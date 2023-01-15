NOTRE DAME, Ind. – Senior netminder for the Irish hockey program, Ryan Bischel earned his second conference honor of the season following his performance in net against No. 2/2 Minnesota last weekend. The Medina, Minnesota, native registered 57 saves in 124:56 minutes played between the pipes over the weekend series, including 36 saves in Friday night’s overtime contest with the Gophers en route to being named Big Ten Third Star of the Week, the conference announced Tuesday.

