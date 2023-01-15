Read full article on original website
Wednesday January 18th Open Thread
Welcome to the Open Thread, your daily dose of zany TLO randomness. Anything goes, within reason. Buying a house and want advice on the process? Post your questions here! Already bought a house and have a question on something happening in the house? Ask This Old TLO. Have a bizarre legal situation arise and need some non-binding legal advice from strangers who claim to be lawyers? We’ve got dozens of them apparently! Want to make others jealous of the amazing lunch you have waiting in your office fridge? Keep that to yourself we don’t need more reminders our cold cut sandwich is going to suck. Have big exciting news and want to get some positive affirmations? We’ve got plenty for you! On to the schedule:
Live BBC soccer show goes pear-shaped with sounds of someone getting a right good rodgering
If you happened to be watching the BBC on Tuesday to get their latest takes on Wolves vs. Liverpool in the FA Cup you were treated to something a little ... different. The sounds start slowly, as if one might ponder whether these are lines getting crossed or a mistake in the booth — but then the groaning and moaning intensifies. “By jove, I think someone is getting a right rodgering on the BBC,” I presume someone said while watching the broadcast.
