Pro-life group sees massive turnout for annual breakfast event

A large crowd gathered at The Bayfront Convention Center for the annual Pro-Life Breakfast put on by The People for Life Organization.

People for Life is described as an education-based organization that strives to teach the community about what abortion is, what policies are, and how it affects a person.

This event has been going for over three decades with 630 people in attendance. Today marked the largest breakfast since COVID, they even had to turn people away.

The board secretary said the people of Erie are excited to learn about the Pro Life Movement and how they can help others in the community.

“I think this a really special time that all of us can come together. It’s kind of like a continuing education. Some might say well you’re preaching to the choir, you have a prolife speaker talking to pro-life people,” said Shauna Jackson, Board Secretary for People for Life.

“We’re grateful to be in a community where we have so many people that are willing to stand up for life,” Jackson continued.

Jackson also told the community to look out for the upcoming events that People for Life will be doing soon.

