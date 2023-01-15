ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cedar Rapids, IA

KCRG.com

Rain, snow still on track for Wednesday, Thursday

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - The next system is still on track to arrive later Wednesday afternoon, mainly after 3 p.m. It’ll affect us through early Thursday morning. It looks like a complicated system when it comes to mixed precipitation vs snow. The general theme is, the heaviest snow...
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
KCRG.com

Winter storm set to bring messy travel conditions

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - A winter storm system is set to bring impactful winter weather to eastern Iowa. Heavy snow is possible along with a wintry mix that will make travel tricky. Tomorrow morning begins quiet and cool. Highs on Wednesday climb into the 30s. By afternoon, a low-pressure...
IOWA STATE
KCRG.com

Wet Monday ahead, a more wintry system possible Wednesday night

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Plan on a wet Monday with a good chance of showers around the area, especially this morning. As temperatures climb, there may be enough instability around for a few thunderstorms to pop up as well. Look for highs into the 40s north and 50s south. At Cedar Rapids and Iowa City, this may be a record warm day since records for this date sit in the mid-50s. Whatever moisture is left tonight will probably rain or snow itself out with minimal impacts overnight. Tomorrow, plan on a cloudy and cooler day in the 30s. The next system is more of a wintry one and still looks to arrive later Wednesday, Wednesday night and into Thursday morning. This system has the potential for accumulating snow and it’ll be worth watching going forward. Have a good week!
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
KCRG.com

Rain and a few storms become likely Sunday night into Monday

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - The next 24 hours or so will be wet, with a good chance for rain and a few storms. Some scattered showers are possible late on Sunday evening, but expect activity to become widespread by the morning of Martin Luther King, Jr. Day. Some thunderstorms are possible, too. First, embedded within the initial widespread rain activity. Then, some isolated storms are possible in the afternoon if any part of the viewing area sees some clearing of clouds. Temperatures climb to a midday high of the upper 40s to mid 50s.
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
ourquadcities.com

Rare Iowa January tornado captured on video by Local 4 News crew

Mid-January and we’re talking tornadoes in Iowa? That was the case on Martin Luther King Jr. Day!. A tornado ripped across portions of Iowa near Williamsburg and Interstate 80, a little more than an hour West of the Quad Cities. Local 4 director and storm chaser Paul Marruffo safely...
WILLIAMSBURG, IA
iheart.com

Severe weather coverage...in the middle of winter

Doug here...a couple of notes to start off...weather is not climate change. Lots of weathers stacked on top of one another (hundreds of years) IS climate change. Next, I am not writing this as a self-congratulatory tome, but as a look inside at how we bring things together. These being said...it was unusual to be awakened from a mid-afternoon nap by the EAS alert. Immediately, we sprang into action at Newsradio 600WMT.
LINN COUNTY, IA
KWQC

Two tornadoes touch down Monday afternoon; minor damage reported

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - An unusual mid-winter severe weather event produced at least two tornado touchdowns in eastern Iowa Monday afternoon. Officials said the first tornado touched down at about 2 p.m. near Interstate 80 just east of the Williamsburg exit. A semi-tracker trailer and a passenger vehicle were blown off the interstate as the tornado passed, no injuries were reported. Iowa County officials said they received several reports of damage to a cattle shelter and tree damage at another farm. Power line damage was reported as the tornado moved to the northeast toward South Amana before lifting as it headed into portions of Johnson and Linn Counties.
WILLIAMSBURG, IA
KCRG.com

First Alert Forecast: Wednesday Morning, January 18th, 2023

Two people have been taken to the hospital after an RV caught fire in Cedar Rapids Wednesday morning.
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
KCRG.com

First Alert Forecast: Monday Morning, January 16th, 2023

High school students protested outside of the Iowa State Capitol this weekend. The protest was against two pieces of legislation.
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
KWQC

Muscatine battles 2 fires 20 minutes apart

MUSCATINE, Iowa (KWQC) - The Muscatine Joint Communications Center received a 911 call around 6:30 p.m. Monday for a possible electrical fire in a room at Addington Place, a nursing home facility, according to a press release. Upon arrival, fire crews found smoke in a resident’s room with smoke starting...
MUSCATINE, IA
Alina Andras

4 Amazing Pizza Places in Iowa

If you live in Iowa and you love eating pizza, here is a list of four amazing pizza places that are known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week. What do you think about these amazing pizza spots in Iowa? Have you ever been to any of these places before? If you have already visited them, what was your impression and how would you rate your experience? Did you enjoy the food and the service? What about the atmosphere? Would you recommend other people to visit these restaurants if they happen to live in the area? Feel free to share your honest thoughts in the comment section down below and make sure to include your favorite pizza places so more people can learn about them and maybe even pay them a visit the next time they are craving pizza. If you are a local then even better as we would love to hear your personal recommendations when it comes to eating well in Iowa.
IOWA STATE
KCRG.com

Two injured in Cedar Rapids RV fire

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Two people have been taken to the hospital after an RV caught fire in Cedar Rapids Wednesday morning. Officials said they responded to the fire at 5:45 a.m. in the 1000 block of America Drive Southwest. That’s behind hotels and a gas station, just off Wright Brothers Boulevard and 6th Street.
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
KOEL 950 AM

Residents of an Iowa City Will Pump $15,000 in Free Gasoline

Is there anything better than free gasoline? Not if you're one of the Iowans who will soon fill up your vehicle's gas tank for free. To me, getting the best gasoline price is almost like winning a game. While it seems most of the time prices are just a few cents apart, a well-timed visit to another part of the city could end up with significant savings. This Saturday, hundreds of people won't feel the pain at the pump... they'll be filling up for free. They're also going to get something free for the kids.
DES MOINES, IA
KCRG.com

Hy-Vee dietitian recommends healthy snacks

Body camera video was shown Tuesday morning in the trial of a man accused of killing his family. Cleanup is underway after two rare January tornadoes in Iowa.
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
KCRG.com

Two taken to hospital after Cedar Rapids RV fire

Former Iowa Hawkeye basketball star Matt Bullard was back in Iowa City Sunday to reminisce and to do a little work.
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
KBUR

Effort underway to name highway after fallen state trooper

Decorah, IA- Efforts are underway to name a northeast Iowa highway after a fallen Iowa State Trooper. Radio Iowa reports that government entities in Winneshiek, Fayette, Buchanan, and Benton counties are being asked to show their support to name Highway 150 the Sergeant Jim Smith Memorial Highway. Smith, who resided...
BENTON COUNTY, IA

