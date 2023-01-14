Grand Lake: Ice is holding at 6-8 inches. with deep snow and slush on the lake in spots. Beware while walking around, temperatures have not been cold enough to re-freeze holes, and with the snow cover it can be very hard to locate them before you find it with your foot! Fishing has been good to very good for rainbow trout at first light. A small tube, ice fly or jointed pinhead tipped with a waxie has been our go-to baits. Target water 12 feet or less and don’t sleep in, this is definitely the bite for the early bird. Lake trout bite has been fair, with active fish in the 30-50 foot depths, a small tube or spoon tipped with sucker has been most consistent.

GRAND COUNTY, CO ・ 1 DAY AGO