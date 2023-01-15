Adam Duvall apparently passed on an opportunity to join one of the preeminent 2023 World Series favorites before landing with the Red Sox. It was reported Wednesday that Duvall agreed to a one-year, $7 million deal with Boston, which stood to improve its outfield with the start of spring training approaching. Duvall reportedly also was drawing interest from the Mets, who likely would have slotted the veteran slugger as their fourth outfielder if he took his talents to New York.

BOSTON, MA ・ 10 HOURS AGO