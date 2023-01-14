ANGOLA, Ind. (WISH) — Children’s Factory, LLC, has notified the state it plans to close its facility in Angola in March and lay off more than two dozen workers. The Missouri-based company, which makes and distributes classroom and play products for preschools, kindergartens, and early learning classrooms, said in a notice to the state that 26 jobs will be lost.

ANGOLA, IN ・ 14 HOURS AGO