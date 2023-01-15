Read full article on original website
LWVJC to host a series of Legislative Forums in 2023Linda SchreiberJohnson County, IA
Second Sunday Garden Forum to feature Johnson County’s Roadside Vegetation ManagerLinda SchreiberJohnson County, IA
5 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From Cedar RapidsTed RiversCedar Rapids, IA
KCRG.com
Wintry mix arrives late Wednesday afternoon for slick evening drive
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - The next system is still on track to move into the area later Wednesday afternoon into the evening hours. The precipitation is expected to move in after 3-4 p.m., so plan on a slick evening drive in portions of eastern Iowa. This will begin as...
KCRG.com
Rain, snow still on track for Wednesday, Thursday
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - The next system is still on track to arrive later Wednesday afternoon, mainly after 3 p.m. It’ll affect us through early Thursday morning. It looks like a complicated system when it comes to mixed precipitation vs snow. The general theme is, the heaviest snow...
KCRG.com
Winter storm set to bring messy travel conditions
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - A winter storm system is set to bring impactful winter weather to eastern Iowa. Heavy snow is possible along with a wintry mix that will make travel tricky. Tomorrow morning begins quiet and cool. Highs on Wednesday climb into the 30s. By afternoon, a low-pressure...
KCRG.com
Wet Monday ahead, a more wintry system possible Wednesday night
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Plan on a wet Monday with a good chance of showers around the area, especially this morning. As temperatures climb, there may be enough instability around for a few thunderstorms to pop up as well. Look for highs into the 40s north and 50s south. At Cedar Rapids and Iowa City, this may be a record warm day since records for this date sit in the mid-50s. Whatever moisture is left tonight will probably rain or snow itself out with minimal impacts overnight. Tomorrow, plan on a cloudy and cooler day in the 30s. The next system is more of a wintry one and still looks to arrive later Wednesday, Wednesday night and into Thursday morning. This system has the potential for accumulating snow and it’ll be worth watching going forward. Have a good week!
KCRG.com
Rain and a few storms become likely Sunday night into Monday
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - The next 24 hours or so will be wet, with a good chance for rain and a few storms. Some scattered showers are possible late on Sunday evening, but expect activity to become widespread by the morning of Martin Luther King, Jr. Day. Some thunderstorms are possible, too. First, embedded within the initial widespread rain activity. Then, some isolated storms are possible in the afternoon if any part of the viewing area sees some clearing of clouds. Temperatures climb to a midday high of the upper 40s to mid 50s.
ourquadcities.com
Rare Iowa January tornado captured on video by Local 4 News crew
Mid-January and we’re talking tornadoes in Iowa? That was the case on Martin Luther King Jr. Day!. A tornado ripped across portions of Iowa near Williamsburg and Interstate 80, a little more than an hour West of the Quad Cities. Local 4 director and storm chaser Paul Marruffo safely...
iheart.com
Severe weather coverage...in the middle of winter
Doug here...a couple of notes to start off...weather is not climate change. Lots of weathers stacked on top of one another (hundreds of years) IS climate change. Next, I am not writing this as a self-congratulatory tome, but as a look inside at how we bring things together. These being said...it was unusual to be awakened from a mid-afternoon nap by the EAS alert. Immediately, we sprang into action at Newsradio 600WMT.
KWQC
Two tornadoes touch down Monday afternoon; minor damage reported
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - An unusual mid-winter severe weather event produced at least two tornado touchdowns in eastern Iowa Monday afternoon. Officials said the first tornado touched down at about 2 p.m. near Interstate 80 just east of the Williamsburg exit. A semi-tracker trailer and a passenger vehicle were blown off the interstate as the tornado passed, no injuries were reported. Iowa County officials said they received several reports of damage to a cattle shelter and tree damage at another farm. Power line damage was reported as the tornado moved to the northeast toward South Amana before lifting as it headed into portions of Johnson and Linn Counties.
KCRG.com
First Alert Forecast: Wednesday Morning, January 18th, 2023
Two people have been taken to the hospital after an RV caught fire in Cedar Rapids Wednesday morning. Advocates share concerns over string of domestic violence fatalities in Iowa. Updated: 46 minutes ago. Victim advocates say they are worried about a recent string of fatalities linked to domestic violence. Muscatine...
KCRG.com
First Alert Forecast: Monday Morning, January 16th, 2023
Express Pros in Cedar Rapids is an employment agency who helps businesses find quality employees. High school students protest proposed legislation at Iowa State Capitol. High school students protested outside of the Iowa State Capitol this weekend. The protest was against two pieces of legislation. Gov. Reynolds calls for increased...
Watch a Huge & Rare Tornado that Roared Across Iowa Today
Today marked a rather rare weather event in Iowa. A wide tornado made its way across the central part of the state today in one of the earliest twisters on record for this time of year. Nick Stewart is a meteorologist in Iowa who was chasing a tornado as it...
KWQC
Muscatine battles 2 fires 20 minutes apart
MUSCATINE, Iowa (KWQC) - The Muscatine Joint Communications Center received a 911 call around 6:30 p.m. Monday for a possible electrical fire in a room at Addington Place, a nursing home facility, according to a press release. Upon arrival, fire crews found smoke in a resident’s room with smoke starting...
4 Amazing Pizza Places in Iowa
If you live in Iowa and you love eating pizza, here is a list of four amazing pizza places that are known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week. What do you think about these amazing pizza spots in Iowa? Have you ever been to any of these places before? If you have already visited them, what was your impression and how would you rate your experience? Did you enjoy the food and the service? What about the atmosphere? Would you recommend other people to visit these restaurants if they happen to live in the area? Feel free to share your honest thoughts in the comment section down below and make sure to include your favorite pizza places so more people can learn about them and maybe even pay them a visit the next time they are craving pizza. If you are a local then even better as we would love to hear your personal recommendations when it comes to eating well in Iowa.
KCRG.com
Two injured in Cedar Rapids RV fire
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Two people have been taken to the hospital after an RV caught fire in Cedar Rapids Wednesday morning. Officials said they responded to the fire at 5:45 a.m. in the 1000 block of America Drive Southwest. That’s behind hotels and a gas station, just off Wright Brothers Boulevard and 6th Street.
Residents of an Iowa City Will Pump $15,000 in Free Gasoline
Is there anything better than free gasoline? Not if you're one of the Iowans who will soon fill up your vehicle's gas tank for free. To me, getting the best gasoline price is almost like winning a game. While it seems most of the time prices are just a few cents apart, a well-timed visit to another part of the city could end up with significant savings. This Saturday, hundreds of people won't feel the pain at the pump... they'll be filling up for free. They're also going to get something free for the kids.
KCRG.com
Registration now open for 2023 SaPaDaPaSo parade in Cedar Rapids
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - People can now start registering for the 2023 SaPaDaPaSo parade. The parade is scheduled for 1 p.m. in downtown Cedar Rapids on Saturday, March 11. This year marks the parade’s 48th year.
KCRG.com
Hy-Vee dietitian recommends healthy snacks
Body camera video shown as trial continues for Cedar Rapids man accused of murder. More body camera video was shown Tuesday morning in the trial of a man accused of killing his family. Cleanup underway after two rare January tornadoes in Iowa. Updated: 7 hours ago. Cleanup is underway after...
KCRG.com
Two taken to hospital after Cedar Rapids RV fire
Former Hawkeye Matt Bullard returns to Iowa City to scout Murray for Rockets. Former Iowa Hawkeye basketball star Matt Bullard was back in Iowa City Sunday to reminisce and to do a little work. Better Business Bureau explains credit card scam. Updated: 2 hours ago. Bobby Hansen with the Better...
KCRG.com
‘Don’t be discouraged’ - What you need to know if you’re looking to buy a home this year
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Buying a home can feel intimidating, especially for first-time homeowners and after the wild market we saw last year, but people looking to buy a home in 2023 likely won’t have to deal with low inventory and rising prices like in 2022. Demand was...
KBUR
Effort underway to name highway after fallen state trooper
Decorah, IA- Efforts are underway to name a northeast Iowa highway after a fallen Iowa State Trooper. Radio Iowa reports that government entities in Winneshiek, Fayette, Buchanan, and Benton counties are being asked to show their support to name Highway 150 the Sergeant Jim Smith Memorial Highway. Smith, who resided...
