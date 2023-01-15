Read full article on original website
"I Want Russell Westbrook Arrested Immediately," Lakers Fan Was Pissed Too Much After The Lakers Lost Against The 76ers
A Lakers fan couldn't control their anger and wanted Russell Westbrook to be arrested for missing the final shot against the 76ers.
Magic Johnson explains why he was scared to leave his apartment during his first two seasons with the Los Angeles Lakers
Johnson admitted that he didn't want to go out of his house because of all the pressure he was going through in his rookie year
Shaquille O'Neal Claims His Superteam Of Retired NBA Superstars Would Beat A Team Of Today's Superstars: "Four Games To Two"
Shaquille O'Neal claims his team of retired NBA legends would beat a team of today's superstars in a 7-game series.
Look: Tom Brady Had 6-Word Message For Dak Prescott
The Cowboys defeated the Buccaneers in convincing fashion on Monday night in large part because of Dak Prescott's performance. Prescott completed 25-of-33 pass attempts for 305 yards with four touchdowns. He also had 24 yards and a score on the ground. Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady gave ...
Chris Ford dead at 74: Former Boston Celtics player and coach passes away from heart failure
FORMER NBA Champion Chris Ford has died at the age of 74. The cause of death was heart failure in New Jersey, according to sports journalist Dick Weiss. A statement by the Ford Family, via Dan Roche, said: "The Ford family is sad to announce the passing of Chris on January 17, 2023.
Julius Randle's Son Wrestled A Kid To The Ground After They Didn't Want To Give Him The Ball
Julius Randle's son trying to snatch the ball from his teammates goes viral on Twitter.
What Is Maya Moore's Net Worth? Basketball Star Retires From WNBA
Some call her the greatest player of all time while others consider her to be the LeBron James of the WNBA. Maya Moore has had a long-running career in professional basketball and has reached remarkable milestones both on and off the court. Article continues below advertisement. On Jan. 16, 2023,...
Cowboys defensive star called out Stephen A. Smith after playoff win
Stephen A. Smith took an “L” right there with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Monday night. After his Dallas Cowboys knocked off the Buccaneers by a convincing 31-14 final during their wild-card playoff game, star cornerback Trevon Diggs called out the ESPN host Smith in a social media post from the field. “We just won,”... The post Cowboys defensive star called out Stephen A. Smith after playoff win appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Walt Frazier says he would've had more NBA titles had the greatest New York Knick ever stayed healthy
The New York Knicks won their only two titles in franchise history thanks to Willis Reed. According to Walt Frazier, they would've won more had he stayed healthy.
Gary Payton Revealed The Only Player He Likes In Today's NBA: "He's Really Really Tough"
Gary Payton named one 'really tough' NBA player that he admires in the modern game.
Current Wrestling Champion Dies
Tragic news has struck the world of professional wrestling with the word that one of wrestling's biggest stars has lost his life at the age of 38. Celebrity entertainment outlet TMZ, which is known for breaking the news of many deaths of famous people around the world, broke the news of the death of legendary wrestler Jay Briscoe, who has tragically died in a car crash at the age of 38.
"Chris Webber and Charles Barkley were more talented but they didn't outwork me" - Karl Malone prides himself as the hardest-working big man
Karl Malone believes that only Chris Webber, Derrick Coleman and Charles Barkley were more talented than him but that doesn't mean they were better
thesource.com
[WATCH] LeBron James Surprised to Find Out Mid-Game He is Playing Against Former Opponent’s Son
LeBron James has seen it all during his 20 years on the court, or so he thinks. During Monday night’s matchup against the young Houston Rockets, King James was standing next to Rockets’ forward Jabari Smith Jr., who took the opportunity to let King James know he played against his father in his first NBA game.
msn.com
WNBA star Maya Moore announces her retirement after eight seasons
WNBA superstar Maya Moore is walking away from the hardwood. In an interview with "Good Morning America," Moore announced her retirement after eight seasons. "I think it is time to put a close to the pro basketball life," Moore told GMA reporter Robin Roberts on Monday. "I walked away four seasons ago, but I wanted to officially retire."
Warriors Star Draymond Green Finally Reveals What Caused His Pre-Season Fight With Jordan Poole
Draymond gets brutally honest on his mindset when he punched Jordan Poole.
2 players Celtics must move ahead of 2023 NBA trade deadline
The Boston Celtics are roaring with life right now. After losing in the Finals last season, the men in green have looked dominant this season. The star duo of Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown have taken turns in taking over games for them, winning in outstanding fashion. Despite all of their talent, though, there’s certainly room to grow for this roster.
Basketball Superstar Announces Retirement
Today in the basketball world, a prominent star decided to officially hang it up for good. According to ESPN, Minnesota Lynx superstar Maya Moore has officially announced her retirement from the Women's National Basketball Association.
LeBron James Reveals His Real Thoughts On Russell Westbrook's Final Play Against Joel Embiid
LeBron James reacted to Russell Westbrook's final play against Joel Embiid in their game against the Philadelphia 76ers.
Atlanta Hawks Fined Trae Young Because He Used A Private Jet And Didn't Fly Back With The Team After A Playoff Loss
Atlanta Hawks ended up fining Trae Young after he used a private jet to fly back during last season's disappointing playoffs.
"I played with a guy that took all the clutch genes out of me" - Scottie Pippen blames Michael Jordan for lack of clutch moments
At one point, Pippen knew he could take the last shot but it wasn't handed to him.
