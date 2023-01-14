ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jackson, MS

Jackson State WBB falls to Prairie View on the road

By HBCU Gameday Newswire
HBCU Gameday
HBCU Gameday
 4 days ago

Courtesy of Jackson State Athletics

PRAIRIE VIEW, Texas – The Jackson State women’s basketball team took a 47-41 lead into the fourth quarter, but could not hang on and fell 69-65 to Prairie View A&M on the road Saturday afternoon.


Jackson State (6-8, 3-1) had two players score in double figures, led by Jariyah Covington, who had 22 points. Ti’lan Boler added 13 points and Angel Jackson added five points and nine rebounds.

Jackson State out-rebounded Prairie View A&M 32-31 in the game, paced by Jackson’s nine boards.

The Tiger’s defense held Prairie View A&M to only 34.9 percent shooting from the field. The Tigers also limited the Panther’s leading scorer Diana Rosenthal to 4-of-15 shooting in the game.

How It Happened

  • Jackson State started off strong, pulling together an 11-9 lead heading into the second quarter.
  • JSU did most of its first-quarter damage in the paint, scoring six of its 11 points close to the basket.
  • Prairie View A&M (7-9, 4-1 SWAC) rallied to take a 24-22 lead before Jackson State went on a 5-0 run starting at the 3:11 mark in the second period, highlighted by a three from Covington, to take a 27-24 lead.
  • The Tigers proceeded to tack on two points to that lead and enjoyed a 31-26 advantage heading into halftime.
  • Jackson State forced six Prairie View A&M turnovers in the period and turned them into six points.
  • The blue and white continued to preserve its halftime lead before going on a 6-0 run to expand its lead further to 39-30 with 5:45 to go in the third.
  • Before the conclusion of the third period, the Panthers had cut into that lead somewhat, but the Tigers still entered the fourth quarter with a 47-41 edge.
  • Jackson State took advantage of three Prairie View A&M turnovers in the quarter, scoring four points off of takeaways.
  • The Panthers proceeded to take a 53-49 lead before Jackson State went on a 6-0 run, finished off by Covington’s three, to seize a 55-53 lead with 5:27 to go in the contest.
  • Prairie View A&M re-asserted control, outscoring the Lady Tigers 16-10 the rest of the way to hand Jackson State the 69-65 loss.
  • JSU got a boost from its bench in the period, with non-starters scoring 12 of its 18 total points.

Game Notes

The Tigers held PVAMU to only 34.9 percent shooting from the field.
JSU’s bench came alive by adding 33 points to its scoring output.
Jackson State lost despite a 32-31 rebounding advantage.
Jariyah Covington led the Tigers with a game-high 22 points and got a game-high nine rebounds from Angel Jackson.


Up Next


The Tigers will close out its Texas swing with a visit to Texas Southern Money evening. Tip-off is set for 5:30 p.m. at H&PE Arena.

