South Bend, IN

Track and Field Announces Addition of Emily Hosker-Thornhill to Staff

SOUTH BEND, Ind. – On January 18, Matt Sparks, the Hatherly-Piane Director of Track & Field and Cross Country announced the addition of Emily Hosker-Thornhill as an assistant coach for the track and field/cross country program. “We could not be more excited to welcome Emily to our staff. Her...
SOUTH BEND, IN
Knapp named ACC Co-Diver of the Week

GREENSBORO, N.C. — After a two-win performance last weekend against Navy and Princeton, Notre Dame freshman diver Daniel Knapp has been named ACC Co-Diver of the Week. Pitt’s Dylan Reed also earned the honors. Knapp, who hails from Mesa, Ariz., posted a 330.75 in the men’s 1-meter event...
NOTRE DAME, IN
Bischel Named B1G Third Star

NOTRE DAME, Ind. – Senior netminder for the Irish hockey program, Ryan Bischel earned his second conference honor of the season following his performance in net against No. 2/2 Minnesota last weekend. The Medina, Minnesota, native registered 57 saves in 124:56 minutes played between the pipes over the weekend series, including 36 saves in Friday night’s overtime contest with the Gophers en route to being named Big Ten Third Star of the Week, the conference announced Tuesday.
NOTRE DAME, IN
No. 7 Notre Dame faces road test at Clemson

WHEN: THURSDAY, JAN. 19 | 7 PM E.T. CLEMSON, S.C. — For the third time in four games, No. 7 Notre Dame will take the court away from Purcell Pavilion. The Irish head to Clemson on Thursday to take on the Tigers (12-7, 3-4). Like Notre Dame, the Tigers...
CLEMSON, SC
Irish Rally Falls Short in 84-71 Loss to FSU

SOUTH BEND, Ind. – The Notre Dame men’s basketball team (9-10, 1-7) rallied twice down 24 to cut to six twice, but just couldn’t get over that final hump against Florida State (5-13, 3-4) on Tuesday night, falling 84-71. Both halves of basketball followed nearly the same script.
TALLAHASSEE, FL
250+ Engage in MLK National Day of Service

Fighting Irish student-athletes, coaches, and staff come together for day of service. Monday, January 16, 2023 Fighting Irish student-athletes, coaches, and staff joined together to honor the Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. holiday. As the only federal holiday to be designated a National Day of Service, ND Athletics celebrated this day off as a day on in service to local community institutions and organizations in need.
NOTRE DAME, IN

