBACKGROUNDCASTING@gmail.com

* NOTE from CASTING ALL TALENT

There will be Covid set procedures that ALL background talent must follow accordingly. There's also Covid Testing which is paid for by production.

Casting All Talent

"CASTING MULTIPLE PROJECTS"

(Gotham Knights & More)

* Posted new work dates, Apply ASAP

* To see Roles & Submit Availability

* Go to: Apply.CastingAllTalent.com

* If you're NEW to CAT, join our database: SignUp.CastingAllTalent.com

* NOTE from CASTING TAYLORMADE

There will be COVID set procedures that Background talent must follow accordingly. Covid testing is paid for & provided by production.

Casting TaylorMade

“420” (Film)

(PARTY PEOPLE!!)

420 PARTIERS

* Males & Females Any Ethnicity to portray people smoking weed at a party! 18 - 30yrs

* Must be ok w/smoking an Herbal-type joint provided by production to be hired

* Films: Monday January 30th

420 COUPLES & SINGLES

* Couples Any Ethnicity to portray people smoking weed at a party!

18 - 30yrs

* Must be ok w/smoking an Herbal-type joint provided by production to be hired

- If applying with a partner, please put their name in the extra question at the bottom.

- If you're applying without a partner, must be willing to be partnered with someone else.

* Films: Monday January 30th

*** IMPORTANT NOTE

- YOU DO NOT NEED TO BE VACCINATED TO WORK THIS PRODUCTION

- Click the link to fill out the form with your current info & availability

https://castingtaylormade.com/availability-checks/420-130-partiers-couples?

* NOTE from HYLTON CASTING

There will be COVID set procedures that ALL background talent must follow accordingly. There’s also Covid Testing which is paid for by production.

Hylton Casting

“ZOLTAR” (S2)

(MULTIPLE ROLES)

* Seeking: Male & Females Any Ethnicity for "Multiple Roles" 18yrs & Older

* Shoots: NOW - May 2023

* Please visit the link below to submit:

HYLTONCASTING.COM/BACKGROUND-ACTOR-DATABASE

FILM INDUSTRY & VOICEOVER INFO

BEHIND THE CAMERA: “Film & TV Industry Jobs”

* Visit: www.georgia.org

* Go to Menu (top of page)

* Then hit Industries

* Scroll down to Film & Entertainment

* Click On: Georgia Film & TV Production

* Scroll Down & Click On: Industry Jobs & Classes

* Click On: Help Wanted Hotline (crew jobs)

“OFFICIAL INFO”

ALL MINORS must have a Certificate Number from the “Georgia Department of Labor” NO minor can work on any Film/TV set without that Certificate Number. To receive your number visit: www.dol.state.ga.us/public/es/mie/minor/login

“VOICEOVERS”

1. BILL CELLER

* Bill is your guy for everything voiceover related.

* For more information, please visit: billdoesvoices.com

* For any questions, please email: bill@billdoesvoices.com

2. ATLANTA VOICEOVER STUDIO

* Auditions / Demos / Recordings / Workshops / Classes / Resources

* For more information, please visit: AtlantaVoiceoverStudio.com

* Questions? / ADMIN@ATLANTAVOICEOVERSTUDIO.COM

How To Submit Yourself, or Your Vehicle As An “Extra”

Below is a List of Extras Casting Directors around Atlanta

* Extras Casting Atlanta

* Casting TaylorMade

* CL Casting

* Destination Casting

* Hylton Casting

* Catrett Casting

* On Location Casting

* Casting All Talent

* Tammy Smith Casting

* Bill Marinella Casting

* Cab Casting

* Rose Locke Casting

* Game Changing Films (Athletes)

Go to their Website, FB or Twitter page daily and check out the projects they’re casting. Choose one (or more if you’re what there looking for).

GENERIC VERSION

Send the below information to the “Casting Directors” via Email or Link to their Website.

- Three Current Pictures (Head, Waist Up, Full Body) NO glamour shots, iPhone quality is fine.

- (IMPORTANT) Regarding your Pictures, dress as best as possible to the "Role" you're submitting for.

- Your Stats (Height, Weight, Sizes, etc.)

- Your Contact info

- (VERY IMPORTANT) Let the Casting Directors know the exact days you’re available to work.

- (VERY VERY IMPORTANT) Properly fill out The Subject Line of your email

* If you’re right for a role, someone will call you.

* ANYBODY can be an “Extra” – no matter your Age, Shape, Size, or Ethnicity.

* BE PATIENT! Productions have multiple moving parts which at times cause delays.

* DO NOT call the Casting Director after a few days asking about the role.

Again, if they want you, someone will call.

* Please email me w/any questions at: greg.clarkson@audacy.com

* Also see the list on twitter: @getcastwithgreg

Good luck,

Greg