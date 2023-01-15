ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbus, MS

wcbi.com

UPDATE: Lake Lamar Bruce Road Bridge Closure

SALTILLO, Miss. (PRESS RELEASE) – A county road bridge leading to Lake Lamar Bruce has been closed. The bridge, located on Lake Lamar Bruce Rd at the Saltillo city limits, has been deemed unsafe by Lee County. The closure is expected to last up to 120 days. Lamar Bruce...
SALTILLO, MS
wcbi.com

Shuqualak-Butler Water Association issues boil water notice

SHUQUALAK, Miss. (WCBI) – Water customers in Shuqualak take note. Low water pressure in the lines has prompted a boil water notice for all customers of the Shuqualak-Butler Water Association. Residents should boil all water at least one minute before use, until further notice. For 24/7 news and updates,...
SHUQUALAK, MS
wcbi.com

Starkville Board of Aldermen cans home pick-up recycling plan

STARKVILLE, Miss. (WCBI) – A proposal for home pick-up of recycling in Starkville gets kicked to the curbside for now. Ward 5 Alderman Hamp Beatty brought a curbside recycling proposal before the full Board Tuesday night. Beatty’s plan called for a twice monthly home pickup of recyclable materials that...
STARKVILLE, MS
wcbi.com

Starkville bakery is saved by the power of social media

STARKVILLE, Ms ( WCBI) – A bakery in Starkville has been struggling to find the right recipe for success. The bakers have been feeding a need in the community, but they were having difficulty getting people in the door… or even to the door. They consider themselves a...
STARKVILLE, MS
wtva.com

Missing Alzheimer’s patient found safe

PITTSBORO, Miss. (WTVA) - Authorities are trying to locate a missing Alzheimer’s patient in Calhoun County. Katie Kilgore Glaspie disappeared Monday afternoon, according to the Calhoun County sheriff. She drove away when her caregiver was inside a doctor’s office. She’s driving a maroon 2004 Mercury Marquis. The license...
CALHOUN COUNTY, MS
wcbi.com

People across city, county kickoff Day of Service at Lion Hills

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – A Day of Service in Columbus included people from across the city and county. The breakfast at Lion Hills was the kickoff to a day of helping others. Keynote Speaker Tyson Cunningham talked about progress and work yet to be done. Cunningham said he hopes...
COLUMBUS, MS
wcbi.com

Large crowd attends Unity Breakfast at Mill in Starkville

STARKVILLE, Miss. (WCBI) – “Amplifying the Dream.” That’s the story that Lee Brand Jr. shared with a large crowd this morning as the Unity Breakfast returned to the Mill in Starkville. This is the 29th time Mississippi State has hosted the event. Brand, a pastor, is...
STARKVILLE, MS
desotocountynews.com

Wicker: Launches tour in Mississippi military bases

Note: The following is Sen. Roger Wicker’s Weekly Report and is provided by the Senator’s office. America’s Pilot Pipeline Runs Through Mississippi. In the movie “Top Gun,” San Diego is referred to as “Fightertown, USA.” With all due respect to Hollywood, our state of Mississippi has multiple fightertowns, and I recently visited two of them: Columbus and Meridian. These were the first two stops in a statewide tour I am taking of Mississippi military bases as I prepare to serve as Ranking Member of the Senate Armed Services Committee. The visits were especially gratifying to me as a retired Air Force officer. I met with our airmen and base leadership, witnessed their flight operations firsthand, and heard about their successes and challenges. I also met with local community leaders and members of the defense industry who keep our forces well supplied. With 12 military installations and countless defense suppliers across our state, Mississippi should be proud of the role we play in protecting our country.
MISSISSIPPI STATE
wcbi.com

Columbus Police search for second suspect in Monday’s burglary case

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – Columbus Police continue the search for a burglary suspect. On Monday, officers interrupted a burglary in progress on Alabama Street in East Columbus after a call from an alert neighbor. They detained one person at the scene, but one suspect got away. Investigators have not...
COLUMBUS, MS
wcbi.com

City exploring options for garbage pickup

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – The City of Columbus is exploring its options for garbage service. At its Tuesday night meeting, the City Council voted to put out a Request for Proposals (RFP) for trash pickup. The city is advertising for companies that have enough equipment and staff to continue...
COLUMBUS, MS
WJTV 12

5-year-old’s death under investigation in Tupelo

TUPELO, Miss. (WJTV) – Tupelo police are investigating the death of a five-year-old. Police said they responded to a home on Gun Club Road around 10:30 a.m. on Sunday, January 15. They discovered the five-year-old had died. Detectives said they are in the early stages of the investigation. The child has not been identified. Anyone […]
TUPELO, MS
wtva.com

Charges filed against man after crash in Monroe County

ABERDEEN, Miss. (WTVA) - A man faces charges following a crash in Monroe County. According to the Monroe County Sheriff’s Department, 32-year-old Jacob Holcomb faces two counts of aggravated DUI. He was involved in a head-on collision that happened Monday afternoon, Jan. 16 on Wolfe Road which is south...
MONROE COUNTY, MS
WJTV 12

Endangered/Missing Child Alert issued for Winston County teen

WINSTON COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation (MBI) has issued a Missing/Endangered Child Alert for 16-year-old Montevious Goss, of Louisville. MBI officials said he is five feet and eight inches tall, 130 pounds, with brown braided hair and brown eyes. They said he was last seen around 7:30 a.m. in the 100 […]
WINSTON COUNTY, MS
wcbi.com

Citizen helps Columbus police catch burglary in progress

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – A sharp-eyed citizen helped Columbus Police make a quick arrest in a burglary case. Around 10 a.m. on Monday, Columbus Police were called to a burglary in progress on Alabama Street. A neighbor had called 911 to report suspicious activity. When police got there, the...
COLUMBUS, MS

