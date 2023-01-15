ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
West Monroe, LA

West Monroe man accused of driving while intoxicated; claimed he swerved vehicle trying to eat chicken legs

By Kevin Dudley, Jr.
 4 days ago

All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty.

WEST MONROE, La. ( KTVE/KARD ) — On January 11, 2023, at 3:09 AM, West Monroe Police observed a vehicle traveling on Cypress Street when the driver straddled the fog line. According to officers, the vehicle was also traveling nearly 20 miles per hour over the speed limit.

After authorities initiated a traffic stop, they made contact with 44-year-old Lester Ray Jackson Jr. who was the driver of the vehicle. As officers questioned Jackson, authorities allegedly smelled alcohol coming from his breath and noticed that he was intoxicated.

School nurse notice makeup covering 5-year-old student’s black eye; Monroe mother arrested

In the midst of being questioned by authorities Jackson stated, “I know I was swerving, I was trying to eat some chicken legs.” According to police, Jackson had poor balance after he exited the vehicle.

After performing poorly on the field sobriety test, he was arrested and transported to the Ouachita Correctional Center. Jackson was charged with Operating a Vehicle while License is Suspended, Improper Lane Use, and Operating a Vehicle while Intoxicated.

