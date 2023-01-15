Read full article on original website
Related
Chinese brokerages rush to raise billions in regulatory squeeze as Western competition looms
SHANGHAI/HONG KONG, Jan 19 (Reuters) - Chinese brokerages are in a race to raise billions of dollars in capital to meet regulatory requirements, jumping on a market upturn to bolster operations as they brace for tougher competition from Wall Street banks on their home turf.
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG
Ad Revenue down at Twitter
(San Francisco, CA) -- More than 500 advertisers have reportedly stopped spending on Twitter since Elon Musk bought the company last year. The tech newsletter Platformer reported Tuesday that the social media site's ad revenue is down about 40 percent from the same time last year. Musk has had a...
Comments / 0