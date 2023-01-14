Read full article on original website
Girl Scouts prepare for 2023 cookie season and introduce a new cookie
BLOOMINGTON Ill. (WMBD) — Hundreds of Central Illinois Girl Scouts gathered in Bloomington today to discuss their 2023 season. This year they’re introducing a new cookie called Raspberry Rally that will be available through online order only. The CEO of Girl Scouts of Central Illinois Pam Kovacevich said...
Candle causes Saturday afternoon fire in Peoria
PEORIA (25 News Now) - A fire caused by a candle has been ruled as unintentional. Firefighters were called to a home on the 1400 block of W. Barker Ave in Peoria shortly before 1 p.m. Saturday afternoon. They were able to put out the fire within ten minutes, containing...
Greg Becks, owner of Becks Florist in East Peoria, dies at 67
EAST PEORIA (25 News Now) - The fourth-generation owner of a long-standing local flower shop has passed away. Greg Becks owned Becks Florist in East Peoria, according to the official obituary. “Our family has been very blessed to do what we have done over the years,” says Greg’s younger brother...
Peoria celebrates MLK Jr. Day
PEORIA (25 News Now) - On his 94th birthday, the River City honored Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Various events highlighted his work, but also people in the community who work for change and equality. The King Holiday Committee of Peoria Inc. hosted the ‘Freedom Vehicle Parade,’ followed by the...
Bloomington woman receives award for public service in wake of fatal Nov. 2022 crash
LeROY (25 News Now) - A Bloomington woman is being recognized with the LeRoy Police Department’s Citizen Public Service Award for her efforts after a fatal accident on November 18, 2022. The department said on Facebook that a toddler was rescued by passersby from a badly mangled vehicle who...
Police investigate burglary to East Peoria sports bar
EAST PEORIA (25 News Now) - East Peoria Police are investigating a burglary to a sports bar January 10. 5th Quarter Sports Bar co-owner Ray Koeppel says they entered the bar by cutting a hole through the freezer roof with a saw and video shows a man smashing a slot machine with a sledgehammer and taking an undisclosed amount of money.
Fire damages West Bluff home
PEORIA, Ill. – A candle is believed to have caused a fire that caused damage to a West Bluff home Saturday, not far from the Bradley University campus. Peoria firefighters say that was the cause of the blaze on West Barker Avenue, inbetween Institute Place and Moss Avenue, just prior to 1:00 p.m., getting it under control in about ten minutes.
Pounds of trash collected as part of MLK Jr. Day of Service
PEORIA (25 News Now) - Volunteers consisting of Peoria firefighters, Peoria Police officers, city employees, and the PeoriaCorps spent time on the South Side of the city picking up trash. They started at Fire Station Four on South Western Avenue and worked their way up and down a few blocks...
Rivian Converts a Repair Workshop and Gravel Yard into an Indoor-Outdoor Experience Center in Normal, Illinois
Located at the electric vehicle maker’s manufacturing plant—an erstwhile Mitsubishi factory—is a playful 4,900-square-foot delivery center where customers go to receive their new cars. In keeping with the brand’s adventurous spirit, Rivian’s in-house team, spearheaded by former Studio O+A design director Denise Cherry, converted a repair workshop and its gravel yard into a skylit indoor-outdoor social hub and experiential center vivified by a colorful 50-foot-long exterior mural by Joe Swec. Inside and out, custom communal tables made of hickory invite employees and customers to relax. There, they can indulge in complimentary vegan chili served from the pull-out camp kitchen of the company’s R1T truck.
Rivals for now, Eureka’s Ellie Cahill and Fieldcrest’s Ashlyn May excited to be teammates at IWU next year
(25 News Now) - This time next year, Eureka star Ellie Cahill and Fieldcrest star Ashlyn May will no longer be Heart of Illinois Conference rivals. Instead, they’ll be teammates at Illinois Wesleyan. They’ve grown very close over the last few years and will even be roommates when they get to IWU.
Peoria ideal for anti-violence initiative, according to findings
PEORIA (25 News Now) - Stopping violence from the inside. That’s what one group believes Peoria is ready for, with new methods intended to reduce the bloodshed. Over the past few months, anti-violence group Cure Violence Global has held presentations informing the public of their strategies, called ‘Cure Violence 101′. Their concepts revolve around the idea that violence is a disease, but that the danger is within reach through their approach. To eliminate the proble, the approach is three-fold: Detect and interrupt potentially violent conflicts, identify and change behaviors of people at highest risk, and mobilize the community to change norms, according to the official CVG website.
Electric buses on the way for riders in Bloomington-Normal
PEORIA (25 News Now) - “The world is changing, if you have your eyes wide open you can see it.”. Riders in Bloomington-normal will soon see their buses go from this to this. An electric bus running completely off clean energy. “We have another 8 being delivered this year,...
Normal’s Midwest Food Bank sends disaster relief to storm-ravaged southern U.S.
NORMAL (25 News Now) - Midwest Food Bank, based in Normal is sending food and water to victims of the powerful tornado system that swept through Alabama and Georgia last Thursday. At least nine people were killed in storms that brought widespread destruction and power outages. Tuesday morning, two semi-loads...
Cloudy skies tomorrow, rain returns on Wednesday
PEORIA (25 News Now) - Our weather will remain quiet tonight and tomorrow, but expect another chance for rain and possibly some light snow later this week. Today will be the warmest day of the week. Highs will fall into the 30s later this week and this weekend. This Evening...
2 arrested for possessing stolen vehicle early Wednesday morning
PEORIA (25 News Now) - 2 17-year-olds were arrested earlier Wednesday for numerous offenses including possession of a stolen motor vehicle. Peoria Police say that at around 1:13 a.m., police observed a vehicle that was reported stolen from another jurisdiction. When officers attempted to pull the vehicle over, the driver...
Egg prices affecting small businesses in Central Illinois
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Egg prices have more than doubled in just a month and with that increase comes a struggle for small businesses. “Compared to last year, it’s about a 30% increase so far,” said part owner of Le Bakery Kevin Palermo. “Having the eggs go...
Peoria Police search for pickup truck linked to Planned Parenthood arson
PEORIA (25 News Now) - Peoria Police on Tuesday night asked for the public’s help to find a pickup truck that may have been involved in late Sunday night’s fire that damaged the Peoria’s Planned Parenthood Office. A neighbor told 25 News she saw someone throw a...
UPDATE: Missing, endangered Atlanta, IL teen found
UPDATE 3:36 P.M. - Atlanta, Illinois Police say Remington has been found. ATLANTA, Ill (25 News Now) - Police in Atlanta, Illinois are asking for the public’s help in locating a missing, endangered juvenile. 17-year-old Emma E. Remington is a white female who is 5 foot 3 inches and...
Man injured in Galesburg shooting
GALESBURG, Ill. (KWQC) - The Galesburg Police Department is investigating a shooting that left one person injured. Around 5 a.m. Monday, officers responded to the 100 block of Blaine Avenue and found a man lying in the yard and screaming he had been shot. The man was transported to St....
UPDATE: Missing teens in Washington located
WASHINGTON, Ill. (WMBD)– Two missing teens have been located, according to Washington Police Dept. Facebook. The two teens had been reported missing since Jan. 9th.
