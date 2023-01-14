To support student journalism and the content you love, become a member of The Daily Orange today. Syracuse continued its strong stretch of recent form with a 78-73 comeback win over Notre Dame on Saturday night. The Orange trailed by 12 midway through the second half, but after some efficient shooting and an effective full-court press, SU was able to pull out the win. Head coach Jim Boeheim played four freshmen for the final stretch of the second half, and admitted postgame it was the first time he had done that in his 47-year career at SU.

