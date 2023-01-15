LSSU Basketball Doubleheader in Favor of the Lakers

SAULT STE. MARIE – Lake Superior State came away with two victories in a basketball doubleheader against Purdue Northwest on Saturday afternoon. The women’s team lead a majority of the game to take a 78-65 win and men’s team brought the game down to the wire to top the Pride 65-63.

During the women’s game, the Lakers kept a steady pace leading by four into the second quarter, eight into the half and then by nine into the fourth. The Lakers’ Margot Woughter and the Pride’s Dash Shaw lead the game with 25 points each.

The men’s game was a different story and it was a closer race between the Lakers and Pride. The Lakers managed to one up the Pride with the help from Caden Ebeling (14), Kemon Bassett (14) and C.J. Robinson (15).

The Lakers hit the road for another doubleheader against Wayne State on Thursday, Jan. 19 starting at 5:30 p.m.