The Winter Classic was more than two weeks ago, and the Bruins have played a handful of games since then, including a very successful California road trip. But when the story of the 2022-23 Bruins is completed, there’s no doubt the Jan. 2 showdown with the Pittsburgh Penguins at Fenway Park will go down as a highlight. Obviously, given how dominant the first half of the season has transpired, the Black and Gold have far bigger highlights in mind, but it’s still going to be a day they won’t soon forget.

BOSTON, MA ・ 11 HOURS AGO