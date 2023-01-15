Read full article on original website
thecomeback.com
Deshaun Watson involved in shocking new police report
Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson is once again cited in a police report, but this time as the victim. Police in North Olmstead, Ohio, a suburb of Cleveland, say that Watson was the victim of a truck theft during a crime that saw four other vehicles stolen from a dealership lot:
Tampa Bay Buccaneers Fire Coach
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers just concluding a disappointing season following a 31-14 loss to the Dallas Cowboys in the wild-card playoff rounds, potentially squandering the end of quarterback Tom Brady's incredible career.
Ravens RB J.K. Dobbins rips play calling, sounds off following playoff loss to Bengals
CINCINNATI, Ohio - Ravens running back J.K. Dobbins isn’t holding back on his frustration from Sunday’s wild card game loss to the Cincinnati Bengals. Although Dobbins had a solid performance with 62 rushing yards and 4.8 yards per carry to go with a touchdown catch, that wasn’t enough to soothe his anger on the turning point in Baltimore’s loss to Cincinnati.
What’s next for the Browns and Jim Schwartz? Orange and Brown Talk
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- The Browns are hiring Jim Schwartz as their defensive coordinator, choosing the longtime coordinator and former head coach of the Lions to succeed Joe Woods. Mary Kay Cabot, Ashley Bastock and Dan Labbe open our podast by reacting to the hiring of Schwartz’s defense. Why was he...
The heartbeat of athletic safety: Lessons learned from Damar Hamlin’s Monday Night Football collapse: Mike Weller
CEDARVILLE, Ohio -- Ever since Buffalo Bills defensive back Damar Hamlin suffered a cardiac arrest during the Bills’ game Jan. 2 against the Cincinnati Bengals, many people across the United States have been glued to the news cycle to see the updates and eventual outcome of Hamlin’s condition.
‘The most amazing 30 seconds I’ve ever been a part of’: What they’re saying about the Bengals’ 24-17 win over the Ravens
CINCINNATI, Ohio -- It wasn’t the prettiest or most efficient Bengals offensive performance Sunday night in the Wildcard round vs. the Ravens, but Burrow’s group did just enough to put the team in good position to have a chance and Sam Hubbard’s 98-yard fumble recovery TD put the Bengals up 24-17 when the final whistle blew.
Bengals coach Zac Taylor on the offensive line, Sunday reactions and more: Transcript
CINCINNATI, Ohio — A day after the Bengals’ thrilling wild card win over the Ravens, coach Zac Taylor addressed the state of the offensive line, talked about the reception he received after the game and more. Here’s a transcript:. Any update on Jonah?. “Jonah (has a) dislocated...
Sam Hubbard’s fumble recovery TD needs a nickname, but what should it be? (Poll)
CINCINNATI, Ohio -- Beating the Ravens is enough to make any Bengals fan feel good. To watch Sam Hubbard run the length of the field to turn what easily could have been a Ravens touchdown into a Bengals game winner — in the playoffs — is almost unimaginable.
Takeaways from new Browns defensive coordinator Jim Schwartz: Berea Report
BEREA, Ohio -- The Browns introduced their new defensive coordinator, Jim Schwartz, in a press conference on Wednesday. He replaces Joe Woods to try and turn around what was a disappointing unit last season. Schwartz spoke for more than 30 minutes, reminiscing about his start in Cleveland under Bill Belichick...
Can Bengals QB Joe Burrow avoid a repeat of last year’s playoff sacks? Strictly Stripes Podcast
CINCINNATI, Ohio - Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow owns a record he’d rather forget about. Almost exactly a year ago, Burrow was sacked an NFL-record nine times in last year’s divisional playoff victory at Tennessee. Although the Bengals won that game on a walk-off field goal, Cincinnati barely hung on for the win as those nine sacks were just some of the league-leading 70 times Burrow was sacked last season.
DraftKings Ohio promo code: $200 for Wednesday action, NFL Divisional Round games
Sports Betting Dime provides exclusive sports betting content to cleveland.com, including real-time odds, picks, analysis and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. Please wager responsibly. Even though the NFL Wild Card round is in the books, eligible Ohioans can look ahead to a busy schedule this...
Joe Burrow on Sam Hubbard, Jon Snow, having fun on road and more: Transcript
CINCINNATI, Ohio — Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow spoke to the media on Wednesday to preview this week’s divisional round game against the Bills. The game is a sort-of rematch from the game two weeks ago that was canceled with less than six minutes to go in the first quarter.
How new Browns defensive coordinator Jim Schwartz plans to unleash Myles Garrett -- and what Calvin Johnson has to do with it
BEREA, Ohio -- What can new Browns defensive coordinator Jim Schwartz do with a player like Myles Garrett? And what does Calvin Johnson have to do with it?. Before we get to that, it might help to start by looking at another edge rusher drafted first overall who played for Schwartz.
FanDuel Ohio promo code: get set for NFL Divisional Playoffs with $200 bonus bets
Sports Betting Dime provides exclusive sports betting content to cleveland.com, including real-time odds, picks, analysis and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. Please wager responsibly. Start betting on the NFL Playoffs with the best FanDuel Ohio promo code offer this week, and lock in $200 in...
Linebackers of all sizes welcome in new Browns DC Jim Schwartz’s defense: Takeaways
BEREA, Ohio -- Jim Schwartz isn’t too picky about the size of the guys his linebacker room. For the new Browns defensive coordinator, it’s all about intangibles at the position. “I’ve seen some 250-pound guys that didn’t have a physical presence on the field and I’ve seen some...
Cleveland Cavaliers vs. Memphis Grizzlies best bets
Sports Betting Dime provides exclusive sports betting content to cleveland.com, including real-time odds, picks, analysis and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. Please wager responsibly. Wednesday evening, the Cleveland Cavaliers (28-17, 9-13 away) travel to face the Memphis Grizzlies (30-13, 19-3 home), who are tied with...
Giants coordinators OK putting head coach dreams on hold for now
Giants defensive coordinator Wink Martindale had made no secret of how much he would like to be a head coach in the NFL, so when the Colts requested permission to interview him for their opening, he was excited. “It’s one of those things, it’s an honor when they put a slip in because I think it’s harder to get a head-coaching job in this league than being in the Senate,” Martindale said Wednesday. But as thrilled as Martindale was to get the request, he has told the Colts they’ll have to wait. Martindale has to prepare for the Giants’ divisional playoff game...
Bengals coach Zac Taylor confirms Jonah Williams has dislocated kneecap; status is week-to-week
CINCINNATI, Ohio — Bengals left tackle Jonah Williams will be week-to-week with a dislocated kneecap, coach Zac Taylor confirmed at his Monday press conference. Williams left in the second quarter with a left knee injury, and was declared out soon afterward. He also suffered a dislocated kneecap in Week 5, ironically against the Ravens.
Browns new defensive coordinator Jim Schwartz owes his NFL coaching career to Bill Belichick
CLEVELAND, Ohio — When Browns new defensive coordinator Jim Schwartz takes the practice field for the first time this spring, he’ll undoubtedly hear Bill Belichick’s voice ringing in his ears. He’ll have fond memories of being one of Belichick’s 20/20s back in the early 90s, the young...
Bengals coach Zac Taylor on Jonah Williams, getting ready for Buffalo and more: Transcript
CINCINNATI, Ohio — The Bengals are inching closer to their divisional round matchup against the Bills on Sunday, and there were a few major headlines still to talk about with coach Zac Taylor at his Wednesday press conference. Here’s a transcript:. Jonah update. “I think every day is...
