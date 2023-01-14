Read full article on original website
WISH-TV
Woman, juvenile found dead in Fort Wayne home
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WISH) — Police found the bodies of a woman and juvenile inside a Fort Wayne home following a reported shooting Wednesday morning. At around 8:30 a.m., Fort Wayne Police Department officers responded to a call about a shooting in the 1100 block of Skyline Road. That’s in the Lincoln Village neighborhood near Cook and Coldwater Roads, just west of I-69.
WISH-TV
Children’s Factory LLC to close Angola facility, lay off workers
ANGOLA, Ind. (WISH) — Children’s Factory, LLC, has notified the state it plans to close its facility in Angola in March and lay off more than two dozen workers. The Missouri-based company, which makes and distributes classroom and play products for preschools, kindergartens, and early learning classrooms, said in a notice to the state that 26 jobs will be lost.
WISH-TV
$100,000 winning Powerball ticket sold in Warsaw
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Check your Powerball tickets, Hoosiers. One entry sold in Indiana matched four of five numbers and the Powerball with a multiplier of 2 in Saturday night’s $404 million jackpot drawing. According to the Hoosier Lottery, the $100,000 winning ticket was purchased at Pak-A-Sak, a convenience...
