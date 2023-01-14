Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Uncovering the Transformations: Tracing the Journey of Loretto Health and RehabilitationJeremy BrowerSyracuse, NY
Combating Gun Violence in Syracuse: A Community EffortJeremy BrowerSyracuse, NY
This Tiny Hole-in-the-Wall Serves Some of the Biggest Pancakes in all of New York StateTravel MavenSyracuse, NY
The Eden Rooftop Bar is set to open in downtown Phoenix.Raj guleriaPhoenix, NY
Inside the Outsiders’ ‘Time Won’t Let Me’Frank MastropoloCleveland, NY
Related
Daily Orange
Syracuse remains winless against ranked opponents, losing 11 straight matchups
Get the latest Syracuse news delivered right to your inbox. Subscribe to our sports newsletter here. With just under three minutes remaining in the third period, knotted at one apiece with then-No. 13 Vermont, Syracuse returned to full strength despite squandering its third power play of the night. Then, everything went wrong for the Orange in the game’s closing minutes.
Daily Orange
Opponent Preview: Everything to know about Georgia Tech, the worst team in ACC
Get the latest Syracuse news delivered right to your inbox. Subscribe to our sports newsletter here. Syracuse trailed just 50-45 entering the third quarter against then-No. 7 Notre Dame. It was 10 minutes away from pulling off an upset and massive resume-builder as it sat on the bubble for the NCAA Tournament.
Daily Orange
Felisha Legette-Jack’s use of fast-paced, transition offense key to 13-5 record
Get the latest Syracuse news delivered right to your inbox. Subscribe to our sports newsletter here. Teisha Hyman received an outlet pass and streaked down the left side of the court minutes into Syracuse’s showdown with No. 7 Notre Dame last Sunday. Spotting a hole in the defense, Hyman switched lanes and drove, veering right to bank in an uncontested layup.
Daily Orange
Syracuse loses momentum early in loss to No. 10 Cornell
Get the latest Syracuse news delivered right to your inbox. Subscribe to our sports newsletter here. Gabbie Rud gained possession of the puck near the middle of the ice three minutes into the second period. As Rud approached Syracuse’s blue line, Avi Adam veered all the way off to the right. Kambel Beacom stayed in front of Rud and Maya D’Arcy dropped down near Syracuse’s crease, leaving Adam wide open across the ice.
Daily Orange
Syracuse falls to No. 10 Cornell 4-1, drops 6th-straight
Get the latest Syracuse news delivered right to your inbox. Subscribe to our sports newsletter here. Syracuse’s (7-15-1, 4-2 CHA) game plan against No. 10 Cornell (10-6-2, 8-3-1) was to come out aggressive, but it quickly backfired. The Orange wanted to get the first goal, something they’ve struggled with this season. Syracuse got as many attackers into Cornell’s zone as it could early on, but no big chances came out of the pressure.
Daily Orange
Observations from Syracuse’s loss: Girard and Edwards heat up, 3-pointers don’t fall
To support student journalism and the content you love, become a member of The Daily Orange today. Syracuse continued its strong stretch of recent form with a 78-73 comeback win over Notre Dame on Saturday night. The Orange trailed by 12 midway through the second half, but after some efficient shooting and an effective full-court press, SU was able to pull out the win. Head coach Jim Boeheim played four freshmen for the final stretch of the second half, and admitted postgame it was the first time he had done that in his 47-year career at SU.
Daily Orange
How Kristen Siermachesky jumped from SU ice hockey to Canada’s rowing system in 1 year
Get the latest Syracuse news delivered right to your inbox. Subscribe to our sports newsletter here. Kristen Siermachesky had never competed in a single scull race. A few days before the Burnaby Lake Small Boat Invitational, an independent race she entered in Canada, Siermanchesky’s coach, Terry Paul, had to teach her how to flawlessly stop and turn the boat, approaching a buoy 2,000 meters into the race — something she also hadn’t done.
Daily Orange
Syracuse falters late in 2nd half, loses to No. 17 Miami 82-78
Get the latest Syracuse news delivered right to your inbox. Subscribe to our sports newsletter here. Nijel Pack had been bullied by Joe Girard III for most of the game, routinely pressed up against the Syracuse guard before he leaned into him for a three-point play. But with four minutes left in the second half, Pack had plenty of room steps behind the 3-point line, his feet nestled on top of the “U” logo.
Daily Orange
Looking for niche musical instruments? The Noise Source has got you covered
Get the latest Syracuse news delivered right to your inbox. Subscribe to our newsletter here. Intricate musical hardware like synthesizers, eurotracks and drum machines may be a foreign realm for many, even those passionate about music. But Shane Boulos and his store, The Noise Source, provided a community of music enthusiasts a home in Syracuse.
Daily Orange
Judah Mintz finishes with more turnovers than points against No. 17 Miami
Get the latest Syracuse news delivered right to your inbox. Subscribe to our sports newsletter here. For most of this season, Judah Mintz hasn’t played like what he is: a true freshman point guard playing in the Atlantic Coast Conference. He’s been Syracuse’s second-leading scorer at 15 points per game, averaging over 32 minutes and has been, by far, the top of the team in assists. Mintz dropped 18 points in a tough environment at No. 10 Virginia, and hit a crucial midrange shot to tie Saturday’s game against Notre Dame, an eventual SU win.
Daily Orange
Supporting local organizations helps improve neighborhoods
To support student journalism and the content you love, become a member of The Daily Orange today. The near westside of Syracuse city is ranked the ninth poorest neighborhood in the United States. Many households have an income below the poverty line of around $34,000, and the area has vacant homes in need of rehabilitation.
Daily Orange
Film and television-inspired courses to round out your spring schedule
Get the latest Syracuse news delivered right to your inbox. Subscribe to our newsletter here. The add/drop period for the spring 2023 semester is upon us, and navigating the wide variety of classes at Syracuse University isn’t always easy. Instead of sifting through hundreds of course names and numbers, The Daily Orange Culture Staff has provided a list of electives recommended by students, based on new movies or TV shows.
Daily Orange
SU hires John Papazoglou as new chief operations officer
Get the latest Syracuse news delivered right to your inbox. Subscribe to our newsletter here. SU’s new chief operating officer John A. Papazoglou will begin his tenure on the first day of February following approval of his appointment, announced Jan. 9, by the Executive Committee of the Board of Trustees at this week’s meeting.
Daily Orange
Closing Cazenovia College announces “Teach Out” transfer destinations for students
Get the latest Syracuse news delivered right to your inbox. Subscribe to our newsletter here. Following Cazenovia College’s December announcement that it will close its doors after the spring 2023 semester, at least 11 institutions of higher education in the Central New York area have committed to participate in the college’s “Teach Out” partnerships, which will relocate its current students to nearby colleges and universities.
Daily Orange
How Le Moyne runner Olivia Snell turned her chronic illness into a way to help others
Get the latest Syracuse news delivered right to your inbox. Subscribe to our sports newsletter here. In 2020, Olivia Snell made a TikTok about a day in her life as a college athlete dealing with a chronic illness — Lupus disease. In the TikTok, Snell shows her heart medications,...
Daily Orange
Graduate student workers at SU announce campaign to unionize
Get the latest Syracuse news delivered right to your inbox. Subscribe to our newsletter here. Graduate student workers at Syracuse University announced their intent to form a graduate student union Tuesday morning at a press conference on the steps of Hendricks Chapel, citing excessive teaching demands for unlivable wages and minimal benefits.
Daily Orange
Relax after the first week of classes with these 5 concerts
Get the latest Syracuse news delivered right to your inbox. Subscribe to our newsletter here. Have a rockin’ weekend at The Westcott Theater and attend Max Creek’s Syracuse stop with opener ROOTSCOLLIDER. Max Creek’s career, which has lasted more than 40 years, has spanned folk and country-rock genres with influences from bands like the Grateful Dead. Tickets are available on The Westcott Theatre’s website.
Daily Orange
SU announces stipend and funding increases for graduate and PhD students
Get the latest Syracuse news delivered right to your inbox. Subscribe to our newsletter here. Syracuse University will increase stipends for masters and PhD students by approximately 18% and 30% respectively beginning in the 2023-24 academic year, according to a Friday news release. In addition to the raise in stipend...
Daily Orange
New York approves first CAURD licenses for sale of recreational cannabis
Get the latest Syracuse news delivered right to your inbox. Subscribe to our newsletter here. On Dec. 29, 2022, Housing Works became the first organization to legally sell cannabis in New York state. Now, the organization — a Manhattan-based nonprofit that advocates against AIDS and homelessness — hopes to use...
Daily Orange
Onondaga Community College receives $2 million for new healthcare training center
Get the latest Syracuse news delivered right to your inbox. Subscribe to our newsletter here. Part of a $12 million fund Sen. Chuck Schumer secured will go toward the creation of a hospital simulation and education training center at Onondaga Community College as part of an investment in training for healthcare workers in central New York.
Comments / 0