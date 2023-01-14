Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
k105.com
Eastern Ky. man marries woman in December, kills her on Saturday
An eastern Kentucky man has been arrested in the murder of his wife. The Breathitt County Sheriff’s Office arrested Berry Johnson, 62, of Jackson, and charged him in the Saturday morning shooting death of his wife, 39-year-old Tammy Thorpe, according to WYMT.com. The couple married in December 2022. Johnson,...
Ironton Tribune
Death at adult group home being investigated
The Ironton Police Department is investigating a fight at an adult group home that left one man dead. On Sunday, the IPD got a call about a fight between two residents at Fout’s Adult Group Home, located at 803 S. Sixth St. When officers arrived, they found an unconscious...
sciotovalleyguardian.com
Armed standoff in Gallia Co. ends with suspect in custody
GALLIA COUNTY, Ohio — On Monday evening, the Gallia County Sheriff’s Office was involved in a tense armed standoff with a barricaded individual on Swisher Hill Road, near Little Kyger Road. According to reports, deputies were dispatched to the scene shortly after 5 p.m. in response to reports...
WSAZ
Pair pleads not guilty in man’s murder
MASON COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Two suspects charged in a man’s murder pleaded not guilty Wednesday to the charges, according to Mason Prosecutor Seth Gaskins. Bobby Wolford and Rikki Parsons-Wise appeared for their arraignment in Mason County Magistrate Court. John Gomez’s body was found last March in a secluded...
wklw.com
One Injured in Huntington Shooting
One person was injured in a shooting on Tuesday morning in Huntington. It happened on Madison Avenue. When police arrived, they reportedly found a 34-year-old man behind a home with gunshot wounds. He was taken the hospital. No arrests have been made in connection with the shooting but police are...
WLWT 5
Attorney: Pike County suspect George 'Billy' Wagner looks forward to taking case to trial
PIKE COUNTY, Ohio — The patriarch of the Pike County murder suspects is now gearing up for his own legal fight. George "Billy" Wagner appeared in court Wednesday afternoon, just weeks after his son was sentenced for murdering eight members of the same family back in 2016. The hearing...
Man injured in Huntington, West Virginia, shooting
HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK) – Huntington Police are investigating after a man was injured in an early morning shooting. According to the HPD, officers responded to a call just after midnight Tuesday, Jan. 17, 2023, regarding a shooting victim in the 1700 block of Madison Avenue in Huntington. Police say they found the victim, described as […]
WSAZ
One injured in early-morning shooting
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The Huntington Police Department is investigating a shooting that injured a man in the 1700 block of Madison Avenue early Tuesday morning. Officers say shortly after midnight they responded to a report of a shooting and found a 34-year-old man behind a home. They say the man was suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.
Woman arrested on several charges including assault & battery on officer, public intoxication
DINGESS, WV (LOOTPRESS) – A woman faces a litany of charges following a Sunday altercation with Logan County officers. The Logan County Sheriff’s Office reports that on Sunday, January 15, 2023, Deputy C.L. Carter and Deputy A.B. Daniels with the department responded to the Dingess area regarding a woman who could be observed walking in the middle of the roadway.
Ironton Tribune
Three people arrested for metal theft
Stole 15,000 pounds of alloy from Special Metals, rammed gate to escape. Three people were arrested by officers in Lawrence County for stealing over 15,000 pounds of metal from Special Metals in Huntington, West Virginia, on Wednesday. According to reports from the Cabell County Sheriff’s Office, three people entered the...
WSAZ
Two honored for quick thinking during Huntington house fire
Woman reported missing from eastern Ky. Woman reported missing from eastern Ky. McDonald's customer stabbed in restroom; employee arrested.
WSAZ
Man from Las Vegas sentenced for Huntington fentanyl crime
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A man from Las Vegas convicted of selling fentanyl to a confidential informant at a motel in Huntington was sentenced Tuesday to 14 years and eight months in prison, according to the Department of Justice. According to court documents and statements made in court, Raymond Jaquette...
wklw.com
Floyd County Man Arrested on Drug Charges
A Floyd County man was arrested on drug charges late last week. Prestonsburg Police say 36-year-old Christopher B Case of McDowell has been charged with trafficking in a controlled substance of carfentanil or fentanyl after a quantity of fentanyl was located after an investigation. They say 38-year-old Kimberly Conner of...
WSAZ
Car and tractor-trailer collide
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A car collided Monday morning with a tractor-trailer in Huntington, according to our crew at the scene. The accident was reported shortly after 10:30 a.m. near the intersection of 8th Avenue and 22nd Street. Our crew said officers had a K-9 unit out helping with the...
wymt.com
Floyd County community remembers life of 15-year-old with candlelight vigil
FLOYD COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Folks in Floyd County gathered at the Betsy Layne Community Park on Tuesday evening to remember the life of 15-year-old Kylie Clark of Harold, Ky. who died due to a congenital heart defect. Clark, who was a freshman at Pikeville High School, died on Jan....
WSAZ
Victim’s name released in deadly house fire
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The name of a woman who died in a Huntington house fire Sunday has been released. Carolyn Hart, 65, was found deceased inside the home in the 2600 block of Harvey Road, according to the Huntington Police Department. The fire was reported around 5:30 a.m. Sunday.
Victim identified in fatal Huntington, West Virginia, fire
UPDATE (11:32 a.m. on Monday, Jan. 16, 2023): The woman who died in a house fire in Huntington has been identified. The Huntington Police Department says Carolyn Hart, 65 of Huntington, was found dead in the house. They say authorities are working on figuring out the cause of the fire and Hart’s death. HUNTINGTON, WV […]
Questions remain unanswered as search continues for West Virginia infant
Angel Overstreet was first reported missing on May 25, 2021, she was 3 months old.
Police warn Kentucky residents about 911 phone scam
PRESTONSBURG, KY (WOWK) — The Prestonsburg Police Department in Kentucky is warning residents about a phone scam. Authorities say someone is “spoofing” the area’s 911 communications number. Prestonsburg PD says if residents get a call from (606) 886-1010 stating there is a warrant for their arrest, then it is a scam. Police say citizens should […]
wymt.com
Crash shuts down part of busy interstate for a while Monday night
ROWAN COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT/WKYT) - Officials are still trying to figure out what caused a crash on a major Eastern Kentucky interstate. It happened Monday night near the Sharkey-Farmers exit of I-64 in Rowan County. State police say it was a rollover crash and only one car was involved. We...
Comments / 4