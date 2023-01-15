ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

thevistapress.com

Boys & Girls Club Diamond Gala To Honor Dan Villaseñor

Vista, CA -On Saturday, March 4th, 2023 we celebrate the 60th anniversary of The Boys & Girls Club of Vista and recognize Dan Villaseñor, one of our earliest Club Members, current Board Member and longtime Volunteer. The Diamond Gala will be held at the Westin Carlsbad Resort & Spa...
VISTA, CA
thevistapress.com

Escondido Art Association – Deadline Nears for EAA 2023 Scholarship Program

Escondido. CA -The Escondido Art Association’s 2022-23 Visual Arts Scholarship Program for graduating seniors enrolled in any Escondido-based high school is well underway with presentations being made at many Escondido schools and a March 4th deadline approaching for submittal of entries. Awards in the amount of $1,000 will be made through the generosity of Dan Forster and Heather Moe of Design Moe Kitchen & Bath in the following amounts: $500 for First Place; $250 for Second Place; $150 for Third Place; and two Honorable Mention awards in the amount of $50 each.
ESCONDIDO, CA
thevistapress.com

Vista Chamber Announces January 2023 Rising Stars

Vista, CA – Celebrating their 100th Year in 2023, the Vista Chamber of Commerce, marking the ninth year sponsoring the Rising Star Program. Each month during the school year six students are nominated from six Vista High Schools to speak at the Rising Star breakfast hosted by the City of Vista.
VISTA, CA
thevistapress.com

Escondido Art Association February 2023 Open Show – Call for Artists

Escondido, CA – The Escondido Art Association announces their show for the month of February at the Artists Gallery, 121. West Grand Avenue, Escondido. The Theme for the show is “Romance” and will be open to EAA members and non-members are encouraged to enter. The judge is the highly respected artist, Paul Kobriger.
ESCONDIDO, CA
eastcountymagazine.org

MISS LAKESIDE PAGEANT QUEENS CROWNED

January 16, 2023 (Lakeside) -- The muddy rodeo grounds as well as the pouring rain did not put a damper on the excitement of the almost two and a half hour annuaMiss Lakeside Pageant filled with excitement and talented Lakeside contestants, parents and local community leaders. Congratulations to Miss Lakeside...
LAKESIDE, CA
thevistapress.com

Carlsbad City Library- Winter Reading Challenge Week 2 Update

We’re Halfway Through the Winter Reading Challenge. Readers of all ages are participating in the Carlsbad City Library Winter Reading Challenge this month with a community goal of 115,382 minutes. This year’s theme, “All the Feels,” encourages readers to look to the future and experience how reading refreshes our emotions. You still have plenty of time to register and read to earn emoji-themed badges and a stress ball reward while supplies last. Join your friends and neighbors who are already participating in the challenge and log your reading to help us reach our goal!
CARLSBAD, CA
thevistapress.com

What’s Up Downtown Oceanside

From 5-9 p.m. next Thursday on Pier View Way west of Coast Highway, we’ll be kicking off the first-ever O’side Mardi Gras celebration. At Mardi Gras Night at the Sunset Market, enjoy live Zydeco and blues music by the Bayou Brothers on the Main Stage, festive Mardi Gras giveaways and activities, and vendor specials at decorated booths. Starting at 5 p.m., stop by the Informational Event Booth in Downtown Lot 35 near the Main Stage to receive free Mardi Gras beads (one per guest while supplies last) and O’side Mardi Gras event info. The first 100 booth visitors will also receive a free Mardi Gras mask! In addition, Oside Handmade will be offering a mask making activity in the Dorothy’s Military Shop and Laundry lot. Let the good times roll with us at the Sunset Market in Downtown Oceanside! FIND OUT MORE.
OCEANSIDE, CA
KPBS

Chula Vista Elementary District converts two campuses to community schools

The Chula Vista Elementary School District is moving ahead with plans to convert two of its campuses into Community Schools. The California Department of Education has awarded the district a $500,000 grant to add additional services to Harborside and Palomar elementary schools starting August 2023. Additions include, among other things,...
CHULA VISTA, CA
countynewscenter.com

County Breaks Ground on Affordable Housing in Oceanside

A new affordable housing project broke ground today in Oceanside. When finished, Greenbrier Village will become home to low-income people, including those experiencing or at-risk of homelessness. It took a team of agencies working together over several years to make Greenbrier a reality, from local and state government to public, private and community-based organizations. Today marked an exciting milestone.
OCEANSIDE, CA
thevistapress.com

Burglary – Vista

Suspect arrested, stolen property recovered. A man is behind bars on suspicion of breaking into a North County business and stealing around $20,000 worth of property. The burglary happened on Sunday, January 15 around 9:00 p.m. in the 2400 block of Business Park Drive in Vista. Two men entered a secure area of the business and loaded their white pickup truck with tools and other items before quickly leaving the area.
VISTA, CA
times-advocate.com

9 mayors walk out of SANDAG—Escondido’s among them

At Friday’s meeting of the San Diego Association of Governments (SANDAG) board meeting nine mayors stalked out of the meeting because they object to the weighted voting system that basically puts most decision-making on transportation funds in San Diego County into the hands of the City of San Diego.
ESCONDIDO, CA
kusi.com

San Diego moves forward with natural gas stove ban

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – When the Biden administration appeared to be considering a nationwide natural gas stove ban, Americans were outraged. San Diego is miles ahead of the White House; the city plans to ban all natural gas appliances by introducing a retrofit mandate for home and building owners and outlawing the installation of new natural gas appliances. This process is set to be complete by the city by 2035.
SAN DIEGO, CA

