Kait 8
A-State freshman Colby Eddowes named SBC Indoor Athlete of the Week
After shattering the school record in the heptathlon in his first collegiate meet, Arkansas State track and field athlete Colby Eddowes was named the Sun Belt Conference’s first indoor men’s Field Athlete of the Week of the season, the league office announced Wednesday. Eddowes made a splash in...
Kait 8
Arkansas State baseball one month away from Opening Day
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - The temps are warming up so it’s a good time to talk baseball. I caught up with Arkansas State head coach Tommy Raffo, lets go around the horn. The Red Wolves got some skill work done Tuesday afternoon along with plenty of at-bats. Their first official team practice is January 27th.
Kait 8
Arkansas State basketball weekly press conference (1/17/23)
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Arkansas State basketball held their weekly press conferences Tuesday morning. Men’s hoops continues their four game homestand on Thursday, while women’s hoops continues a four game road swing. Both look to snap losing streaks. Hear from Mike Balado and Destinee Rogers. Arkansas State Basketball...
Kait 8
Region 8 HS Basketball Scoreboard (1/17/23)
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Tuesday featured more conference matchups all over the area. Region 8 HS Basketball Scoreboard (1/17/23) Blytheville 56, Brookland 47 (Boys) Paragould 53, Nettleton 46 (Girls) Nettleton 78, Paragould 73 (Boys) West Memphis 55, Valley View 39 (Girls) West Memphis 68, Valley View 38 (Boys) Osceola 63,...
Kait 8
Jan. 17: What you need to know
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - We’re helping you plan your day on Good Morning Region 8. Some of us are waking up to some fog this morning and a wide range in temperatures. We are in the 40s in the Ozarks to near 60° along the Mississippi River. We should see the fog dissipate as the sun comes up and we warm up into the mid-60s.
Kait 8
1 dead and 1 injured in West Memphis crash
WEST MEMPHIS, Ark. (KAIT) - A crash on I55 leaves one man dead and one man injured. Arkansas State Police reported that the crash took place at 4:57 a.m. on Saturday, Jan. 14. According to the fatal crash report, Henley Dolmon, 41 of Cordova was driving a 2006 Mercedes Benz, traveling southbound in the northbound lane while a 2022 Mack Truck driven by Cliff Campbell, 51, of Memphis, was traveling northbound. The Mercedes Benz struck the front of the Truck killing Dolmon.
Kait 8
Planning your day ahead
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) -We’re helping you plan your day on Good Morning Region 8. We are waking up to clouds and a few showers out there this morning. We are not looking at a big rainfall today, but we could be dodging a few showers during any MLK Day events that are taking place, so have that umbrella handy. Rainfall amounts should be around 0.25″ or less. Temperatures today will be in the upper-50s and lower-60s and it will be on the windier side today. Tuesday looks dry, but a second chance of rain arrives on Wednesday. Rainfall amounts on Wednesday will be higher than what we get from the first storm system on Monday.
Kait 8
More additions heading to the Greensborough Village
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Hilltop will look a little bit different soon as another addition to Greensborough Village will be under construction in the coming days. Hilltop is one of the fastest-growing areas in Jonesboro. The Village Shoppes is only one of many additions that will be coming to the popular area, according to Gary Harpole, who is a managing partner at Halsey Thrasher Harpole Real Estate Group.
Kait 8
A-State sees little to no complaints after TikTok Wi-Fi ban
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - After an announcement in December from former Governor Asa Hutchinson, Arkansas State University students have not been using TikTok on the school’s Wi-Fi or devices. Since the announcement the administration has been surprised to see that not too many students have complained. Dr. Bill Smith...
Kait 8
New business going into the former Pier1
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - The corner of Highland and Caraway is probably one of the busiest intersections in Jonesboro. With all the traffic and surrounding businesses nearby, what could be missing?. Haag Brown Real Estate announced a new business is coming to the former Pier1 in Jonesboro. No word on...
Kait 8
Jonesboro police investigate early morning shooting
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - The Jonesboro Police Department is investigating an early morning shooting. According to the initial incident report, officers were called to the 700-block of Meadowbrook Street at 3:21 a.m. Tuesday, Jan. 17. When Officer Darius Johnston arrived, he found 48-year-old John Odoms, Jr., lying in the driveway,...
Kait 8
Community honors, remembers Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - On Monday, millions across the country celebrated the life and legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., and that included Northeast Arkansas. Marching bands from all around the region came to join in a parade in Jonesboro before heading inside the Fowler Center into a choir and a line of speakers.
Kait 8
Hospital cancer center closing its doors
BLYTHEVILLE, Ark. (KAIT) - Cancer care in Mississippi County is no more after the Great River Cancer Center in Blytheville announced they will be shutting down in March leaving some people with nowhere to go. Jean Cole is a patient at Great River who was diagnosed with pancreatic cancer and...
Kait 8
Plans for new terminal set at Jonesboro Airport
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - The Jonesboro Municipal Airport will look a little different in the next couple of months as they work to upgrade the terminal. In a commission meeting the airport showed off renderings of a new terminal that they will be putting out bids for next month. President...
Kait 8
Author, PBS host discusses civil discourse at lecture
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - During a time of polarizing politics, people gathered in Jonesboro to discuss having civil discourse. Author and PBS host Alexander Heffner discussed the topic of his book, “A Documentary History of the United States”, on Tuesday, Jan. 17. After Heffner addressed concerns on civil...
Kait 8
Former police chief dies
WALNUT RIDGE, Ark. (KAIT) - A former Northeast Arkansas police chief has died. Thomas “Tommy” Leroy Blackburn died Monday, Jan. 16, at NEA Baptist Memorial Hospital. According to his obituary, Blackburn served as a captain with the Pocahontas Police Department before becoming chief for Walnut Ridge. He also served as mayor for the town of Portia.
Kait 8
Police: Brookland man accused of raping minor
BROOKLAND, Ark. (KAIT) - A Brookland man could spend the next 10 to 40 years in prison after being arrested on suspicion of rape. According to the Brookland Police Department, Lazarus Darnell Robinson-McMiller was arrested after a child went to their teacher on Jan. 12 and reported they had been sexually assaulted multiple times and was able to recount the events in vivid detail.
Kait 8
Trumann woman struck and killed on I-555
POINSETT COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) - A 43-year-old Trumann woman died Monday night when a car struck her on the interstate. According to Arkansas State Police, the incident happened at 7:18 p.m. on Interstate 555 at the 29-mile marker in Poinsett County. Martha Jean Burgess was walking across the interstate when...
Kait 8
Walnut Ridge plans for fire station on east side of city
WALNUT RIDGE, Ark. (KAIT) - Plans are in the making for a Northeast Arkansas town to add another fire station. The City of Walnut Ridge will be re-opening bids on Jan. 19 for building a new fire station on the east side of town. A few years back, the station...
Kait 8
JPD investigates after suspects stole $1,500 worth of street signs
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - The two suspects stole a stop sign, eight streets sign, and the poles and mounting brackets along with them. A Jonesboro police officer was dispatched to the 4400 block of Wolf Den Lane on Tuesday, Jan 17 around 3 p.m. where they recovered the $1,500 worth of stolen street signs.
