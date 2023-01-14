ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Berkeley, CA

texasbreaking.com

San Francisco’s reparations committee suggests giving each lifelong Black resident $5 million, completely forgiving their debts

Due to decades of “systematic repression” the local Black population experienced, San Francisco’s reparations committee has recommended rewarding each Black long-term resident $5 million and offering 100% debt forgiveness. Slave State. Since California was not technically a slave state, the San Francisco African American Reparations Advisory Committee,...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
californiaglobe.com

Gov. Gavin Newsom Opened a Reparations Can of Worms

Despite that California was never a slave state, the San Francisco reparations committee just announced a proposal to pay each multi-decade black resident of the City $5 million. But Wait! It doesn’t stop there. The reparations committee also proposed granting total debt forgiveness due to the decades of “systematic...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
vallejosun.com

New state data paints grim picture of Vallejo schools' performance

VALLEJO – Vallejo City Unified School District students’ performance was poor or very poor in every metric, well below statewide standards in both English language skills and math, as the district had an absenteeism rate and suspension rate double the statewide average, according to new data released on the California School Dashboard.
VALLEJO, CA
postnewsgroup.com

City Fails to Win $182 Million Federal Grant for Oakland A’s Howard Terminal Project

Oakland may miss out on millions of dollars in grant money that could advance the Oakland A’s proposed ballpark at the city’s port. The U.S. Department of Transportation failed to recommend that Oakland get $182.9 million in the initial round of funding for the city’s Waterfront Mobility Project. Oakland has not received official word that it was denied the grant money.
OAKLAND, CA
Washington Examiner

San Francisco committee proposes $5M to longtime black residents as reparations for 'systemic oppression'

A San Francisco committee is proposing giving $5 million, opportunities for tax credits, and debt forgiveness to all longtime black residents as part of reparation efforts for decades of racism and "systemic oppression." The San Francisco African American Reparations Advisory Committee released a 60-page draft detailing reparations plans and requirements...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
48hills.org

Booms, busts, PG&E and the bloated police budget

I’ve lived through a lot of booms and a lot of busts in San Francisco, that being the state of the city, and I have always argued, counter to the mainstream narrative, that the busts can be better than the booms. Economic downturns mean higher unemployment, and lower tax...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
sfstandard.com

What the Only Four Book Ban Requests in SF Reveal About the City

Book banning has become so prevalent—and so divisive—that some are calling it the new pandemic. Data collected from the American Library Association demonstrates that book ban requests in 2022 are on pace to outstrip 2021, which was itself a record year. And a comprehensive report by PEN America,...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
elkgrovelagunanews.com

Californians’ patience on homelessness wears thin

Last week, a viral video showed the owner of a San Francisco art gallery using a water hose to spray a homeless woman camped outside the doorway of his business. The gallery owner, Collier Gwin, semi-apologized later, telling a television interviewer, “I totally understand what an awful thing that is to do, but I also understand what an awful thing it is to leave her on the streets.”
CALIFORNIA STATE
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com

Pittsburg Man Killed in Hit-and-Run Accident in Concord

The California Highway Patrol is searching for a driver allegedly involved in a hit-and-run accident that killed a 19-year-old Pittsburg man on January 1, 2023. The incident occurred along the shoulder of State Route 4 in the vicinity of the Port Chicago Highway in Concord, officials said. Details on the...
CONCORD, CA
NBC Bay Area

Driver Stranded in Water Near Pleasanton

A driver on Sunol Road near Pleasanton got stuck in floodwaters there Saturday afternoon. Cal Fire and Alameda County Fire tell NBC Bay Area this motorist was driving on Sunol Road close to the intersection with Koopmann Road. Firefighters said this woman told them she thought she could drive through the flooded roadway, but then became stuck in three feet of water.
PLEASANTON, CA
KTVU FOX 2

Knee-deep flooding in Livermore; residents break out the paddle boards

LIVERMORE, Calif. - Many people in have been dealing with knee-deep flooding in their residential neighborhood, prompting some to break out paddle boards to get around. The view from Sky Fox on Monday showed parts of a neighborhood along a creek that flooded. The area of Bluebell Drive and Galloway...
LIVERMORE, CA
AFP

Flooded three times in two weeks, California town is fed up

Using a plastic broom, Camilla Shaffer scrapes at the thick layer of mud caking her yard -- it's the third time in two weeks that her house has been flooded thanks to the string of storms that have hit California in rapid succession. "Three times in two weeks, that's crazy," said Kevin Smith, a strapping 35-year-old who had recently purchased his parents' house near the river.
FELTON, CA
KRON4 News

Popular Oakland pho spot hit by burglars Monday: video

OAKLAND, Calif. (KRON) — Monster Pho, a popular Vietnamese pho spot on 40th Street in Oakland was burglarized Monday morning, according to the Oakland Police Department. The burglars struck just before 9:30 a.m. Monday, according to an OPD report shared with KRON4. Officers arrived at the restaurant and found a rear door has been used […]
OAKLAND, CA

