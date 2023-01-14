Read full article on original website
4 Amazing Pizza Places in CaliforniaAlina AndrasCalifornia State
Habit Burger Grill Set To Open Second Location in Oakland, CA This MonthLet's Eat LAOakland, CA
How much is being the descendant of Black Slaves in America Worth? At Least $5 million.Matthew C. Woodruff
In 2023, the world's oldest living person is a 115-year-old woman whose family emigrated to San Francisco in 1906Anita DurairajSan Francisco, CA
The Bay Area has seen amazing amounts of rainfall so far.Sherif SaadSanta Rosa, CA
KQED
'It's Gotten Worse': Oakland City Council Member Carroll Fife Faces Racist, Violent Threats
Oakland City Council member Carroll Fife says violent threats against her and other public officials are increasing. To draw attention to the problem, Fife took to Twitter on Martin Luther King Jr. Day to publicize a series of horrific, hate-filled voicemails she has received, many of which use racist and violent language to demean and threaten her, a Black woman.
texasbreaking.com
San Francisco’s reparations committee suggests giving each lifelong Black resident $5 million, completely forgiving their debts
Due to decades of “systematic repression” the local Black population experienced, San Francisco’s reparations committee has recommended rewarding each Black long-term resident $5 million and offering 100% debt forgiveness. Slave State. Since California was not technically a slave state, the San Francisco African American Reparations Advisory Committee,...
californiaglobe.com
Gov. Gavin Newsom Opened a Reparations Can of Worms
Despite that California was never a slave state, the San Francisco reparations committee just announced a proposal to pay each multi-decade black resident of the City $5 million. But Wait! It doesn’t stop there. The reparations committee also proposed granting total debt forgiveness due to the decades of “systematic...
vallejosun.com
New state data paints grim picture of Vallejo schools' performance
VALLEJO – Vallejo City Unified School District students’ performance was poor or very poor in every metric, well below statewide standards in both English language skills and math, as the district had an absenteeism rate and suspension rate double the statewide average, according to new data released on the California School Dashboard.
postnewsgroup.com
City Fails to Win $182 Million Federal Grant for Oakland A’s Howard Terminal Project
Oakland may miss out on millions of dollars in grant money that could advance the Oakland A’s proposed ballpark at the city’s port. The U.S. Department of Transportation failed to recommend that Oakland get $182.9 million in the initial round of funding for the city’s Waterfront Mobility Project. Oakland has not received official word that it was denied the grant money.
Washington Examiner
San Francisco committee proposes $5M to longtime black residents as reparations for 'systemic oppression'
A San Francisco committee is proposing giving $5 million, opportunities for tax credits, and debt forgiveness to all longtime black residents as part of reparation efforts for decades of racism and "systemic oppression." The San Francisco African American Reparations Advisory Committee released a 60-page draft detailing reparations plans and requirements...
48hills.org
Booms, busts, PG&E and the bloated police budget
I’ve lived through a lot of booms and a lot of busts in San Francisco, that being the state of the city, and I have always argued, counter to the mainstream narrative, that the busts can be better than the booms. Economic downturns mean higher unemployment, and lower tax...
sfstandard.com
What the Only Four Book Ban Requests in SF Reveal About the City
Book banning has become so prevalent—and so divisive—that some are calling it the new pandemic. Data collected from the American Library Association demonstrates that book ban requests in 2022 are on pace to outstrip 2021, which was itself a record year. And a comprehensive report by PEN America,...
San Fran's reparations committee proposes $5 million to each Black longtime resident, total debt forgiveness
The San Francisco African American Reparations Advisory Committee has proposed paying each Black longtime resident $5 million to atone for the city's decades of systemic racism.
elkgrovelagunanews.com
Californians’ patience on homelessness wears thin
Last week, a viral video showed the owner of a San Francisco art gallery using a water hose to spray a homeless woman camped outside the doorway of his business. The gallery owner, Collier Gwin, semi-apologized later, telling a television interviewer, “I totally understand what an awful thing that is to do, but I also understand what an awful thing it is to leave her on the streets.”
Four reservoirs in Santa Clara County are over 100% full
Torrential atmospheric rivers dropped so much water into California's drought-parched, thirsty reservoirs that four reservoirs in Santa Clara County are now over 100 percent full.
Ex-San Jose mayor’s public records reforms spark alarm
In one of his last actions in office, former San Jose Mayor Sam Liccardo wants to reform how the city complies with transparency laws—a move experts say could limit the public’s access to the inner workings of City Hall. Liccardo, who termed out in December after 16 years...
US President Joe Biden declares state of emergency in California
Fedral funds will be released to affected people in Mercedy, Sacramento and Santa Cruz counties following the president's order, the White House statement said. Biden also approved an emergency declaration for Alabama on Sunday. At least nine people died in the tornado .
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com
Pittsburg Man Killed in Hit-and-Run Accident in Concord
The California Highway Patrol is searching for a driver allegedly involved in a hit-and-run accident that killed a 19-year-old Pittsburg man on January 1, 2023. The incident occurred along the shoulder of State Route 4 in the vicinity of the Port Chicago Highway in Concord, officials said. Details on the...
NBC Bay Area
Driver Stranded in Water Near Pleasanton
A driver on Sunol Road near Pleasanton got stuck in floodwaters there Saturday afternoon. Cal Fire and Alameda County Fire tell NBC Bay Area this motorist was driving on Sunol Road close to the intersection with Koopmann Road. Firefighters said this woman told them she thought she could drive through the flooded roadway, but then became stuck in three feet of water.
KTVU FOX 2
Bicyclsts dart through traffic on Bay Bridge, creating chaotic, dangerous scene on the span
OAKLAND, Calif. - A group of young bicyclists apparently took advantage of the break in the storms to storm the Bay Bridge on their two wheels. The California Highway Patrol said shortly before 2:30 p.m. on Monday, officers received calls of juveniles riding their bicycles on eastbound Interstate 80 near the span's center anchorage, west of Treasure Island.
CAAP Benefits for San Francisco families: Check the eligibility and get $687 a month
Hundreds of people dream of starting a new life in San Francisco, but only a few of them know that the city has its own pros and cons. On one hand, there are many payment programs to benefit people and on the other hand, the costs of living are extremely high.
KTVU FOX 2
Knee-deep flooding in Livermore; residents break out the paddle boards
LIVERMORE, Calif. - Many people in have been dealing with knee-deep flooding in their residential neighborhood, prompting some to break out paddle boards to get around. The view from Sky Fox on Monday showed parts of a neighborhood along a creek that flooded. The area of Bluebell Drive and Galloway...
Flooded three times in two weeks, California town is fed up
Using a plastic broom, Camilla Shaffer scrapes at the thick layer of mud caking her yard -- it's the third time in two weeks that her house has been flooded thanks to the string of storms that have hit California in rapid succession. "Three times in two weeks, that's crazy," said Kevin Smith, a strapping 35-year-old who had recently purchased his parents' house near the river.
Popular Oakland pho spot hit by burglars Monday: video
OAKLAND, Calif. (KRON) — Monster Pho, a popular Vietnamese pho spot on 40th Street in Oakland was burglarized Monday morning, according to the Oakland Police Department. The burglars struck just before 9:30 a.m. Monday, according to an OPD report shared with KRON4. Officers arrived at the restaurant and found a rear door has been used […]
