Kait 8
Arkansas guard Saylor Poffenbarger named SEC Freshman of the Week for the fifth time this season
Saylor Poffenbarger is coming off another solid performance in SEC play, to earn her way to SEC Freshman of the Week for the fifth time this season. Poffenbarger now has the most SEC Freshman of the Week titles in Arkansas women’s basketball program history. In just one game this...
Kait 8
Daniels beats the final buzzer, Arkansas beats Vanderbilt
Senior veteran Makayla Daniels delivered when the Arkansas women’s basketball team (17-3, 4-1 SEC) needed her, banking a shot at the buzzer to elevate the Razorbacks to an 84-81 victory. With Arkansas up by three points with 10 seconds left and no timeouts for either team, Vanderbilt tied the game off a banked 3-pointer, their 13th triple of the night. Daniels took the ball down the other end and banked a halfcourt shot with one second on the clock to call the game.
Kait 8
Incubus returns to Walmart AMP this summer
ROGERS, Ark. (KAIT) - Incubus is coming back to Arkansas, and they are bringing Coheed and Cambria with them. Both bands will be at the Walmart AMP on Friday, May 26 as a part of the Cox Concert Series. According to a news release, tickets go on sale to the...
Kait 8
Single parent scholarship applications now open for Summer 2023
ARKANSAS (KAIT) - If you are an eligible single parent looking to further your education, you are invited to apply for the summer 2023 Single Parent Scholarship Fund. According to a news release, ASPSF will award scholarships of up to $1,200 to single parents who are going to college or receiving technical training.
Kait 8
Home prices decline as the ability to afford a home worsens
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KAIT) - A report from the California-based Attom Data Solutions shows that affordable homes are still out of reach for many. The company’s fourth-quarter 2022 Home Affordability Report found the average household income in Benton County is $71,929 while the median home price is $313,108. This means the average wage earner in Benton County would have to spend 29% of their income to secure a mortgage for an average-priced home.
Kait 8
Barnett’s opening statement causes both sides to file
GRAVETTE, Ark. (KAIT) - Richard Barnett, 62, of Gravette will return to court on Jan. 17 but first, both sides of the trial filed documents with the court over the defense’s opening statement. “It has long been the rule that the opening statement ‘is not an occasion for argument,’”...
