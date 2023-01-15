Read full article on original website
AZFamily
Winter storm winds down in Arizona; but another small one is on the way
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- It’s a First Alert weather day with morning rain but afternoon sunshine ahead. Expect a Valley high of just 57 degrees today. A Winter Storm Warning continues for the high country through tonight at 11pm. A couple more inches of snow possible is for spots like Flagstaff, with snow levels dropping to 4000 feet this afternoon as the cold core of the low pressure system moves through Arizona.
AZFamily
Snow blankets the High Country; Winter storm continues to Flagstaff
Heavy rain led to Cave Creek overflowing over roadways and other similar issues near Anthem and Carefree. Families extending stays in Flagstaff as snow continues to fall. One Gilbert family said they were going to wait out the winter storm until the roads were safer to drive on. Arizona artist...
AZFamily
First Alert Weather Day with another round of rain and snow in Arizona on Monday
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - It’s a First Alert Weather Day across Arizona as a powerful winter storm moves through our state. Expect heavy snow in the high country today with a Winter Storm Warning in effect. Widespread rain is expected to last throughout much of the morning, and more rain plus a chance of thunderstorms this afternoon with a high of just 61 degrees.
KTAR.com
Drivers warned to stay home during Arizona’s high country winter storm, weather service says
PHOENIX — As a record-round of winter storms passed through Arizona’s high country into Monday morning, weather officials warned travelers to stay home as more hazardous storms are in the forecast. Another wave of storm activity picked up into the afternoon in Flagstaff, as a winter storm warning...
AZFamily
First Alert: Big snow in the mountains. Scattered showers in the Valley
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — The first wave of the latest winter storm began moving through the state early Sunday morning. Snowfall totals were very impressive, with some areas of downtown Flagstaff with up to 12″ of snow. Bellemont also got 12″ of snow before sunrise. We expect many locations from northern Arizona will see large snowfall numbers throughout the day, as much of northern Arizona above 5,000 feet is under a Winter Storm Warning until Tuesday. In the Valley, light rain showers dominated the pre-dawn hours, and we expect more of the same for the rest of Sunday, scattered, mainly light showers. However, that rain could pick up overnight Monday into Tuesday.
AZFamily
First Alert Weather: More snow in northern Arizona, rain in Phoenix
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - A slick start to our Sunday as we experienced rain in the Valley and impressive mountain snowfall. Most locations here in the Valley ended up for about .10″ to .20″ of rain. Heavy snowfall up north brought 17.4″ of snow in Flagstaff and made for some very slick roads. The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Storm Warning through Tuesday. The first wave of moisture has pretty much moved east of us today, there are still a few lingering showers down around Tucson.
AZFamily
Rain and snow's impact on Arizona's drought conditions
AZFamily
Residents preparing for possible heavy flooding in Tonto Creek
KTAR.com
Snowstorm shuts down schools, roads, offices in Arizona high country
PHOENIX – Snow blowing across Arizona high country forced closure of roads, schools and city government offices and the region is bracing for more. Between 6-8 inches of snow fell overnight in Flagstaff and another 3-5 inches could fall Tuesday, the Nation Weather Service office said. A winter weather advisory is in effect until 11 p.m.
fox10phoenix.com
Flagstaff deals with new round of winter weather
Parts of the Arizona High Country have been hit hard by the latest round of winter storm to move through the state. The storm has impacted roadways, and even left some homes without power. FOX 10's Marissa Sarbak reports.
fox10phoenix.com
Are recent winter storms helping with Arizona's drought conditions?
PHOENIX - Experts say with all the rain and snow that Arizona has received recently, the state's drought conditions are actually improving. A comparison of drought maps from a year ago and from recent days show the difference the winter storms have made. The map from early 2022 shows the entire state was under a drought, with the northwestern part of the state suffering from extreme drought.
KTAR.com
Roads close around Arizona as storms pummel high country, Valley
PHOENIX — For the second time in the new year, the Valley and much of the high country were pounded with rain and snow, respectively, causing road closures around the state. Flagstaff Airport recorded 17.7 inches of snow as of 8:40 p.m. while Arizona Snowbowl recorded over 15 inches of snow overnight, according to the National Weather Service of Flagstaff.
kjzz.org
Rain and snow expected in Arizona this weekend
Northern Arizona will get more snow this weekend as there is a winter storm warning in effect for the Flagstaff area from 8 p.m. Saturday until 5 p.m. Sunday. Wind gusts of up to 40 mph are possible and heavy snow is likely according to National Weather Service meteorologist Lamont Bain.
KGUN 9
Storm dumps nearly 20 inches of snow on northern Arizona
FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. (AP) — The National Weather Service says a winter storm dumped up to nearly 20 inches of snow in northern Arizona on Sunday with the Flagstaff area getting between 12 and 18 inches of snowfall. With more snow expected Monday, Northern Arizona University announced it was canceling...
AZFamily
Snowy night in Arizona, scattered showers in the Valley
A man is dead after an alleged shooting that happened in north Phoenix early Sunday morning. Rock 'n' Roll marathon in Tempe will still go on despite rain. Race director Justin Kern says the only thing that could pause the run would be lightning. It will be up to runners and bands to stop if they feel unsafe.
ABC 15 News
Weather causes road closures, school cancelations in northern Arizona
As snow continues to fall in the high country, some Northern Arizona schools have made the decision to close campuses due to winter weather conditions. The Arizona Department of Transportation and other officials have also announced various road closures. Road closures as of 9:30 a.m. Tuesday:. SR 64 is closed...
KTAR.com
Rain, temperatures coming down around metro Phoenix over next few days
PHOENIX – A big wet cooldown is heading for the Valley over the weekend and will linger for days, weather forecasters said Friday. Widespread showers are expected to start falling on metro Phoenix late Saturday and continue until Tuesday, the National Weather Service said. Collectively, the Valley could get...
AZFamily
Holiday weekend storm on the way to Arizona
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -A weak cold front is exiting Arizona this morning. It brought light snow to the high country, and a few light rain showers mostly north of Maricopa County earlier this morning. In the wake of the front, look for clearing skies and cooler temperatures today. In the Valley, expect a high of 65 degrees.
