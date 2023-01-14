TYLER — The University of Texas at Tyler blocked social media app TikTok from all campus internet networks effective Tuesday, the university announced. According to our news partner KETK, UT Tyler said this comes in response to Gov. Greg Abbott’s recent directive that requires all state agencies to remove the app from state-issued devices and equipment to address cybersecurity risks. “UT Tyler is taking these important steps to eliminate risks to information contained in the university’s network and to our critical infrastructure,” the university said. The order does not apply to student-run accounts that are owned by student organizations, since they are not government or Texas state agency accounts. The university said that TikTok is prohibited from being uploaded on any university device or through the UT Tyler network, so student organizations cannot use university devices or the campus network to manage their TikTok accounts. “We will continue to take steps to ensure compliance with this order and will provide updates as they occur,” Ona Tolliver, Senior Vice President for Student Success said in an email to students.

TYLER, TX ・ 20 HOURS AGO