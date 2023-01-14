Read full article on original website
Free avalanche safety course will be held Jan. 20 in Winter Park
As part of its Avy Savvy Winter Clinic Series, Colorado Adventure Guides will host a free Avy 101 clinic from 6-7:30 p.m. Friday, Jan. 20, at Hideaway Park Brewery in Winter Park. A Facebook page for the event states attendees will learn about gear, forecasts, backcountry education and the current snowpack to make smart decisions in the backcountry.
Two deaths Thursday on Vail Mountain, coroner confirms
Eagle County Coroner Kara Bettis has confirmed the deaths of two men involved in separate incidents Thursday on Vail Mountain. One of the incidents, involving a 63 year-old-man from Fort Collins, shut down Game Creek Bowl on the mountain in the afternoon as the man was attended to. The other,...
Grand county fishing report, Jan. 13: Ice is mostly holding up across the county, but be careful
Grand Lake: Ice is holding at 6-8 inches. with deep snow and slush on the lake in spots. Beware while walking around, temperatures have not been cold enough to re-freeze holes, and with the snow cover it can be very hard to locate them before you find it with your foot! Fishing has been good to very good for rainbow trout at first light. A small tube, ice fly or jointed pinhead tipped with a waxie has been our go-to baits. Target water 12 feet or less and don’t sleep in, this is definitely the bite for the early bird. Lake trout bite has been fair, with active fish in the 30-50 foot depths, a small tube or spoon tipped with sucker has been most consistent.
Grand County Sheriff’s Office seeks information after man arrested for impersonating first responder
A Granby man has been arrested for impersonating a public servant and flashing emergency lights on his vehicle. According to a news release by the Grand County Sheriff’s Office, at approximately 5:20 p.m. on Friday, Jan. 13, a sergeant with the Grand County Sheriff’s Office observed a white Toyota 4Runner displaying flashing red and blue emergency lights. The vehicle was driving on U.S. Highway 40 near the Granby Bridge in the town of Granby. The Sergeant did not recognize this vehicle as a local emergency responder and conducted a traffic stop on the vehicle.
Top-tier finishes propel Middle Park Nordic team to strong local meet
Middle Park High School Nordic skiers Sylvia Brower and Gray Barker took first-place finishes in the home ski meet at Snow Mountain Ranch near Granby on Jan. 13 to bolster a strong overall performance by the Panthers ski team. The event was a dual-discipline competition, with a 3-kilometer classic race...
West Grand School District offers ways to support local family after community member’s death
After the death of longtime Kremmling community member Kurt Edson, West Grand School District has let residents know how they can support the Edson family. Residents can help Taryn Edson, who works as an administrative assistant to the superintendent, and her children by donating groceries or bringing home-cooked meals. Sign up for the Meal Train and choose a day to offer food by visiting MealTrain.com/324l50. Those with questions about the Meal Train can contact organizer Jen Hooks on the website. Residents can also bring cash donations to all West Grand School District offices, and donations will be given directly to the family. Cards or condolences may be sent to: P.O. Box 612, Kremmling, CO 80459. Prayers and other support are also welcome.
Granby Adult Volleyball posts standings from Jan. 10 games
The Granby Adult Co-ed Volleyball League continued its season with some hard-hitting competition this month.
