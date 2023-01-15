Box2Mask: A Unique Method for Single-Shot Instance Segmentation that Combines Deep Learning with the Level-Set Evolution Model to Provide Accurate Mask Predictions with only Bounding Box Supervision

Read full article on original website
Related
marktechpost.com
This Artificial Intelligence Research Introduces A Vision-Language-Commonsense Transformer Model That Incorporates Contextualized Commonsense For External Knowledge Visual Questioning Tasks
The field of “Visual Question Answering” (VQA) focuses on developing AI systems that can correctly respond to queries asked in a conversational tone and relate to a given image. If a system can accomplish this goal, it has shown to have a deeper understanding of images in general, as it must be able to respond to questions about various aspects of an image.
marktechpost.com
ByteDance AI Research Proposes a Novel Self-Supervised Learning Framework to Create High-Quality Stylized 3D Avatars with a Mix of Continuous and Discrete Parameters
A key entry point into the digital world, which is more prevalent in modern life for socializing, shopping, gaming, and other activities, is a visually appealing and animate 3D avatar. A decent avatar should be attractive and customized to match the user’s appearance. Many well-known avatar systems, such as Zepeto1 and ReadyPlayer2, employ cartoonized and stylized looks because they are fun and user-friendly. However, choosing and modifying an avatar by hand typically entails painstaking modifications from many graphic elements, which is both time-consuming and challenging for novice users. In this research, they investigate the automated generation of styled 3D avatars from a single selfie taken from the front.
marktechpost.com
From Misinformation to Public Manipulation: This AI Research Report Shows the Dangers of Large Language Models in the Spread of Convincible Fake News
The advancements in the field of AI have brought about a broad range of benefits and have the potential to revolutionize many domains and industries. Large language models have recently produced a lot of buzz in artificial intelligence. These models are trained on enormous amounts of textual data and can generate meaningful text like humans. It can complete tasks such as translation and summarization and generate software codes. One of the key advantages of large language models is that they can easily generate good-quality text swiftly and at scale. This makes them beneficial for various applications, such as content creation, sentence completion, language translation, text summarization, etc.
marktechpost.com
Meet Tune-A-Video: An AI Framework To Address The Text-To-Video Generation Problem Through Existing Text-To-Image Generation Models
Artificial intelligence (AI) technology has ushered in a new era in computer science where it can produce rich and lifelike imagery. Multimedia creation has significantly improved (for instance, text-to-text, text-to-image, image-to-image, and image-to-text generation). Recent generative models like OpenAI’s Stable Diffusion and Dall-E (text-to-image) have been well received, and as a result, these technologies are fast evolving and capturing people’s attention.
marktechpost.com
Meet GeoCode: An Artificial Intelligence Technique For 3D Shape Synthesis Using An Intuitively Editable Parameter Space
The rapid increase of computational power and accessibility of computations have enabled a wide range of applications in computer vision and graphics. As a result, it is now possible to perform complex tasks like object detection, facial recognition, and 3D reconstruction in a short amount of time. Especially in the 3D domain, advancements in computer vision and graphics have allowed for the development of computer-based games, proof-of-concept 3D movies and animation, and options for virtual and augmented reality experiences. Furthermore, many applications in computer vision and graphics are close to being or have already been addressed with the help of deep learning and artificial intelligence.
Child Conceived Wearing a Tail That Finished in a Meaty Ball Suggestive of a Middle age Gadget at Its Tip
A Brazilian baby had specialists scratching their heads not such a huge amount by the way that he was brought into the world with a genuine human tail yet because of the 1.5 broad balls toward the finish of it that looked like a substantial middle age club.
marktechpost.com
CMU Researchers Introduce BUTD-DETR: An Artificial Intelligence (AI) Model That Conditions Directly On A Language Utterance And Detects All Objects That The Utterance Mentions
Finding all of the “objects” in a given image is the groundwork of computer vision. By creating a vocabulary of categories and training a model to recognize instances of this vocabulary, one may avoid the question, “What is an Object?” The situation worsens when one tries to use these object detectors as practical home agents. Models often learn to pick the referenced item from a pool of object suggestions a pre-trained detector offers when requested to ground referential utterances in 2D or 3D settings. As a result, the detector may miss utterances that relate to finer-grained visual things, such as the chair, the chair leg, or the chair leg’s front tip.
marktechpost.com
A New Artificial Intelligence (AI) Research Focuses on The Personalization of Generative Art by Teaching a Model Many New Concepts at Once and Combining Them on The Fly
Text-to-Image generation using diffusion models has been a hot topic in generative modeling for the past few years. Diffusion models are capable of generating high-quality images of concepts learned during training, but those training datasets are very large and not personalized. Now users want some personalization in these models; instead of generating images of a random dog at some place, the user wants to create images of their dog at some place in their house. One straightforward solution to this problem is retraining the model by involving the new information in the dataset. But there are certain limitations to it: First, for learning a new concept, the model needs a very large amount of data, but the user can only have up to a few examples. Second, retraining the model whenever we need to learn a new concept is highly inefficient. Third, learning new concepts will result in forgetting the previously learned concepts.
The Folklore Connect Plans Its Own Digital Trade Show and In-Person Showcase With RAISEfashion
The Folklore Connect, the first business-to-business wholesale e-commerce platform for luxury and emerging designers from Africa and the diaspora, will launch a fall 2023 digital market week trade show Feb. 1 to 3. In addition, The Folklore Connect will partner with RAISEfashion, the nonprofit advisory network which advances equity of brands owned by people of color, for an in-person showcase Feb. 9 to 12, during New York Fashion Week. More than 20 brands on Folklore Connect will be participating in the fall market week. The focus is primarily apparel and accessories, and many of the brands are sustainable. Some 70 percent...
Comments / 0