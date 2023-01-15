Read full article on original website
Major grocery store chain opening new store in Maryland this weekKristen WaltersMaryland State
Bitterness From the Baltimore RavensFlurrySportsBaltimore, MD
The Disapperance of Akia EgglestonTawana K WatsonBaltimore, MD
The Best Neighbourhoods for Young Professionals in BaltimoreTed RiversBaltimore, MD
The Best Festivals in Maryland That You Don’t Want to MissTed RiversMaryland State
Look: Tom Brady Had 6-Word Message For Dak Prescott
The Cowboys defeated the Buccaneers in convincing fashion on Monday night in large part because of Dak Prescott's performance. Prescott completed 25-of-33 pass attempts for 305 yards with four touchdowns. He also had 24 yards and a score on the ground. Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady gave ...
thecomeback.com
Deshaun Watson involved in shocking new police report
Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson is once again cited in a police report, but this time as the victim. Police in North Olmstead, Ohio, a suburb of Cleveland, say that Watson was the victim of a truck theft during a crime that saw four other vehicles stolen from a dealership lot:
Giants coordinators OK putting head coach dreams on hold for now
Giants defensive coordinator Wink Martindale had made no secret of how much he would like to be a head coach in the NFL, so when the Colts requested permission to interview him for their opening, he was excited. “It’s one of those things, it’s an honor when they put a slip in because I think it’s harder to get a head-coaching job in this league than being in the Senate,” Martindale said Wednesday. But as thrilled as Martindale was to get the request, he has told the Colts they’ll have to wait. Martindale has to prepare for the Giants’ divisional playoff game...
WVNews
AP sources: Panthers interview Evero for head coaching job
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — The Carolina Panthers interviewed Denver Broncos defensive coordinator Ejiro Evero for their head coaching position on Wednesday, according to a person familiar with the situation. The person spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because the team does not release details of its...
WVNews
Chris Ford, champ as player, coach with Celtics, dies at 74
Chris Ford, a member of the Boston Celtics 1981 championship team, a longtime NBA coach and the player credited with scoring the league’s first 3-point basket, has died, his family announced in a statement. He was 74. The family revealed the death through the Celtics on Wednesday. No official...
Michigan State football offers 2024 4-star DL De'Myrion Johnson
Michigan State football is once again set to go head-to-head with some of the monsters of the college football world, this time over 4-star defensive lineman De’Myrion Johnson, who is from the heart of SEC country in Louisiana. De’Myrion Johnson’s Recruiting Profile. Rating. Stars Overall State Position.
Jalen Rose talks TV sports with NBC’s Maria Taylor
Maria Taylor has some advice for people who want to follow in her footsteps. “Don’t be afraid to make the coffee,” she told me on this week’s “Renaissance Man.” “I mean, the first thing I did in television was I was like trying to make the Keurig work for Stuart Scott when ESPN came to town.” And to the “young kids especially, it’s just like you really don’t reserve the right to say no to the job. You need to show up every time.” Good old-fashioned work ethic, talent and personality have catapulted Maria to the top of her field. After...
WVNews
Suns say F Cam Johnson expected to return on Thursday
PHOENIX (AP) — Phoenix Suns forward Cam Johnson is expected to make his return from a knee injury on Thursday against the Brooklyn Nets. Johnson's return would be welcome good news for the Suns, who have been decimated by injuries and have fallen to 21-24 for the season, which ranks 12th in the Western Conference.
WVNews
Cincinnati 85, South Florida 69
CINCINNATI (14-6) Lakhin 2-5 2-4 6, Oguama 4-11 0-0 8, Adams-Woods 2-8 0-0 5, DeJulius 7-8 5-5 21, Nolley 8-13 2-2 21, Davenport 2-9 1-2 7, Skillings 4-7 2-2 11, Ezikpe 3-3 0-0 6, Reed 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 32-65 12-15 85.
