Grayson, KY

k105.com

Eastern Ky. man marries woman in December, kills her on Saturday

An eastern Kentucky man has been arrested in the murder of his wife. The Breathitt County Sheriff’s Office arrested Berry Johnson, 62, of Jackson, and charged him in the Saturday morning shooting death of his wife, 39-year-old Tammy Thorpe, according to WYMT.com. The couple married in December 2022. Johnson,...
JACKSON, KY
Ironton Tribune

Death at adult group home being investigated

The Ironton Police Department is investigating a fight at an adult group home that left one man dead. On Sunday, the IPD got a call about a fight between two residents at Fout’s Adult Group Home, located at 803 S. Sixth St. When officers arrived, they found an unconscious...
IRONTON, OH
sciotovalleyguardian.com

Armed standoff in Gallia Co. ends with suspect in custody

GALLIA COUNTY, Ohio — On Monday evening, the Gallia County Sheriff’s Office was involved in a tense armed standoff with a barricaded individual on Swisher Hill Road, near Little Kyger Road. According to reports, deputies were dispatched to the scene shortly after 5 p.m. in response to reports...
GALLIA COUNTY, OH
WSAZ

Pair pleads not guilty in man’s murder

MASON COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Two suspects charged in a man’s murder pleaded not guilty Wednesday to the charges, according to Mason Prosecutor Seth Gaskins. Bobby Wolford and Rikki Parsons-Wise appeared for their arraignment in Mason County Magistrate Court. John Gomez’s body was found last March in a secluded...
NEW HAVEN, WV
wklw.com

One Injured in Huntington Shooting

One person was injured in a shooting on Tuesday morning in Huntington. It happened on Madison Avenue. When police arrived, they reportedly found a 34-year-old man behind a home with gunshot wounds. He was taken the hospital. No arrests have been made in connection with the shooting but police are...
HUNTINGTON, WV
WOWK 13 News

WSAZ

Lootpress

Woman arrested on several charges including assault & battery on officer, public intoxication

DINGESS, WV (LOOTPRESS) – A woman faces a litany of charges following a Sunday altercation with Logan County officers. The Logan County Sheriff’s Office reports that on Sunday, January 15, 2023, Deputy C.L. Carter and Deputy A.B. Daniels with the department responded to the Dingess area regarding a woman who could be observed walking in the middle of the roadway.
LOGAN COUNTY, WV
Ironton Tribune

Three people arrested for metal theft

Stole 15,000 pounds of alloy from Special Metals, rammed gate to escape. Three people were arrested by officers in Lawrence County for stealing over 15,000 pounds of metal from Special Metals in Huntington, West Virginia, on Wednesday. According to reports from the Cabell County Sheriff’s Office, three people entered the...
HUNTINGTON, WV
WSAZ

Man from Las Vegas sentenced for Huntington fentanyl crime

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A man from Las Vegas convicted of selling fentanyl to a confidential informant at a motel in Huntington was sentenced Tuesday to 14 years and eight months in prison, according to the Department of Justice. According to court documents and statements made in court, Raymond Jaquette...
HUNTINGTON, WV
wklw.com

Floyd County Man Arrested on Drug Charges

A Floyd County man was arrested on drug charges late last week. Prestonsburg Police say 36-year-old Christopher B Case of McDowell has been charged with trafficking in a controlled substance of carfentanil or fentanyl after a quantity of fentanyl was located after an investigation. They say 38-year-old Kimberly Conner of...
FLOYD COUNTY, KY
WSAZ

Car and tractor-trailer collide

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A car collided Monday morning with a tractor-trailer in Huntington, according to our crew at the scene. The accident was reported shortly after 10:30 a.m. near the intersection of 8th Avenue and 22nd Street. Our crew said officers had a K-9 unit out helping with the...
HUNTINGTON, WV
WSAZ

Victim’s name released in deadly house fire

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The name of a woman who died in a Huntington house fire Sunday has been released. Carolyn Hart, 65, was found deceased inside the home in the 2600 block of Harvey Road, according to the Huntington Police Department. The fire was reported around 5:30 a.m. Sunday.
HUNTINGTON, WV
WOWK 13 News

WOWK 13 News

Police warn Kentucky residents about 911 phone scam

PRESTONSBURG, KY (WOWK) — The Prestonsburg Police Department in Kentucky is warning residents about a phone scam. Authorities say someone is “spoofing” the area’s 911 communications number. Prestonsburg PD says if residents get a call from (606) 886-1010 stating there is a warrant for their arrest, then it is a scam. Police say citizens should […]
PRESTONSBURG, KY
wymt.com

Crash shuts down part of busy interstate for a while Monday night

ROWAN COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT/WKYT) - Officials are still trying to figure out what caused a crash on a major Eastern Kentucky interstate. It happened Monday night near the Sharkey-Farmers exit of I-64 in Rowan County. State police say it was a rollover crash and only one car was involved. We...
ROWAN COUNTY, KY

