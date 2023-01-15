Read full article on original website
Related
Santee YMCA Closing Early, Fearing Rally Clashes Over Teen’s Report, Trans Rights
Santee’s YMCA branch says it will close early on Wednesday to protect staff and members ahead of dueling protests sparked by a 17-year-old girl’s account of seeing a naked “adult male” in its women’s locker room. Possible clashes were hinted Tuesday morning by Mike Forzano,...
thevistapress.com
Boys & Girls Club Diamond Gala To Honor Dan Villaseñor
Vista, CA -On Saturday, March 4th, 2023 we celebrate the 60th anniversary of The Boys & Girls Club of Vista and recognize Dan Villaseñor, one of our earliest Club Members, current Board Member and longtime Volunteer. The Diamond Gala will be held at the Westin Carlsbad Resort & Spa...
Santee YMCA to Close Early ahead of Dueling Protests
The protests were sparked after a complaint by a teenager
thevistapress.com
Escondido Art Association – Deadline Nears for EAA 2023 Scholarship Program
Escondido. CA -The Escondido Art Association’s 2022-23 Visual Arts Scholarship Program for graduating seniors enrolled in any Escondido-based high school is well underway with presentations being made at many Escondido schools and a March 4th deadline approaching for submittal of entries. Awards in the amount of $1,000 will be made through the generosity of Dan Forster and Heather Moe of Design Moe Kitchen & Bath in the following amounts: $500 for First Place; $250 for Second Place; $150 for Third Place; and two Honorable Mention awards in the amount of $50 each.
thevistapress.com
Vista Chamber Announces January 2023 Rising Stars
Vista, CA – Celebrating their 100th Year in 2023, the Vista Chamber of Commerce, marking the ninth year sponsoring the Rising Star Program. Each month during the school year six students are nominated from six Vista High Schools to speak at the Rising Star breakfast hosted by the City of Vista.
thevistapress.com
Escondido Art Association February 2023 Open Show – Call for Artists
Escondido, CA – The Escondido Art Association announces their show for the month of February at the Artists Gallery, 121. West Grand Avenue, Escondido. The Theme for the show is “Romance” and will be open to EAA members and non-members are encouraged to enter. The judge is the highly respected artist, Paul Kobriger.
eastcountymagazine.org
MISS LAKESIDE PAGEANT QUEENS CROWNED
January 16, 2023 (Lakeside) -- The muddy rodeo grounds as well as the pouring rain did not put a damper on the excitement of the almost two and a half hour annuaMiss Lakeside Pageant filled with excitement and talented Lakeside contestants, parents and local community leaders. Congratulations to Miss Lakeside...
kusi.com
Father Joe’s Villages reacts to “All In” federal homelessness strategy
SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – “All In” was announced in December of 2022 as the Biden administration’s new blueprint to combat homelessness on a federal level. The plan sets state and local goals to reduce homelessness by 2025. Father Joe’s Villages applauded the plan, saying the county...
thevistapress.com
Carlsbad City Library- Winter Reading Challenge Week 2 Update
We’re Halfway Through the Winter Reading Challenge. Readers of all ages are participating in the Carlsbad City Library Winter Reading Challenge this month with a community goal of 115,382 minutes. This year’s theme, “All the Feels,” encourages readers to look to the future and experience how reading refreshes our emotions. You still have plenty of time to register and read to earn emoji-themed badges and a stress ball reward while supplies last. Join your friends and neighbors who are already participating in the challenge and log your reading to help us reach our goal!
thevistapress.com
What’s Up Downtown Oceanside
From 5-9 p.m. next Thursday on Pier View Way west of Coast Highway, we’ll be kicking off the first-ever O’side Mardi Gras celebration. At Mardi Gras Night at the Sunset Market, enjoy live Zydeco and blues music by the Bayou Brothers on the Main Stage, festive Mardi Gras giveaways and activities, and vendor specials at decorated booths. Starting at 5 p.m., stop by the Informational Event Booth in Downtown Lot 35 near the Main Stage to receive free Mardi Gras beads (one per guest while supplies last) and O’side Mardi Gras event info. The first 100 booth visitors will also receive a free Mardi Gras mask! In addition, Oside Handmade will be offering a mask making activity in the Dorothy’s Military Shop and Laundry lot. Let the good times roll with us at the Sunset Market in Downtown Oceanside! FIND OUT MORE.
KPBS
Chula Vista Elementary District converts two campuses to community schools
The Chula Vista Elementary School District is moving ahead with plans to convert two of its campuses into Community Schools. The California Department of Education has awarded the district a $500,000 grant to add additional services to Harborside and Palomar elementary schools starting August 2023. Additions include, among other things,...
countynewscenter.com
County Breaks Ground on Affordable Housing in Oceanside
A new affordable housing project broke ground today in Oceanside. When finished, Greenbrier Village will become home to low-income people, including those experiencing or at-risk of homelessness. It took a team of agencies working together over several years to make Greenbrier a reality, from local and state government to public, private and community-based organizations. Today marked an exciting milestone.
kusi.com
Chula Vista Mayor John McCann rejected from SANDAG Board, giving weighted vote to Democrats
SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Last week, San Diego County Supervisor Chair Nora Vargas was elected the new Chair of SANDAG. Her nomination to the position comes as Democrats continue pushing for an unpopular mileage tax to fund the $163 Regional Transportation Plan, aiming to get San Diegans out of their private vehicles and into public transit.
thevistapress.com
Burglary – Vista
Suspect arrested, stolen property recovered. A man is behind bars on suspicion of breaking into a North County business and stealing around $20,000 worth of property. The burglary happened on Sunday, January 15 around 9:00 p.m. in the 2400 block of Business Park Drive in Vista. Two men entered a secure area of the business and loaded their white pickup truck with tools and other items before quickly leaving the area.
kusi.com
Cleanup underway to repair Chula Vista Municipal Golf course after flooding
CHULA VISTA (KUSI) – Like many other areas of the county, Chula Vista is experience major flooding in their community. Cleanup efforts are already underway at the Chula Vista Municipal Golf Course, which was completely flooded as a result of the storm. KUSI’s Jason Austell reported live from the...
times-advocate.com
9 mayors walk out of SANDAG—Escondido’s among them
At Friday’s meeting of the San Diego Association of Governments (SANDAG) board meeting nine mayors stalked out of the meeting because they object to the weighted voting system that basically puts most decision-making on transportation funds in San Diego County into the hands of the City of San Diego.
extrainningsoftball.com
GoFundMe Started for Mike Romero, Longtime Coach and Father of Softballers Sierra, Sydney & Sophia Romero
A GoFundMe account was set up Monday for Mike Romero, the father of a quartet of talented athletes, as the longtime softball hitting instructor has been hospitalized in San Diego due to pneumonia on top of his battle with cancer. The children of Mike and his wife, Melissa, include a...
kusi.com
San Diego moves forward with natural gas stove ban
SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – When the Biden administration appeared to be considering a nationwide natural gas stove ban, Americans were outraged. San Diego is miles ahead of the White House; the city plans to ban all natural gas appliances by introducing a retrofit mandate for home and building owners and outlawing the installation of new natural gas appliances. This process is set to be complete by the city by 2035.
News 8 KFMB
Santee cracking down on homeless encampments along San Diego River
The ordinance the full support of Santee city leaders who said that it will help protect nearby communities. But homeless advocates are blasting the move.
Animal Services Officers Rescue Dog Trapped in Oil Reservoir in Ramona Garage
An 11-year-old dog was rescued Tuesday from an oil-filled mechanic’s reservoir inside a private garage in Ramona by San Diego County Animal Services officers. The owner of the shop called the Department of Animal Services Tuesday morning saying a dog was trapped. According to the officers, when they arrived,...
Comments / 0