Crews respond to house fire in North East
An early morning fire in North East damaged a residence in North East.
According to authorities, calls came in around 5 a.m. for a dwelling fire located in the 1600 block of North Pearl Street.EMTA announces changes to two routes
The fire was ruled accidental.
Fire crews said the fire is still under investigation.
