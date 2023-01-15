(25 News Now) - A pair of Big 12 vs. Mid-Illini matchups headlined high school basketball on Tuesday. At Dunlap, Peoria High got the best of the Eagles in a 71-46 win. Meanwhile at Pekin, Peoria Richwoods scored a 51-43 win over the Dragons. In Big 12 play, Peoria Manual got another big win, 50-36 against Champaign Centennial. Also Tuesday, Washington got a big double-overtime win over Mahomet 52-47. The 111th McLean County/HOI Tournament rolled on on Tuesday with a pair of boys quarterfinals matchups. In the first quarterfinal of the night, two-seed Eureka topped Heyworth 47-44 in overtime to advance to the semifinals where they will take on GCMS who defeated Tremont 52-34.

PEORIA, IL ・ 1 DAY AGO