Saint Louis 76, Loyola Chicago 59
SAINT LOUIS (13-6) Hargrove 1-3 2-2 5, Okoro 3-6 2-3 8, Collins 4-7 0-2 9, Jimerson 5-12 2-2 13, Perkins 7-9 0-1 18, Forrester 3-5 0-0 6, Pickett 1-2 0-0 2, Parker 5-7 1-2 13, Hughes 1-1 0-0 2. Totals 30-52 7-12 76.
Oklahoma City 126, Indiana 106
INDIANA (106) Hield 1-4 0-0 3, Mathurin 4-10 2-2 13, Turner 3-4 0-0 7, Nembhard 7-16 2-2 18, Nesmith 3-8 2-4 9, Jackson 4-6 3-6 11, Taylor 2-3 0-0 4, Bitadze 0-3 2-4 2, Brissett 1-11 2-2 5, Duarte 4-11 1-2 11, McConnell 5-7 0-0 10, Queen 5-11 2-2 13. Totals 39-94 16-24 106.
Cincinnati 85, South Florida 69
CINCINNATI (14-6) Lakhin 2-5 2-4 6, Oguama 4-11 0-0 8, Adams-Woods 2-8 0-0 5, DeJulius 7-8 5-5 21, Nolley 8-13 2-2 21, Davenport 2-9 1-2 7, Skillings 4-7 2-2 11, Ezikpe 3-3 0-0 6, Reed 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 32-65 12-15 85.
Utah 126, L.A. Clippers 103
L.A. CLIPPERS (103) Batum 4-5 0-0 11, Morris Sr. 3-14 3-3 10, Zubac 7-13 1-1 15, Mann 1-5 0-0 2, Powell 9-15 5-8 30, Covington 1-5 2-2 4, Diabate 1-4 1-4 3, Coffey 3-7 1-1 8, Boston Jr. 3-9 1-2 7, Jackson 4-12 0-0 11, Preston 1-3 0-0 2. Totals 37-92 14-21 103.
Pittsburgh 75, Louisville 54
PITTSBURGH (13-6) Federiko 3-4 2-2 8, Burton 5-9 0-0 10, Cummings 1-8 0-0 3, Elliott 9-12 0-0 23, Hinson 2-11 2-2 8, Sibande 4-6 0-0 12, G.Diaz Graham 2-4 1-3 6, Santos 2-3 0-0 5, J.Diaz Graham 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 28-57 5-7 75.
Memphis 115, Cleveland 114
CLEVELAND (114) E.Mobley 9-15 0-2 18, Okoro 6-6 1-2 17, Allen 6-9 2-5 14, Garland 7-17 5-6 24, LeVert 9-19 1-1 23, Osman 0-1 0-0 0, Stevens 2-2 0-0 5, Love 1-6 3-3 6, Neto 0-0 0-0 0, Rubio 2-7 2-2 7. Totals 42-82 14-21 114.
Charlotte 122, Houston 117
CHARLOTTE (122) McDaniels 6-11 0-0 12, Washington 7-11 0-5 16, Plumlee 6-8 5-6 17, Ball 4-16 3-3 13, Rozier 11-24 1-1 26, Thor 1-4 0-0 2, Williams 8-10 1-1 17, D.Smith Jr. 2-8 5-6 9, McGowens 3-4 2-3 10. Totals 48-96 17-25 122.
Atlanta 130, Dallas 122
ATLANTA (130) Collins 8-14 0-0 19, Hunter 4-9 2-2 11, Okongwu 4-6 3-4 11, Murray 12-18 2-2 30, Young 5-11 8-8 18, Griffin 3-4 2-2 10, Johnson 1-1 0-0 3, Capela 7-10 2-2 16, Bogdanovic 5-13 0-0 12. Totals 49-86 19-20 130.
SMU 79, Tulsa 76, OT
SMU (7-12) Odigie 9-13 4-5 22, Williamson 1-3 0-0 2, Nutall 5-11 4-5 16, Phelps 6-16 3-6 18, Smith 0-4 4-5 4, Ambrose-Hylton 1-5 0-0 2, Wright 4-5 1-1 11, Todorovic 1-7 2-4 4, Lanier 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 27-64 18-26 79.
Oregon 87, California 58
OREGON (11-8) Bittle 4-8 2-2 11, Dante 6-7 0-0 12, Couisnard 4-6 0-0 9, Richardson 4-10 2-2 11, Soares 4-7 2-2 13, Barthelemy 3-5 4-4 10, Guerrier 3-4 1-3 8, Ware 2-3 1-2 6, Rigsby 0-1 0-0 0, Wur 0-0 4-4 4, Butler 0-0 0-0 0, Cooper 0-0 0-0 0, Parris 1-1 0-0 3, Reichle 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 31-52 16-19 87.
41.8 sec left in game Bport 14 hits a 2 pt shot.JPG
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va. (WV News) — There was never any doubt who would have the ball in her hands…
Reep's late bucket lifts Bridgeport girls, hands Lewis County first loss
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va. (WV News) — There was never any doubt who would have the ball in her hands for the game-winning shot. Bridgeport and undefeated Class AAA No. 6 Lewis County were tied with 16.5 seconds left in what had already been a thrilling girls basketball game Wednesday, and the host Indians had possession under their own basket. Emily Anderson inbounded to top scorer Gabby Reep, who dribbled down the left sideline to the edge of the Minutemaids’ key.
LBHS #21_2.jpg
SHINNSTON, W.Va. (WV News) — Liberty coach Dennis Hutson felt the key to Lincoln’s victory o…
