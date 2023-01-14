Read full article on original website
Bank of America customers outraged after accounts drained without explanation
CHARLOTTE, NC. - The morning sun has barely begun to rise as a new wave of angry tweets and Facebook posts hit the internet. All across the country, Bank of America customers are waking up to discover that their accounts have been emptied or that funds have gone missing.
The Best, Weirdest, and Most Interesting Tech at CES 2023
The 2023 CES exhibition has come to an end. After two years of cancellations and downsizing thanks to the pandemic, CES was almost normal this year, barring a few absent companies and downsized exhibits. Thankfully, Gadgets 360 was on site in Las Vegas and we were able to see plenty of brand new tech as well as concepts and demonstrations of ideas that give us a peek into the future. Of course there were plenty of TVs, laptops and wearables, but in this article, we’re bringing you some of the more experimental tech, and the exhibits with stories behind them. Do leave us a comment and tell us which of these you’d like to own this year.
SHIB Developers to Soon Floor Layer-2 Shibarium Network on Ethereum Mainnet: Details
The team behind the Shiba Inu memecoin has decided to expand the availability of its underlying technology to get more Web3 projects to take its support and get more of its tokens into circulations. In the coming days, the developers of the SHIB coin will release a Layer-2 Shibarium network on the Ethereum mainnet that supports the SHIB ecosystem as the mother blockchain. The development has stirred excitement among members of the SHIB community.
This Australian Crypto Exchange Lists LUNC, SHIB, And APE Coin
Shiba Inu (SHIB), ApeCoin (APE), and LUNC gained new support in January as Australian crypto exchange Cointree lists them on its platform. Cointree announced the news via Twitter recently. Cointree is among the oldest crypto exchanges in Australia, based in Melbourne. It began operation in 2013 and offers over 280...
Tweetbot is down again – The Verge
While users could sign in to Tweetbot and browse through tweets, some said they couldn’t post anything to Twitter through the service without getting an error message stating they’ve reached a “data limit.” But now users say they can’t sign in at all. “And now...
Defunct Crypto Hedge Fund Three Arrows Capital Founders Seek $25 Million to Start New Exchange Amid Scrutiny – Bitcoin News
According to reports, the founders of the now-defunct crypto hedge fund Three Arrows Capital (3AC) are seeking to raise $25 million from investors to start a new crypto exchange called GTX. This solicitation for new capital comes after 3AC co-founders Su Zhu and Kyle Davies were subpoenaed over the social media platform Twitter.
Another Password Manager Breach: NortonLifeLock Apes LastPass
What use is a password manager that leaks your password? Seems that, like LastPass, NortonLifeLock did a lousy job of remediating weak master passwords. Plus it took 12 days to detect the breach and another 32 days to tell anyone. These things come in threes. In today’s SB Blogwatch, we...
Cost Per Frame: Best Value Graphics Cards in Early 2023
With the recent launch of new GPUs from both AMD and Nvidia, it’s time to take a look into what graphics cards are the best value right now, using the most up to date pricing in several regions. Since our last update, graphics card pricing has changed a lot for many older GPUs, some products are no longer in stock, and of course, we hadn’t yet had a chance to see how GPUs like the GeForce RTX 4090 and Radeon 7900 XTX stacked up compared to the entire array of available GPUs including more mainstream models.
NetEase Rejects Activision Blizzard License Extension Proposal — What Happens Next?
(Photo : -/AFP via Getty Images) People visit a stand of Netease Youdao at the 2018 Global Mobile Internet Conference (GMIC) in Beijing on April 27, 2018. Blizzard mentioned in a statement that NetEase had turned down a proposal to extend their 14-year partnership for six months, though it did not reveal the terms of this extension, per Reuters.
NatWest’s biometric app security is blinking annoying
NatWest recently introduced biometric approval on its app for transactions such as payments to a new account. It requires customers to look into the phone and blink (presumably to show we’re alive and not corpses propped up in front of the camera by some fraudster). And, in my experience, it hardly ever works. I’ve just sat here for four minutes, blinking like an idiot with the app telling me to move the camera closer until it’s virtually up my nose, until the approval time expired. This has been my repeated experience. Very annoying. But from a quick browse online I see I’m not alone.
Five Ways to Keep Endpoint Protection Simple
Endpoint security continues to be more challenging and complex as workplace environments hybridize and evolve. In fact, research shows that 68% of organizations have experienced one or more endpoint attacks that compromised data and/or their IT infrastructure. The same percentage of organizations also found a rise in frequency of endpoint attacks over the last year. These statistics show not only the growth in attacks, but also that the variance and complexity of these attacks are rapidly changing year over year. As a result, it’s never been more critical to manage and secure your endpoints. But with everyone talking about complexity (of attacks and solutions), what are some steps you can take to simplify the process?
Indian Gaming Companies Request Government to Distinguish Between Real Money Games and Video Games
Over 40 notable Indian video game and e-sport companies have joined together to request the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY) to create a clear regulatory distinction between video games and real money gaming apps. The group seeks a formal meeting with the ministry to suggest the laying out of rules, and share their opinions and insights to help better understand the medium before it adversely affects the Indian video games industry as a whole. A representation letter, signed by key figures from the industry, has been sent to the Indian government, which currently groups video games (played solely for entertainment) and online games played for stakes (real-money wagering) under the same regulatory purview. The representation was organised by Chennai-based Outlier Games, which is working on a mythical third-person superhero title called Deliverance.
How to Start an Online Gambling Business
Starting your own online gambling business can be pretty profitable. Online gambling is a large and growing market, and it’s easy to get into the casino business. However, you will need to work hard to satisfy your customers and ensure they continue visiting your site. In this article, we will discuss some important steps that you must follow to start an online gambling business.
Hacktivists Leak 1.7TB of Cellebrite, 103GB of MSAB Data
According to the Enlace Hacktivista group, the Cellebrite and MSAB data (both are smartphone forensic firms) was provided to them by an “anonymous whistleblower.”. The Israeli mobile forensics firm, Cellebrite, has apparently suffered yet another data breach in which hackers managed to steal 1.7 TB of data. The hackers are also claiming to have stolen 103 GB of data from MSAB, a Sweden-based forensics firm.
Workers fired on Zoom: Here's how to navigate a 'devastating' experience and come out on the other side
Many workers have been sharing on LinkedIn and other sites their dramatic job layoffs on video calls — and how tough it's been for them. Mental health experts and others weighed in.
Rare earth mineral find in Sweden. Power Electronics News.
A Swedish state owned mining company, LKAB, announced last week that it had found Europe’s largest known deposit of rare earth elements. This discovery could reduce the continent’s reliance on China for this critical resource. Importance of Rare Earth Elements. Rare earth elements are an essential group of...
Top 20 Best Oculus Quest 2 Games & Apps – January 2023
While Oculus doesn’t offer much publicly in the way of understanding how well individual games & apps are performing across its Quest 2 storefront, it’s possible to glean some insight by looking at apps relative to each other. Here’s a snapshot of the 20 best rated Oculus Quest games and apps as of January 2023.
AI is stealing our art, new artist lawsuit claims
The battle between artists and AI is set for a legal showdown as one group of artists prepares to take on Stability AI, Midjourney, and DeviantArt’s DreamUp in the first US federal class-action lawsuit of its kind. Sarah Andersen, Kelly McKernan, Karla Ortiz claim the organizations in question are...
2022 Was a Plateau Year for VR, Here’s What to Expect in 2023
The end of 2022 marks more than a decade since the Oculus Kickstarter sparked the modern era of VR. While the space has undoubtedly grown tremendously since then, 2022 felt largely like a plateau year, with Meta standing unchallenged as the dominant player in the space—while progressing disjointedly in too many directions at once. But with new headsets, promising new content, and a looming heavyweight positioned to challenge Meta all on the horizon, 2023 could big a much bigger year for the VR space.
IBM says quantum computing could be a big risk to the future of encryption
A report (opens in new tab) from IBM has claimed quantum computing poses an “existential risk” to the current encryption protocols that secure our most sensitive data, like digital transactions. Protocols like public key cryptography (PKC) are said to be vulnerable “once quantum decryption solutions are viable”, which...
