Flat tire leads police to driver with warrant: Brecksville Police Blotter
On Dec. 23, police observed a Dodge Challenger with a flat tire parked at a Brecksville Road gas station. While talking to the vehicle’s four passengers, who said someone was coming to help with the flat, the officer smelled marijuana. A back-seat passenger was holding in plain view an unraveled marijuana blunt.
Man seen urinating outside Giant Eagle wanted on three warrants: Lyndhurst police blotter
LYNDHURST, Ohio -- Warrant arrest: Cedar Road. At 2 p.m. Jan. 11, Legacy Village security asked a man to leave the premises after he was seen urinating outside the Giant Eagle store, 25105 Cedar Road. The man had also been seen stealing from the store. Police learned that the man,...
cleveland19.com
Multiple teenagers arrested in Parma for stealing cars, fleeing police
PARMA, Ohio (WOIO) - Multiple teenagers fleeing in stolen cars were arrested Jan. 10, according to Parma police. A Parma officer reported to a call of suspicious activity in the Westview Acres apartment complex around 2:07 a.m. The officer saw two cars, which were later discovered to be stolen, immediately...
Linndale police busted Cleveland man’s window, pointed gun at him during traffic stop, lawsuit says
CLEVELAND, Ohio — A Linndale police officer smashed a Cleveland man’s car window, pointed a gun at him and shoved him to the ground during a traffic stop, according to a lawsuit. Fred Haynes and his girlfriend, Shannon Moneypenny, filed the lawsuit in federal court in Cleveland earlier...
cleveland19.com
23-year-old Cleveland man arrested after stealing sword, electronics
WICKLIFFE, Ohio (WOIO) - A 23-year-old Cleveland man was arrested after running from Wickliffe police following a home burglary, according to police. Wickliffe officers responded to Shaker Drive on Sunday for the report of a burglary, finding that someone have forced a rear sliding door open. Police believe that the...
Parma officers chase stolen cars, arrest several teens
City police arrested four people believed to have been on a car theft spree in the early morning on Jan. 10.
Apartments pull the plug on woman who keeps plugging away: Richmond Heights Police Blotter
A property manager at the 444 Park apartments reported Jan. 16 that a tenant continually plugs an extension cord into a hallway outlet and runs it to her apartment. She said they unplug the cord, but the woman plugs it back in each time. Officers spoke to the tenant, who...
Mother leaves 3 young children alone in hotel room: Beachwood Police Blotter
At 10:35 p.m. Jan. 14, police charged a 30-year-old Rock Creek, Ohio, woman with child endangering after it was learned that she had left three children under the age of 5 unsupervised in a hotel room. The incident took place at the Embassy Suites, 3775 Park East Drive. Disturbance: Park...
Teen girl missing since December turns herself in at police station: University Heights police blotter
UNIVERSITY HEIGHTS, Ohio -- Assault: Washington Boulevard. At 10:40 p.m. Jan. 9, a 16-year-old girl missing since December turned herself in at the police station. As she did, she told officers that before she left her home, her father had brandished a gun at her as they argued. Police contacted...
Man deceives CVS clerk to make off with $2,000 worth of gift cards: Mayfield Police Blotter
A customer at CVS Pharmacy attempted to purchase four $500 Visa gift cards Jan. 15 by paying with cash. He told the clerk that he did not have enough and said he would go to his vehicle and return with the full amount. About an hour after the man failed...
Waitress finds tip -- of gun left in booth: Brooklyn Police Blotter
On Dec. 28, a waitress at a Ridge Road restaurant discovered quite the tip after customers left a booth. The woman located a gun left behind.
Texas man found passed out behind the wheel: Brunswick Police Blotter
A Texas man was found slouched in the driver’s seat of a Chevrolet Silverado parked at a gas station at 11:35 p.m. Dec. 18. The man failed field sobriety tests and was arrested. He was additionally cited for drug abuse, open container, physical control of a vehicle under the influence and drug paraphernalia possession. He was released to a family member.
Police chase ensues after man confronts suspect stealing his truck: Solon Police Blotter
At 10:35 p.m. Jan. 14, a Spring Lake man, 25, reported that someone had stolen his white pickup truck from the parking lot of Homewood Suites, 6085 Enterprise Parkway. The man was outside smoking a cigarette when he heard his truck’s engine start. He confronted a male suspect inside the truck, who drove away. It was followed closely by a black pickup truck, believed to be driven by an accomplice.
After waiting three hours at cell phone store, customer leaves with ‘free’ phone: Broadview Heights Police Blotter
On Dec. 15, police were dispatched to a Royalton Road communications store after a female customer walked out without paying for a new phone. An arriving officer talked to the caller, who said the suspect came into the store looking to warranty replace her phone, which wasn’t working. The...
Lake County police catch burglary suspect after he tries to run from officers
WICKLIFFE, Ohio — A Cleveland man suspected of breaking into a Wickliffe home is in custody after he tried to run from officers who found him at a hotel in the city. Dante Jordan, 23, is charged with burglary, carrying a concealed weapon, having weapons under disability, theft and obstructing official business, according to Willoughby Municipal Court records. Jordan was arraigned Tuesday and will appear in court Thursday for a bond hearing.
Ex-East Cleveland police officers plead guilty to taking bribe to fix police report
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Two former East Cleveland police officers admitted to taking bribes to provide a man with falsified police reports as part of an insurance scam. Von Harris, 53, and Demarkco Johnson, 29, each pleaded guilty in Cuyahoga County Common Pleas Court Maureen Clancy’s courtroom to one count of bribery.
Fifth attempted auto dealer theft in last month, but this time no cars stolen
The Spitzer Honda in Euclid was the latest car dealership to be targeted by thieves; police said the business was broken into early Saturday morning, but no cars were stolen this time.
Unlucky deer gets stuck in swimming pool on Friday the 13th: Medina Police Blotter
A resident called police at 4:09 p.m. Jan. 13 to report a deer stuck in her swimming pool. The animal had reportedly ripped the liner of the pool when it jumped out, causing the water to flood into a neighbor’s yard. There was no further information available at the time of the report.
Man charged with aggravated murder in fatal shooting of his girlfriend in Cleveland Heights, police say
CLEVELAND HEIGHTS, Ohio – A Euclid man is accused of shooting and killing his girlfriend on Monday, according to police. Joshua Ward, 37, was charged Tuesday with aggravated murder in the death of Shievon Seats, 43, of Cleveland Heights, according to spokesman from the Cleveland Heights Police Department. Seats was pronounced at the scene.
Man pleads guilty to reckless homicide in roommate's 2022 shooting death at Willoughby apartment
PAINESVILLE, Ohio — Kevin McCarthy, a man who was arrested last year after calling police to tell them he accidentally shot his roommate, returned to court Wednesday morning where he changed his plea in the case. McCarthy, 25, pleaded guilty to a charge of reckless homicide with a firearm...
