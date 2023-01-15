ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Louis, MO

KMOV

Friends and family remember Belleville woman hit by train

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - It’s just steps away from this railroad crossing in Swansea, Illinois where a memorial of flowers continues to grow. “Just crushed, it’s literally like losing a family member,” said Kevin Horcher. 52-year-old Jennifer McDonnell was struck and killed by a MetroLink train...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
FOX2Now

Dreamland welcomes homegrown talent from the St. Louis area’s LGBTQ and BIPOC communities

ST. LOUIS – Dreamland welcomes homegrown talent from the St. Louis area’s LGBTQ and BIPOC communities. The SHADES Project stands for Supporting the Health, Arts, Diversity, Education, and Safe Spaces of Queer and Trans people of color and the folk who love them. That group along with Queer Afro-Latin Dance (QAL) will celebrate ballroom culture at Handlebar in The Grove. The celebration is only for neighbors and allies 21 and older.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
25newsnow.com

UPDATE: Missing, endangered Atlanta, IL teen found

UPDATE 3:36 P.M. - Atlanta, Illinois Police say Remington has been found. ATLANTA, Ill (25 News Now) - Police in Atlanta, Illinois are asking for the public’s help in locating a missing, endangered juvenile. 17-year-old Emma E. Remington is a white female who is 5 foot 3 inches and...
ATLANTA, IL
FOX2Now

Helping hand leads to laughs on FOX 2 traffic hit

ST. LOUIS – We had a funny moment on FOX 2 this morning. Our traffic anchor, Amelia Mugavero, was having a technical difficulty. Our news anchor, John Pertzborn, helped her out. He used a method known as the “Fonzie Touch” to help fix the map. This refers to the way one Happy Day’s character would turn on the jukebox.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
KISS 106

This Town Has Been Named The Friendliest in Missouri

If you're looking for one of the friendliest towns in Missouri we've found it. Just west of St. Louis, you'll find Dardenne Prairie, Missouri which was just named by Travelpulse, the friendliest town in Missouri. To be honest, I have not heard of Dardenne Prarie, but they were the town described I want to check out this town.
DARDENNE PRAIRIE, MO
25newsnow.com

25 Sports High School Tuesday - January 17, 2023

(25 News Now) - A pair of Big 12 vs. Mid-Illini matchups headlined high school basketball on Tuesday. At Dunlap, Peoria High got the best of the Eagles in a 71-46 win. Meanwhile at Pekin, Peoria Richwoods scored a 51-43 win over the Dragons. In Big 12 play, Peoria Manual got another big win, 50-36 against Champaign Centennial. Also Tuesday, Washington got a big double-overtime win over Mahomet 52-47. The 111th McLean County/HOI Tournament rolled on on Tuesday with a pair of boys quarterfinals matchups. In the first quarterfinal of the night, two-seed Eureka topped Heyworth 47-44 in overtime to advance to the semifinals where they will take on GCMS who defeated Tremont 52-34.
PEORIA, IL
FOX2now.com

Fatal tree incident does not add up, expert says

A tree expert says it was no accident that killed a Normandy city worker trimming trees last Monday. A tree expert says it was no accident that killed a Normandy city worker trimming trees last Monday. SSM Health Medical Minute: St. Mary’s and DePaul …. SSM St. Mary’s and...
NORMANDY, MO
25newsnow.com

Electric buses on the way for riders in Bloomington-Normal

PEORIA (25 News Now) - “The world is changing, if you have your eyes wide open you can see it.”. Riders in Bloomington-normal will soon see their buses go from this to this. An electric bus running completely off clean energy. “We have another 8 being delivered this year,...
BLOOMINGTON, IL
25newsnow.com

Peoria ideal for anti-violence initiative, according to findings

PEORIA (25 News Now) - Stopping violence from the inside. That’s what one group believes Peoria is ready for, with new methods intended to reduce the bloodshed. Over the past few months, anti-violence group Cure Violence Global has held presentations informing the public of their strategies, called ‘Cure Violence 101′. Their concepts revolve around the idea that violence is a disease, but that the danger is within reach through their approach. To eliminate the proble, the approach is three-fold: Detect and interrupt potentially violent conflicts, identify and change behaviors of people at highest risk, and mobilize the community to change norms, according to the official CVG website.
PEORIA, IL

