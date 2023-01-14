ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisville, KY

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
kentuckytoday.com

Trash-talking Panthers hand Cards 8th straight loss

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (KT) -- You know your team is in trouble when the opposing players are talking trash to you. That's what happened to Louisville coach Kenny Payne during Pittsburgh's 75-54 romp past his Cardinals Wednesday night in the KFC Yum! Center. Midway through the second half, Pitt's hottest shooter,...
LOUISVILLE, KY
Card Chronicle

Wednesday afternoon Cardinal news and notes

—Spread check: Pitt by 9.5. —Hailey Van Lith is your ACC Player of the Week. —U of L game notes for tonight’s game against Pitt are here. —Kenny Payne is now dipping into the junior college ranks to try and shore up his 2023 recruiting class, offering a scholarship to Koron Davis of Los Angeles Southwest. Davis, a 6’7 shooting guard averaging 25.5 ppg this season, was not featured in the preseason top 100 2023 JUCO player rankings from JUCOrecruiting.com. He says he plans to visit Louisville soon.
LOUISVILLE, KY
247Sports

Kentucky Mr. Football gets walk-on opportunity at Louisville

New University of Louisville football coach Jeff Brohm won the 1988 Kentucky Mr. Football award and his brother, Brian, the new offensive coordinator for the Cardinals claimed the same award after his brilliant high school career in 2003. Louisville has had four other former Mr. Football winners play for the...
LOUISVILLE, KY
247Sports

Legacy recruit gets a chance to meet the new Louisville staff

Lexington Bryan Station High School junior athlete J.T. Haskins has made plenty of visits to the University of Louisville. Haskins' father, J.T. Haskins Sr., played for the Cardinals and the younger Haskins has been a target for the U of L staff for several years. But the trip he made last Saturday with his father was a little different than the previous ones.
LOUISVILLE, KY
247Sports

Transfer Portal: Louisville has 12 new additions from the portal

University of Louisville football coach Jeff Brohm has been working the transfer portal in his first month and a half on the job. Brohm, who took over for Scott Satterfield on Dec. 8 as the head coach at U of L, signed 12 high school prospects recently during the early signing period and has landed quite an impressive haul of transfer players.
LOUISVILLE, KY
247Sports

Standout Manual running back checks out Louisville

With his high school located just across the street from the University of Louisville, Manual running back Zah'Ron (Zeek) Washburn is very familiar with the school. And he's also been there on unofficial visits to the football program. But last Saturday, the Class of 2024 running back made a different...
LOUISVILLE, KY
247Sports

In-state target Demeco Kennedy spends time with new Louisville staff

Lexington, Ky. Frederick Douglass high school standout Demeco Kennedy is one of the state's top players in the Class of 2024. The 6-foot-3, 265-pound Kennedy earned a scholarship offer from the previous staff at the University of Louisville after an excellent camp showing last June. On Saturday, Kennedy was back at Louisville visiting with the new coaching staff.
LOUISVILLE, KY
kentuckytoday.com

Ky. Baptists mourn death of church plant leader

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (KT) - Kentucky Baptists are mourning the tragic death last week of Clint Clifton, a Virginia pastor who was scheduled to speak at the March 13-14 REACH Conference at Severns Valley Baptist Church in Elizabethtown. Rob Patterson, Kentucky Baptist Convention’s evangelism team leader, said Clifton was scheduled to...
ELIZABETHTOWN, KY
WLKY.com

Longtime Louisville friends stop for gas, win $1M lottery prize

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Two Louisville friends just became big lottery winners. A man and a woman, who wish to remain anonymous, won $1 million. Lottery officials said they have been friends since high school and share many memories over the years, but none as memorable as winning the lottery.
LOUISVILLE, KY
kentuckytoday.com

Louisville Orchestra to embark on statewide tour

FRANKFORT, Ky. (KT) – The Louisville Orchestra announced Wednesday it will embark upon a two-year musical journey across Kentucky beginning in May, playing for audiences as part of “In Harmony – The Commonwealth Tour of the Louisville Orchestra.”. During a press conference in Frankfort, officials said the...
LOUISVILLE, KY
WLKY.com

Jaggers opening 2nd Louisville location next week

SPRINGHURST, Ky. — Louisville's second Jaggers location is opening next week. The new location is opening on Jan. 25 at 10690 Westport Road near the Springhurst Shopping Center. Jaggers is a fast-casual restaurant created by the late Texas Roadhouse founder Kent Taylor. Its menu consists of burgers, chicken tenders...
LOUISVILLE, KY

Comments / 0

Community Policy