Kait 8
A-State freshman Colby Eddowes named SBC Indoor Athlete of the Week
After shattering the school record in the heptathlon in his first collegiate meet, Arkansas State track and field athlete Colby Eddowes was named the Sun Belt Conference’s first indoor men’s Field Athlete of the Week of the season, the league office announced Wednesday. Eddowes made a splash in...
Kait 8
Arkansas State baseball one month away from Opening Day
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - The temps are warming up so it’s a good time to talk baseball. I caught up with Arkansas State head coach Tommy Raffo, lets go around the horn. The Red Wolves got some skill work done Tuesday afternoon along with plenty of at-bats. Their first official team practice is January 27th.
Kait 8
Region 8 HS Basketball Scoreboard (1/17/23)
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Tuesday featured more conference matchups all over the area. Region 8 HS Basketball Scoreboard (1/17/23) Blytheville 56, Brookland 47 (Boys) Paragould 53, Nettleton 46 (Girls) Nettleton 78, Paragould 73 (Boys) West Memphis 55, Valley View 39 (Girls) West Memphis 68, Valley View 38 (Boys) Osceola 63,...
WDAM-TV
Former Ole Miss, NFL football player arrested for kidnapping
Two, including former University of Mississippi football player, charged with kidnapping
Kait 8
Jan. 17: What you need to know
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - We’re helping you plan your day on Good Morning Region 8. Some of us are waking up to some fog this morning and a wide range in temperatures. We are in the 40s in the Ozarks to near 60° along the Mississippi River. We should see the fog dissipate as the sun comes up and we warm up into the mid-60s.
Kait 8
1 dead and 1 injured in West Memphis crash
WEST MEMPHIS, Ark. (KAIT) - A crash on I55 leaves one man dead and one man injured. Arkansas State Police reported that the crash took place at 4:57 a.m. on Saturday, Jan. 14. According to the fatal crash report, Henley Dolmon, 41 of Cordova was driving a 2006 Mercedes Benz, traveling southbound in the northbound lane while a 2022 Mack Truck driven by Cliff Campbell, 51, of Memphis, was traveling northbound. The Mercedes Benz struck the front of the Truck killing Dolmon.
Kait 8
Planning your day ahead
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) -We’re helping you plan your day on Good Morning Region 8. We are waking up to clouds and a few showers out there this morning. We are not looking at a big rainfall today, but we could be dodging a few showers during any MLK Day events that are taking place, so have that umbrella handy. Rainfall amounts should be around 0.25″ or less. Temperatures today will be in the upper-50s and lower-60s and it will be on the windier side today. Tuesday looks dry, but a second chance of rain arrives on Wednesday. Rainfall amounts on Wednesday will be higher than what we get from the first storm system on Monday.
Kait 8
More additions heading to the Greensborough Village
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Hilltop will look a little bit different soon as another addition to Greensborough Village will be under construction in the coming days. Hilltop is one of the fastest-growing areas in Jonesboro. The Village Shoppes is only one of many additions that will be coming to the popular area, according to Gary Harpole, who is a managing partner at Halsey Thrasher Harpole Real Estate Group.
Kait 8
A-State sees little to no complaints after TikTok Wi-Fi ban
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - After an announcement in December from former Governor Asa Hutchinson, Arkansas State University students have not been using TikTok on the school’s Wi-Fi or devices. Since the announcement the administration has been surprised to see that not too many students have complained. Dr. Bill Smith...
WDAM-TV
Police ask for help locating runaway teenager in Hattiesburg
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Police in the Hub City are asking for the public’s help in locating a runaway teenager. According to the Hattiesburg Police Department, 15-year-old Damonte Miller, of Hattiesburg, ran away from his home on Myrtle Street on Jan. 12, 2023. Family members have told police that he left home after an argument.
ourmshome.com
The Top Burgers in Hattiesburg
Although we’re just two weeks into the New Year, many have set resolutions that they are determined to keep. A top resolution is to lose weight and get in shape. But while you’re putting in all that hard work, it wouldn’t necessarily be breaking your resolution if you had a really good hamburger to reward yourself for all that time in the gym.
WDAM-TV
HPD: Hattiesburg man cleared in burglary investigation
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - A Hattiesburg man wanted in a burglary investigation by the Hattiesburg Police Department has been cleared. According to HPD, Isaiah Booth, 32, who had an active warrant for residential burglary, has been cleared in the incident after the victim dropped the charges. The police department previously...
Kait 8
New business going into the former Pier1
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - The corner of Highland and Caraway is probably one of the busiest intersections in Jonesboro. With all the traffic and surrounding businesses nearby, what could be missing?. Haag Brown Real Estate announced a new business is coming to the former Pier1 in Jonesboro. No word on...
Hattiesburg and VFW reach agreement order on restrictions
Kait 8
Community honors, remembers Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - On Monday, millions across the country celebrated the life and legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., and that included Northeast Arkansas. Marching bands from all around the region came to join in a parade in Jonesboro before heading inside the Fowler Center into a choir and a line of speakers.
WDAM-TV
Jeep runs off Hwy 11, rolls into woodline in Jones Co.
JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - A driver suffered minor injuries after a single-vehicle collision off Highway 11 near Moselle Monday night. According to Jones County Fire Council Public Information Officer Dana Bumgardner, Moselle, Southwest and South Jones volunteer fire departments responded to the scene at approximately 5:30 p.m. Upon arrival,...
Kait 8
Hospital cancer center closing its doors
BLYTHEVILLE, Ark. (KAIT) - Cancer care in Mississippi County is no more after the Great River Cancer Center in Blytheville announced they will be shutting down in March leaving some people with nowhere to go. Jean Cole is a patient at Great River who was diagnosed with pancreatic cancer and...
Kait 8
Plans for new terminal set at Jonesboro Airport
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - The Jonesboro Municipal Airport will look a little different in the next couple of months as they work to upgrade the terminal. In a commission meeting the airport showed off renderings of a new terminal that they will be putting out bids for next month. President...
Kait 8
Bringing a Philippine Celebration to Jonesboro
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - A Philippine celebration made its way to Northeast Arkansas. Sinulog was celebrated at Blessed Sacrament Church on Sunday, January 15 by the Filipino community. Sinulog is a celebration of the Santo Niño, the oldest Christian artifact in the Philippines, gifted by the Portuguese explorer Ferdinand Magellan...
