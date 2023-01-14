ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jets interview Eagles pass-game coordinator Kevin Patullo for offensive coordinator position

By Billy Riccette
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 4 days ago
The New York Jets began their search this week for a new offensive coordinator to replace Mike LaFleur. That search started with a former Jets assistant.

Per Tom Pelissero of NFL Network, the Jets interviewed Eagles passing game coordinator Kevin Patullo on Friday.

Patullo spent two years with the Jets from 2015 to 2016 as their quarterbacks coach under head coach Todd Bowles and offensive coordinator Chan Gailey.

As Connor Hughes of SNY noted, the original plan was for Patullo to take over as offensive coordinator from Gailey after two or three years, but after a disastrous 2016 season that saw the Jets go from 10-6 to 5-11, Patullo was among a handful of Jets assistants fired.

After Patullo was fired by the Jets, he joined Texas A&M as a senior offensive analyst in 2017 before joining Frank Reich’s staff in Indianapolis in 2018.

Patullo coached wide receivers for the Colts for two years before becoming a pass game specialist in 2020. Then in 2021, Patullo was brought along by Nick Sirianni to the Philadelphia Eagles and he has been their pass game coordinator for two seasons, helping the Eagles to one of the best offensive showings in the league this season, a 14-3 record and the No. 1 seed in the NFC playoffs.

