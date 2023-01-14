Read full article on original website
kentuckytoday.com
Trash-talking Panthers hand Cards 8th straight loss
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (KT) -- You know your team is in trouble when the opposing players are talking trash to you. That's what happened to Louisville coach Kenny Payne during Pittsburgh's 75-54 romp past his Cardinals Wednesday night in the KFC Yum! Center. Midway through the second half, Pitt's hottest shooter,...
Card Chronicle
Wednesday afternoon Cardinal news and notes
—Spread check: Pitt by 9.5. —Hailey Van Lith is your ACC Player of the Week. —U of L game notes for tonight’s game against Pitt are here. —Kenny Payne is now dipping into the junior college ranks to try and shore up his 2023 recruiting class, offering a scholarship to Koron Davis of Los Angeles Southwest. Davis, a 6’7 shooting guard averaging 25.5 ppg this season, was not featured in the preseason top 100 2023 JUCO player rankings from JUCOrecruiting.com. He says he plans to visit Louisville soon.
Louisville seeks end to historic skid, faces Pitt
Louisville looks to end its worst start in league play in more than 80 years when it hosts Pitt in
Kenny Payne Critical of Louisville's Step Back in Effort Against North Carolina
Heading into their matchup with the Tar Heels, the Cardinals' effort seemed to be improving, but then it took a massive step back.
Race to Rock Bottom: 2018 Pitt vs 2022 Louisville
Louisville is on pace to surpass the depths reached by an infamously bad Pitt Panthers team.
Kentucky Mr. Football gets walk-on opportunity at Louisville
New University of Louisville football coach Jeff Brohm won the 1988 Kentucky Mr. Football award and his brother, Brian, the new offensive coordinator for the Cardinals claimed the same award after his brilliant high school career in 2003. Louisville has had four other former Mr. Football winners play for the...
Legacy recruit gets a chance to meet the new Louisville staff
Lexington Bryan Station High School junior athlete J.T. Haskins has made plenty of visits to the University of Louisville. Haskins' father, J.T. Haskins Sr., played for the Cardinals and the younger Haskins has been a target for the U of L staff for several years. But the trip he made last Saturday with his father was a little different than the previous ones.
Transfer Portal: Louisville has 12 new additions from the portal
University of Louisville football coach Jeff Brohm has been working the transfer portal in his first month and a half on the job. Brohm, who took over for Scott Satterfield on Dec. 8 as the head coach at U of L, signed 12 high school prospects recently during the early signing period and has landed quite an impressive haul of transfer players.
Standout Manual running back checks out Louisville
With his high school located just across the street from the University of Louisville, Manual running back Zah'Ron (Zeek) Washburn is very familiar with the school. And he's also been there on unofficial visits to the football program. But last Saturday, the Class of 2024 running back made a different...
wdrb.com
BOZICH | Louisville, Kentucky, Indiana score Top 15 classes with football transfers
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) — Finding a college football poll that features Louisville, Kentucky and Indiana in the Top 15 of any category is a challenging task — I don't care if you're talking about the tailgating experience, traffic flow or wins and losses. I found a category that...
In-state target Demeco Kennedy spends time with new Louisville staff
Lexington, Ky. Frederick Douglass high school standout Demeco Kennedy is one of the state's top players in the Class of 2024. The 6-foot-3, 265-pound Kennedy earned a scholarship offer from the previous staff at the University of Louisville after an excellent camp showing last June. On Saturday, Kennedy was back at Louisville visiting with the new coaching staff.
wdrb.com
Kentucky's largest accounting, advisory firm relocating downtown Louisville office to PNC Tower
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Kentucky's largest accounting and advisory firm plans to relocate its main Louisville office to the PNC Tower downtown. Currently located in the Meidinger Tower on South 4th Street, MCM CPAs and Advisors LLP will move into the PNC Tower on South 5th Street in May, according to a news release from the company.
Kentucky by Heart: Kevin Gibson’s ‘This Used to Be Louisville’ offers unique look at KY’s largest city
All of us have been in or driven by renovated old buildings or other structures that cause us to think: When was it built or what was its original purpose? And there MUST be some fascinating stories along the way…. Kevin Gibson, who grew up in the Louisville area, took...
kentuckytoday.com
Ky. Baptists mourn death of church plant leader
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (KT) - Kentucky Baptists are mourning the tragic death last week of Clint Clifton, a Virginia pastor who was scheduled to speak at the March 13-14 REACH Conference at Severns Valley Baptist Church in Elizabethtown. Rob Patterson, Kentucky Baptist Convention’s evangelism team leader, said Clifton was scheduled to...
WLKY.com
Longtime Louisville friends stop for gas, win $1M lottery prize
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Two Louisville friends just became big lottery winners. A man and a woman, who wish to remain anonymous, won $1 million. Lottery officials said they have been friends since high school and share many memories over the years, but none as memorable as winning the lottery.
kentuckytoday.com
Louisville Orchestra to embark on statewide tour
FRANKFORT, Ky. (KT) – The Louisville Orchestra announced Wednesday it will embark upon a two-year musical journey across Kentucky beginning in May, playing for audiences as part of “In Harmony – The Commonwealth Tour of the Louisville Orchestra.”. During a press conference in Frankfort, officials said the...
Wave 3
WAVE News anchor Dawne Gee to be presented with Keepers of the Dream Freedom Award
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - WAVE News anchor and Louisville native Dawne Gee is one of two recipients who will be presented with the Keepers of the Dream Freedom Award Sunday afternoon. The award recognizes citizens that have dedicated their lives to promoting justice, peace, freedom, non-violence, and civic activism. The...
WLKY.com
West Louisville families choosing to keep students close to home under new student assignment plan
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The first application period is underway for the newly adopted student assignment plan at Jefferson County Public Schools and parents are choosing schools closer to home. The plan was passed last June and established a "choice zone" in and near west Louisville to give families options...
spectrumnews1.com
Quarles reschedules fundraiser appearance after being billed alongside cop involved in Breonna Taylor raid
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. — Kentucky gubernatorial candidate Ryan Quarles backed out of a campaign event Tuesday, opting not to appear along with a now-retired Louisville police officer who fired at Breonna Taylor after being shot during the deadly raid on Taylor’s apartment three years ago. The event in...
WLKY.com
Jaggers opening 2nd Louisville location next week
SPRINGHURST, Ky. — Louisville's second Jaggers location is opening next week. The new location is opening on Jan. 25 at 10690 Westport Road near the Springhurst Shopping Center. Jaggers is a fast-casual restaurant created by the late Texas Roadhouse founder Kent Taylor. Its menu consists of burgers, chicken tenders...
