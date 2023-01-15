ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston, MA

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

NESN

MLB Rumors: Why Adam Duvall Chose Red Sox Over Mets

Adam Duvall apparently passed on an opportunity to join one of the preeminent 2023 World Series favorites before landing with the Red Sox. It was reported Wednesday that Duvall agreed to a one-year, $7 million deal with Boston, which stood to improve its outfield with the start of spring training approaching. Duvall reportedly also was drawing interest from the Mets, who likely would have slotted the veteran slugger as their fourth outfielder if he took his talents to New York.
BOSTON, MA
OnlyHomers

Basketball Superstar Announces Retirement

Today in the basketball world, a prominent star decided to officially hang it up for good. According to ESPN, Minnesota Lynx superstar Maya Moore has officially announced her retirement from the Women's National Basketball Association.
The Spun

Breaking: Former NHL Player Tragically Dies At 52

A former NHL player has tragically died at the age of 52.  Gino Odjick, who once led the league in penalty minutes, died at a Vancouver hospital. He reportedly died of a heart attack. "In 2014, Odjick was diagnosed with a disease that attacks the organs and the heart, called amyloidosis," Fox ...
ELMONT, NY
hotnewhiphop.com

Jordan Two Trey Gets Some “Bulls” Vibes

The Jordan Two Trey continues to impress. Over the last few months, the Jordan Two Trey has quickly become one of the best hybrid Jordans on the market. For the most part, hybrid Jordans have been polarizing. Overall, fans typically don’t like seeing numerous silhouettes combined. However, the Jordan Two Trey does it right.
CHICAGO, IL
NBC Sports

Report: Jakob Poeltl drawing significant interest from Celtics, Raptors

The NBA trade deadline is Feb. 9, so contending teams have a little less than four weeks to find deals to improve their roster for the upcoming playoffs. The Boston Celtics are the best team in the league with a 33-12 record following Jayson Tatum's 51-point performance in a win over the Charlotte Hornets on Monday afternoon.
BOSTON, MA
ClutchPoints

2 players Celtics must move ahead of 2023 NBA trade deadline

The Boston Celtics are roaring with life right now. After losing in the Finals last season, the men in green have looked dominant this season. The star duo of Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown have taken turns in taking over games for them, winning in outstanding fashion. Despite all of their talent, though, there’s certainly room to grow for this roster.
BOSTON, MA
NBC Sports

Forsberg: On Jakob Poeltl and the Celtics' trade deadline dilemma

Do the Boston Celtics really need to make a move before the Feb. 9 NBA trade deadline?. Over the next 23 days there will be endless rumors and breathless speculation about what the Celtics might do. On Tuesday, a report from The Athletic suggested that Boston had expressed significant trade interest in Spurs big man Jakob Poeltl. It’s just the first bit of rumor grain that will be fed into the insatiable rumor mill.
BOSTON, MA
NBC Sports

Jayson Tatum passes Larry Bird for all-time Celtics record

Jayson Tatum dropped 51 points in Monday night's win over the Charlotte Hornets and broke a Boston Celtics all-time record in the process. It was Tatum's fifth career regular-season 50-point game. The 24-year-old passed the legendary Larry Bird for the most in C's history. No other Celtic has more than one such performance.
BOSTON, MA
NESN

ESPN Delivers ‘Big Prediction’ For Patriots’ 2023 Offseason

ESPN believes there will be a Patriots reunion this NFL offseason. And no, we’re not talking about the Foxboro fantasy of Tom Brady coming back to New England and rejoining forces with Bill Belichick. Several reports coming out of New England following the Patriots’ season-ending loss in Buffalo suggest...
ALABAMA STATE
FOX Sports

Boston takes on Golden State following Tatum's 51-point game

Golden State Warriors (22-22, sixth in the Western Conference) vs. Boston Celtics (33-12, first in the Eastern Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Boston hosts the Golden State Warriors after Jayson Tatum scored 51 points in the Boston Celtics' 130-118 win against the Charlotte Hornets. The Celtics have gone 17-5 in home games....
BOSTON, MA
Boston, MA
Boston Red Sox, Boston Bruins, New England Patriots and more from your home for New England sports.

