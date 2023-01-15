ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Moosic, PA

Duck Donuts fans wrap around the building for grand opening

By Justin Glowacki
WBRE
WBRE
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0RxVMu_0kF7VH7i00

MOOSIC, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Customers wrapped around the building to wait for the grand opening of the Shoppes at Montage Mountain’s newest addition, Duck Donuts.

Customers were seen braving the cold in Moosic to get a taste of some warm, made-to-order donuts from the newest doughnut shop in town, Duck Donuts.

Dozens of people row down Lackawanna River in sub-freezing temps

Duck Donuts’ “duckbassador,” otherwise known as Ollie, was greeting new and returning customers at their newest location in northeastern Pennsylvania. Employees walked up and down the line passing out hand warmers to do their best for fans waiting in sub-freezing temperatures.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2lXlPq_0kF7VH7i00

“Duck Donuts fans have been asking for us to bring our amazing donuts and coffee to the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton area,” said Betsy Hamm, the CEO of Duck Donuts. “We look forward to sprinkling happiness as we open our doors and introduce our warm, made-to-order Duck Donuts to Northeast PA!”

The location will be open seven days a week. You can find them at 1121 Shoppes Blvd, Moosic, PA 18507. Their hours are listed below:

  • From Sunday to Thursday, the location will be open from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.
  • From Friday to Saturday, the location will be open from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m.

According to Robert Tamburro, trustee/general partner with TFP Limited, Duck Donuts will also be opening another location in Wilkes-Barre Township at a later date.

For more on what Duck Donuts has to offer, head to their website.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to PAhomepage.com.

Comments / 9

Tom Conners
3d ago

people can't pay their bills they got money for lottery tickets and $20 for a dozen donuts are you people serious in this area and then they complain they have no money

Reply
2
Eric Stinnard
4d ago

Imagine how awesome it would be if people showed this much enthusiasm for a locally owned small business.

Reply(1)
3
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WFMZ-TV Online

Burger chain Five Guys to open new Lehigh County restaurant

WHITEHALL TWP., Pa. - A fast-casual burger chain is beefing up its presence in the Lehigh Valley. Five Guys, known for its hand-crafted hamburgers made from never-frozen beef and fresh-cut, boardwalk-style fries cooked in 100% peanut oil, is planning to open a new restaurant at 2409 MacArthur Road. The eatery,...
LEHIGH COUNTY, PA
lehighvalleystyle.com

Go Inside Nowhere Coffee Co.'s Allentown Location

Lauren and Juan Vargas want to make “Going Nowhere” a special part of your routine. Enjoy cozy vibes, specialty brews and delicious food items at both coffee shop locations. Lauren & Juan Vargas. Owners. Describe the journey that led you to launching Nowhere Coffee Co. The years leading...
ALLENTOWN, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Nationally renowned restaurant, specializing in gourmet grilled cheeses, transitioning to new concept in Schuylkill

POTTSVILLE, Pa. - A nationally renowned destination for gourmet grilled cheese sandwiches is transitioning to a new dining concept in Schuylkill County. Wheel, offering custom and specialty grilled cheeses, appetizers, milkshakes and more than 50 varieties of craft beer, will hold its final day of business on Monday, Jan. 16, at 201 W. Market St. in Pottsville.
POTTSVILLE, PA
LehighValleyLive.com

Downtown Bethlehem Hibachi grill secures 200+ reservations ahead of opening. Here’s the date.

Steak & Steel Hibachi Inc. in Downtown Bethlehem hasn’t opened its doors yet, but the grill already has secured hundreds of reservations. Rob Lewis, a partner with the restaurateur group that owns the business, posted on the company’s Facebook page the eatery has been inundated with calls after its phone number went into operation this past weekend. Some patrons commented they were trying upward of 100 times to get through with the influx of callers.
BETHLEHEM, PA
NorthcentralPA.com

Mac and Cheese Fest tickets on sale

Bloomsburg, Pa. — Who's ready for some gooey goodness? The sixth annual Mac and Cheese Fest to benefit St Jude Children’s Research Hospital is returning to the Bloomsburg Fairgrounds this March. The festival will take place on Saturday, March 4 from noon to 3 p.m. Get ready to sample macaroni and cheese from some of your favorite local restaurants. Who has the cheesiest mac and cheese, or the most original?...
BLOOMSBURG, PA
sauconsource.com

Landmark Fountain Hill Business to Close

One of the oldest family-owned businesses in Fountain Hill will soon be closing its doors, according to an announcement by the owner that was shared in the public Facebook group “You Know You’re From Fountain Hill” over the weekend. Friedman’s Service Center at 1002 Broadway is closing...
FOUNTAIN HILL, PA
WBRE

The City of Scranton announces Code Blue

SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — With the cold temperatures in the forecast overnight Sunday, The City of Scranton has released a Code Blue. According to the release, people seeking shelter can go to the Weston Field House located on Providence Road. The shelter will open Sunday night at 8:00 p.m. and will close on Monday […]
SCRANTON, PA
WBRE

34th Annual Early Bird Sports Expo in Bloomsburg

BLOOMSBURG, COLUMBIA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — It’s time once again as this year marks the 34th annual Early Bird Sports Expo at the Bloomsburg Fairgrounds in Columbia County. According to their website, the Early Bird Sports Expo will take place from 3:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. on Thursday, January 26, 10:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m., on […]
BLOOMSBURG, PA
WBRE

National Bagel Day celebrated at Hazleton bagel shop

HAZLETON, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — It’s the most important meal of the day! January 15 is National Bagel Day, and many were seen out celebrating at their favorite shop. Buddies’ Bagels in Hazelton makes their bagels from scratch every day, offering several different flavors of bagels for breakfast and lunch. For this New York Style […]
HAZLETON, PA
WBRE

Bookmobile coming to Lackawanna Co. Library system

SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — On the road again. A new bookmobile is in the works in Lackawanna County. The purchase of the vehicle was approved by Lackawanna County Commissioners Wednesday morning. The purpose is to reach parts of the county in rural areas of Lackawanna County schools, and senior facilities. The vehicle is now […]
LACKAWANNA COUNTY, PA
Newswatch 16

Popular drive-in theater now plans to reopen

NORTHUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. — The Point Drive-In has been a popular spot to watch movies in Northumberland County since 1953. The drive-in sits off Route 11 between Northumberland and Danville, and many people thought it rolled its final credits last summer. Officials at the theater said it would close...
NORTHUMBERLAND COUNTY, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Bethlehem Township plans to discuss the passion, the problems, of pickleball

BETHLEHEM TWP., Pa. - Bethlehem Township is prepared to take on an issue that invariably stokes passion, rivalry and partisanship. Yes, pickleball is on the agenda. The paddle sport started in Washington state in 1965 and now is growing across the U.S. Pickleball is a game for two or four players on a court that's about a third of the size of a tennis court. The pickleball net is a couple inches lower than a tennis net, and all serves are made underhand.
BETHLEHEM, PA
WBRE

Police investigating shooting in Scranton’s Green Ridge section

SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Police are at the scene of an early- morning shooting in Scranton’s Green Ridge neighborhood. Police say the shooting happened Wednesday around 3:15 a.m. in the 600 block of Deacon Street in the Electric City. Around 9:30 a.m., police were seen still investigating in the area. Eyewitness News crews saw […]
SCRANTON, PA
WBRE

‘Bluey’s Big Play’ stage show coming to Scranton

SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — The much-loved Heeler family will be coming to the Scranton Cultural Center with the Bluey live show this spring. The Emmy® Award-winning animated preschool series, which airs on Disney Junior, Disney Channel, and Disney+ will be “taking the show on the road” to the Scranton Cultural Center. According to officials, […]
SCRANTON, PA
WBRE

SUV crashes into a Dunmore home

DUNMORE, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Crews are on the scene where an SUV crashed into the porch of a home in Dunmore Wednesday morning. According to the Dunmore Police Department, an SUV crashed into a porch around 11:20 a.m. in the 600 block of Boyle Street. Officers said a man was at a nearby residence […]
DUNMORE, PA
WBRE

Hazleton school band performs at Shapiro inauguration

HAZLE TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Northeastern Pennsylvania was well represented at the Governor’s Inauguration on Tuesday. The Hazleton Area Marching Cougars performed at Governor Josh Shapiro’s Inauguration Ceremony in Harrisburg. Patriotic music could be heard at Governor Josh Shapiro’s inauguration Tuesday at the State Capitol. It was performed by students in the award-winning Hazleton […]
HAZLETON, PA
WBRE

Chopping childhood hunger in NEPA

SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Fighting against childhood hunger one meal at a time. The Child Hunger Outreach Partners also known as CHOP aims to create a generation that doesn’t know hunger. “We cut out the middle man, we put the food directly into the kids hands, and make sure they have what they need […]
LACKAWANNA COUNTY, PA
WBRE

WBRE

38K+
Followers
14K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

PAHomepage is powered by Eyewitness News which delivers 53 hours of local news each week through two legacy television stations in Northeastern and Central Pennsylvania.

 https://www.pahomepage.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy