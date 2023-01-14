PEORIA (25 News Now) - Stopping violence from the inside. That’s what one group believes Peoria is ready for, with new methods intended to reduce the bloodshed. Over the past few months, anti-violence group Cure Violence Global has held presentations informing the public of their strategies, called ‘Cure Violence 101′. Their concepts revolve around the idea that violence is a disease, but that the danger is within reach through their approach. To eliminate the proble, the approach is three-fold: Detect and interrupt potentially violent conflicts, identify and change behaviors of people at highest risk, and mobilize the community to change norms, according to the official CVG website.

