wcbi.com
UPDATE: Lake Lamar Bruce Road Bridge Closure
SALTILLO, Miss. (PRESS RELEASE) – A county road bridge leading to Lake Lamar Bruce has been closed. The bridge, located on Lake Lamar Bruce Rd at the Saltillo city limits, has been deemed unsafe by Lee County. The closure is expected to last up to 120 days. Lamar Bruce...
wcbi.com
Shuqualak-Butler Water Association issues boil water notice
SHUQUALAK, Miss. (WCBI) – Water customers in Shuqualak take note. Low water pressure in the lines has prompted a boil water notice for all customers of the Shuqualak-Butler Water Association. Residents should boil all water at least one minute before use, until further notice. For 24/7 news and updates,...
wcbi.com
Starkville public pool will undergo repairs to remain open another summer
STARKVILLE, Miss. (WCBI) – The City of Starkville’s public pool is drowning in problems that could drain the city’s recreation budget. The pool at Moncrief Park is around 70 years old and leaking badly. The Board of Aldermen has been given three options: a full overhaul of...
wcbi.com
Starkville Board of Aldermen cans home pick-up recycling plan
STARKVILLE, Miss. (WCBI) – A proposal for home pick-up of recycling in Starkville gets kicked to the curbside for now. Ward 5 Alderman Hamp Beatty brought a curbside recycling proposal before the full Board Tuesday night. Beatty’s plan called for a twice monthly home pickup of recyclable materials that...
wcbi.com
Starkville bakery is saved by the power of social media
STARKVILLE, Ms ( WCBI) – A bakery in Starkville has been struggling to find the right recipe for success. The bakers have been feeding a need in the community, but they were having difficulty getting people in the door… or even to the door. They consider themselves a...
wtva.com
Missing Alzheimer’s patient found safe
PITTSBORO, Miss. (WTVA) - Authorities are trying to locate a missing Alzheimer’s patient in Calhoun County. Katie Kilgore Glaspie disappeared Monday afternoon, according to the Calhoun County sheriff. She drove away when her caregiver was inside a doctor’s office. She’s driving a maroon 2004 Mercury Marquis. The license...
wcbi.com
Lee County Library debuts new bookmobile for Lee, Itawamba Counties
LEE COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – A new “library on wheels” made its debut. The new Lee County Library Bookmobile is now ready to take the adventure of reading to schools and other places in Lee and Itawamba Counties. The Mercedes Sprint vehicle can hold more than 1,500...
wcbi.com
People across city, county kickoff Day of Service at Lion Hills
COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – A Day of Service in Columbus included people from across the city and county. The breakfast at Lion Hills was the kickoff to a day of helping others. Keynote Speaker Tyson Cunningham talked about progress and work yet to be done. Cunningham said he hopes...
wcbi.com
Large crowd attends Unity Breakfast at Mill in Starkville
STARKVILLE, Miss. (WCBI) – “Amplifying the Dream.” That’s the story that Lee Brand Jr. shared with a large crowd this morning as the Unity Breakfast returned to the Mill in Starkville. This is the 29th time Mississippi State has hosted the event. Brand, a pastor, is...
desotocountynews.com
Wicker: Launches tour in Mississippi military bases
Note: The following is Sen. Roger Wicker’s Weekly Report and is provided by the Senator’s office. America’s Pilot Pipeline Runs Through Mississippi. In the movie “Top Gun,” San Diego is referred to as “Fightertown, USA.” With all due respect to Hollywood, our state of Mississippi has multiple fightertowns, and I recently visited two of them: Columbus and Meridian. These were the first two stops in a statewide tour I am taking of Mississippi military bases as I prepare to serve as Ranking Member of the Senate Armed Services Committee. The visits were especially gratifying to me as a retired Air Force officer. I met with our airmen and base leadership, witnessed their flight operations firsthand, and heard about their successes and challenges. I also met with local community leaders and members of the defense industry who keep our forces well supplied. With 12 military installations and countless defense suppliers across our state, Mississippi should be proud of the role we play in protecting our country.
wcbi.com
Lowndes County School District announces modified calendar year
LOWNDES COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – Lowndes County students will pack their backpacks and head into the 2023-2024 school year with a new calendar. Classes will start the last week of July and school will run through the end of May. One of the biggest changes is a two-week intersession...
wcbi.com
Columbus Police search for second suspect in Monday’s burglary case
COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – Columbus Police continue the search for a burglary suspect. On Monday, officers interrupted a burglary in progress on Alabama Street in East Columbus after a call from an alert neighbor. They detained one person at the scene, but one suspect got away. Investigators have not...
wcbi.com
City exploring options for garbage pickup
COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – The City of Columbus is exploring its options for garbage service. At its Tuesday night meeting, the City Council voted to put out a Request for Proposals (RFP) for trash pickup. The city is advertising for companies that have enough equipment and staff to continue...
wcbi.com
Home Depot, volunteers, students spruce up the town park in Plantersville
PLANTERSVILLE, MISS. (WCBI) – A national home improvement store is using MLK’s birthday week to make a difference in communities nationwide, and close to home. As one group painted playground equipment, park benches, and raked leaves, another worked on a deck and ramp for the pavilion. Associates with...
5-year-old’s death under investigation in Tupelo
TUPELO, Miss. (WJTV) – Tupelo police are investigating the death of a five-year-old. Police said they responded to a home on Gun Club Road around 10:30 a.m. on Sunday, January 15. They discovered the five-year-old had died. Detectives said they are in the early stages of the investigation. The child has not been identified. Anyone […]
wtva.com
Charges filed against man after crash in Monroe County
ABERDEEN, Miss. (WTVA) - A man faces charges following a crash in Monroe County. According to the Monroe County Sheriff’s Department, 32-year-old Jacob Holcomb faces two counts of aggravated DUI. He was involved in a head-on collision that happened Monday afternoon, Jan. 16 on Wolfe Road which is south...
wcbi.com
Investigators confirm identity of man killed in Lamar County, Ala.
LAMAR COUNTY, Ala. (WCBI) – Here’s an update on a story we first told you about last week. Agents with the Alabama law enforcement agency have confirmed the name of the man shot and killed during a pursuit Friday morning in Vernon. According to a press release, 24-year-old...
Endangered/Missing Child Alert issued for Winston County teen
WINSTON COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation (MBI) has issued a Missing/Endangered Child Alert for 16-year-old Montevious Goss, of Louisville. MBI officials said he is five feet and eight inches tall, 130 pounds, with brown braided hair and brown eyes. They said he was last seen around 7:30 a.m. in the 100 […]
wcbi.com
Louisville teen still missing as family, investigators search for him
LOUISVILLE, Miss. (WCBI) – There’s still no sign of a missing Louisville teenager. Montevious Goss was waiting for the school bus Wednesday morning outside of his house. But that’s the last time investigators said his family saw him. Louisville Police have talked with a lot of people...
wcbi.com
Citizen helps Columbus police catch burglary in progress
COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – A sharp-eyed citizen helped Columbus Police make a quick arrest in a burglary case. Around 10 a.m. on Monday, Columbus Police were called to a burglary in progress on Alabama Street. A neighbor had called 911 to report suspicious activity. When police got there, the...
