Bruins’ David Pastrnak Reveals Reason For Wearing Black Nail Polish
BOSTON — David Pastrnak was sporting black nail polish Monday, but it wasn’t to represent the Bruins. The forward, who had two goals and an assist in Boston’s 6-0 shutout win over the Philadelphia Flyers at TD Garden, was asked about it after the game. And no, he’s not in a goth phase.
David Krejci Moments: Bruins Sign Center To Six-Year Contract In 2014
David Krejci reached the 1,000-game milestone earlier this week as a member of the Bruins. To honor the accomplishment, we’re taking a look back at some of his top career moments in Boston. Next up: signing a six-year deal with the Black and Gold. The Bruins showed their commitment...
Linus Ullmark Continues To Be ‘Backbone’ Of Bruins In Win Vs. Islanders
There were many things first-year Bruins coach Jim Montgomery could have pointed to as the main reason for Boston’s 4-1 win over the New York Islanders on Wednesday night at USB Arena. There was stellar play from the Bruins’ defensemen Charlie McAvoy and Derek Forbort along with Boston’s special...
Relive Matt Grzelcyk’s Thrilling Game-Winner Over Maple Leafs
Matt Grzelcyk came up huge for the Boston Bruins on Saturday night. The B’s defenseman almost blew the roof off of TD Garden when he scored the game-winning goal in the third period in an electric Original Six matchup against the Toronto Maple Leafs. The tie-breaking goal was Grzelcyk’s...
NHL Best Bets: Kraken vs. Oilers Game Picks
Two teams looking to contend in the Pacific division will collide when the Seattle Kraken visit the Edmonton Oilers. Seattle Kraken (+152) vs. Edmonton Oilers (-184) Total: 6.5 (O -134, U +110) There’s a lot to like about the Oilers and Kraken, with both trending upward in the Western Conference....
Bruins Notes: Boston’s Special Teams Rise Up In Win Vs. Islanders
If there’s anything to nitpick in a 4-1 win for the Bruins over the New York Islanders on Wednesday night at UBS Arena it is the fact the Bruins committed six penalties. But with the way the Bruins are playing, they ultimately turned the infractions into a positive. The...
Nick Foligno Speech Tops Bruins Winter Classic ‘Behind The B’ Insights
The Winter Classic was more than two weeks ago, and the Bruins have played a handful of games since then, including a very successful California road trip. But when the story of the 2022-23 Bruins is completed, there’s no doubt the Jan. 2 showdown with the Pittsburgh Penguins at Fenway Park will go down as a highlight. Obviously, given how dominant the first half of the season has transpired, the Black and Gold have far bigger highlights in mind, but it’s still going to be a day they won’t soon forget.
NHL Best Bets: Panthers vs. Maple Leafs Game Picks
Two Atlantic division rivals will collide tonight from Scotiabank Arena, with the Toronto Maple Leafs hosting the Florida Panthers. Florida Panthers (+150) vs. Toronto Maple Leafs (-182) Total: 6.5 (O -110, U -112) The Panthers enter this divisional tilt playing for the second consecutive day, which saw them post a...
NHL Best Bets: Avalanche vs. Flames Game Picks
Two teams looking to make deep playoff runs once again will collide tonight, with the Colorado Avalanche visiting the Calgary Flames. Colorado Avalanche (+104) vs. Calgary Flames (-125) Total: 6 (O-118, U-106) It certainly hasn’t been the start to the regular season for the defending Stanley Cup Champion Colorado Avalanche....
David Krejci Moments: Finishes 2018-19 Season With Career-High Assists
David Krejci reached the 1,000-game milestone earlier this week as a member of the Bruins. To honor the accomplishment, we’re taking a look back at some of his career moments in Boston. Next up: Krejci finishing the 2018-19 season with a career-high 53 assists. David Krejci always has been...
Following 1,000th Game, David Krejci Continues Point Streak
The Boston Bruins first stop in the Empire State resulted in a 4-1 victory over the New York Islanders at UBS Arena Wednesday night. David Krejci was highlighted as a player to watch prior to the game and delivered an assist on Derek Forbort’s goal in the second period.
What Celtics Star Jaylen Brown Learned From NBA Finals Loss To Warriors
As much as the Boston Celtics would like to put their NBA Finals loss completely behind them, they keep being reminded of it. That’s especially true this week with the Golden State Warriors playing in TD Garden on Thursday night for the first time since clinching their title on the famed parquet in June.
Bruins Wrap: Unlikely Pair Scores To Lead Boston Past Islanders
The wins keep coming for the Boston Bruins as they topped the New York Islanders, 4-1, on Wednesday night at UBS Arena. Boston has now won seven of its last eight games to improve its NHL-best record to 35-5-4 while the Islanders fell to 23-19-4. full box score here. ONE...
Flyers Gain Momentum Heading Into Matchup Vs. Bruins
Both the Boston Bruins and the Philadelphia Flyers have won seven out of their previous 10 games as they face each other for Monday’s matinee game. The Black and Gold welcome the Flyers to Boston to continue their homestand following a huge victory over the Toronto Maple Leafs on Saturday night.
Berkshire Bank Hockey Night In New England: Projected Bruins-Islanders Lines, Pairings
The Boston Bruins will open their New York back-to-back on Wednesday night as they face the Islanders at UBS Arena. During their first meeting of the season in mid-December, the Bruins earned a 4-3 shootout win at TD Garden. Boston has won six of its last seven contests while New...
David Krejci Moments: What Center Meant To Bruins After Departure
David Krejci reached the 1,000-game milestone earlier this week as a member of the Bruins. To honor the accomplishment, we’re taking a look back at some of his career moments in Boston. Next up: how the Bruins planned to replace Krejci after he left for Czech Republic — highlighting his importance to the Black and Gold.
Jayson Tatum Gives Hilarious Response To 51-Point Performance
The Boston Celtics were undermanned entering their Martin Luther King Jr. Day matinee against the Charlotte Hornets, necessitating a takeover from superstar Jayson Tatum. Tatum dropped 51 points on the Hornets, finishing 15-for-23 from the field, including 7-for-12 from beyond the arc, and added nine rebounds and five assists in the Celtics’ 130-118 victory at Spectrum Center. The 24-year-old also went a perfect 14-for-14 from the charity stripe, hamstringing Charlotte on the defensive end.
Former NBA Exec Would Like To See Celtics Trade For This Player
As currently constituted, the Boston Celtics are well positioned to make another run to the NBA Finals. They obviously have two bona fide stars leading the charge in Jaylen Brown and Jayson Tatum, who continued building on his MVP-caliber campaign Monday with a 51-point effort in a win over the Charlotte Hornets.
Red Sox Trade Pitcher Connor Seabold To NL West Club
The Red Sox announced a trade with a National League West club Tuesday. Boston will trade right-handed pitcher Connor Seabold to the Colorado Rockies for a player to be named later or cash considerations. The Red Sox designated the 26-year-old for assignment last Thursday to make room for Corey Kluber...
Celtics Release Statement On Death Of Franchise Icon Chris Ford
The Boston Celtics released a statement Wednesday announcing the death of former player and head coach Chris Ford. His family confirmed the news in a statement. “The Ford family is sad to announce the passing of Chris on Jan. 17, 2023,” the statement read. “Chris was beloved by his family, friends, and teammates. He had a great love for his family, the city of Boston, the fans, and the entire Celtics family. He always showed humility and respect for all those that were fortunate enough to be a part of his life.”
