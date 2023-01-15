ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
North East, PA

Crews respond to house fire in North East

By Brian Wilk
 4 days ago

An early morning fire in North East damaged a residence in North East.

According to authorities, calls came in around 5 a.m. for a dwelling fire located in the 1600 block of North Pearl Street.

The fire was ruled accidental.

Fire crews said the fire is still under investigation.

