ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
WVNews

Saint Louis 76, Loyola Chicago 59

SAINT LOUIS (13-6) Hargrove 1-3 2-2 5, Okoro 3-6 2-3 8, Collins 4-7 0-2 9, Jimerson 5-12 2-2 13, Perkins 7-9 0-1 18, Forrester 3-5 0-0 6, Pickett 1-2 0-0 2, Parker 5-7 1-2 13, Hughes 1-1 0-0 2. Totals 30-52 7-12 76.
CHICAGO, IL
WVNews

Oklahoma City 126, Indiana 106

INDIANA (106) Hield 1-4 0-0 3, Mathurin 4-10 2-2 13, Turner 3-4 0-0 7, Nembhard 7-16 2-2 18, Nesmith 3-8 2-4 9, Jackson 4-6 3-6 11, Taylor 2-3 0-0 4, Bitadze 0-3 2-4 2, Brissett 1-11 2-2 5, Duarte 4-11 1-2 11, McConnell 5-7 0-0 10, Queen 5-11 2-2 13. Totals 39-94 16-24 106.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
WVNews

Cincinnati 85, South Florida 69

CINCINNATI (14-6) Lakhin 2-5 2-4 6, Oguama 4-11 0-0 8, Adams-Woods 2-8 0-0 5, DeJulius 7-8 5-5 21, Nolley 8-13 2-2 21, Davenport 2-9 1-2 7, Skillings 4-7 2-2 11, Ezikpe 3-3 0-0 6, Reed 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 32-65 12-15 85.
CINCINNATI, OH
WVNews

Utah 126, L.A. Clippers 103

L.A. CLIPPERS (103) Batum 4-5 0-0 11, Morris Sr. 3-14 3-3 10, Zubac 7-13 1-1 15, Mann 1-5 0-0 2, Powell 9-15 5-8 30, Covington 1-5 2-2 4, Diabate 1-4 1-4 3, Coffey 3-7 1-1 8, Boston Jr. 3-9 1-2 7, Jackson 4-12 0-0 11, Preston 1-3 0-0 2. Totals 37-92 14-21 103.
UTAH STATE
WVNews

Pittsburgh 75, Louisville 54

PITTSBURGH (13-6) Federiko 3-4 2-2 8, Burton 5-9 0-0 10, Cummings 1-8 0-0 3, Elliott 9-12 0-0 23, Hinson 2-11 2-2 8, Sibande 4-6 0-0 12, G.Diaz Graham 2-4 1-3 6, Santos 2-3 0-0 5, J.Diaz Graham 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 28-57 5-7 75.
PITTSBURGH, PA
WVNews

Memphis 115, Cleveland 114

CLEVELAND (114) E.Mobley 9-15 0-2 18, Okoro 6-6 1-2 17, Allen 6-9 2-5 14, Garland 7-17 5-6 24, LeVert 9-19 1-1 23, Osman 0-1 0-0 0, Stevens 2-2 0-0 5, Love 1-6 3-3 6, Neto 0-0 0-0 0, Rubio 2-7 2-2 7. Totals 42-82 14-21 114.
WVNews

Charlotte 122, Houston 117

CHARLOTTE (122) McDaniels 6-11 0-0 12, Washington 7-11 0-5 16, Plumlee 6-8 5-6 17, Ball 4-16 3-3 13, Rozier 11-24 1-1 26, Thor 1-4 0-0 2, Williams 8-10 1-1 17, D.Smith Jr. 2-8 5-6 9, McGowens 3-4 2-3 10. Totals 48-96 17-25 122.
CHARLOTTE, NC
WVNews

Atlanta 130, Dallas 122

ATLANTA (130) Collins 8-14 0-0 19, Hunter 4-9 2-2 11, Okongwu 4-6 3-4 11, Murray 12-18 2-2 30, Young 5-11 8-8 18, Griffin 3-4 2-2 10, Johnson 1-1 0-0 3, Capela 7-10 2-2 16, Bogdanovic 5-13 0-0 12. Totals 49-86 19-20 130.
WVNews

SMU 79, Tulsa 76, OT

SMU (7-12) Odigie 9-13 4-5 22, Williamson 1-3 0-0 2, Nutall 5-11 4-5 16, Phelps 6-16 3-6 18, Smith 0-4 4-5 4, Ambrose-Hylton 1-5 0-0 2, Wright 4-5 1-1 11, Todorovic 1-7 2-4 4, Lanier 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 27-64 18-26 79.
TULSA, OK
WVNews

Oregon 87, California 58

OREGON (11-8) Bittle 4-8 2-2 11, Dante 6-7 0-0 12, Couisnard 4-6 0-0 9, Richardson 4-10 2-2 11, Soares 4-7 2-2 13, Barthelemy 3-5 4-4 10, Guerrier 3-4 1-3 8, Ware 2-3 1-2 6, Rigsby 0-1 0-0 0, Wur 0-0 4-4 4, Butler 0-0 0-0 0, Cooper 0-0 0-0 0, Parris 1-1 0-0 3, Reichle 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 31-52 16-19 87.
CALIFORNIA STATE
WVNews

Reep's late bucket lifts Bridgeport girls, hands Lewis County first loss

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va. (WV News) — There was never any doubt who would have the ball in her hands for the game-winning shot. Bridgeport and undefeated Class AAA No. 6 Lewis County were tied with 16.5 seconds left in what had already been a thrilling girls basketball game Wednesday, and the host Indians had possession under their own basket. Emily Anderson inbounded to top scorer Gabby Reep, who dribbled down the left sideline to the edge of the Minutemaids’ key.
BRIDGEPORT, WV
WVNews

LBHS #21_2.jpg

SHINNSTON, W.Va. (WV News) — Liberty coach Dennis Hutson felt the key to Lincoln’s victory o…

Comments / 0

Community Policy