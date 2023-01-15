ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Westlake, OH

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
cleveland19.com

Multiple teenagers arrested in Parma for stealing cars, fleeing police

PARMA, Ohio (WOIO) - Multiple teenagers fleeing in stolen cars were arrested Jan. 10, according to Parma police. A Parma officer reported to a call of suspicious activity in the Westview Acres apartment complex around 2:07 a.m. The officer saw two cars, which were later discovered to be stolen, immediately...
PARMA, OH
cleveland19.com

23-year-old Cleveland man arrested after stealing sword, electronics

WICKLIFFE, Ohio (WOIO) - A 23-year-old Cleveland man was arrested after running from Wickliffe police following a home burglary, according to police. Wickliffe officers responded to Shaker Drive on Sunday for the report of a burglary, finding that someone have forced a rear sliding door open. Police believe that the...
CLEVELAND, OH
Cleveland.com

Texas man found passed out behind the wheel: Brunswick Police Blotter

A Texas man was found slouched in the driver’s seat of a Chevrolet Silverado parked at a gas station at 11:35 p.m. Dec. 18. The man failed field sobriety tests and was arrested. He was additionally cited for drug abuse, open container, physical control of a vehicle under the influence and drug paraphernalia possession. He was released to a family member.
BRUNSWICK, OH
Cleveland.com

Police chase ensues after man confronts suspect stealing his truck: Solon Police Blotter

At 10:35 p.m. Jan. 14, a Spring Lake man, 25, reported that someone had stolen his white pickup truck from the parking lot of Homewood Suites, 6085 Enterprise Parkway. The man was outside smoking a cigarette when he heard his truck’s engine start. He confronted a male suspect inside the truck, who drove away. It was followed closely by a black pickup truck, believed to be driven by an accomplice.
SOLON, OH
Cleveland.com

Lake County police catch burglary suspect after he tries to run from officers

WICKLIFFE, Ohio — A Cleveland man suspected of breaking into a Wickliffe home is in custody after he tried to run from officers who found him at a hotel in the city. Dante Jordan, 23, is charged with burglary, carrying a concealed weapon, having weapons under disability, theft and obstructing official business, according to Willoughby Municipal Court records. Jordan was arraigned Tuesday and will appear in court Thursday for a bond hearing.
CLEVELAND, OH
Cleveland.com

Man charged with aggravated murder in fatal shooting of his girlfriend in Cleveland Heights, police say

CLEVELAND HEIGHTS, Ohio – A Euclid man is accused of shooting and killing his girlfriend on Monday, according to police. Joshua Ward, 37, was charged Tuesday with aggravated murder in the death of Shievon Seats, 43, of Cleveland Heights, according to spokesman from the Cleveland Heights Police Department. Seats was pronounced at the scene.
CLEVELAND HEIGHTS, OH
Cleveland.com

Cleveland.com

Cleveland, OH
99K+
Followers
93K+
Post
39M+
Views
ABOUT

Cleveland.com is the premier news, sports and entertainment media website in Ohio. We provide 24/7 news to inform, engage and entertain readers.

 https://www.cleveland.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy