ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG

Ad Revenue down at Twitter

(San Francisco, CA) -- More than 500 advertisers have reportedly stopped spending on Twitter since Elon Musk bought the company last year. The tech newsletter Platformer reported Tuesday that the social media site's ad revenue is down about 40 percent from the same time last year. Musk has had a...

Comments / 0

Community Policy