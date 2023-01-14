Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Get free chicken salad in three Jacksonville restaurants this ThursdayAsh JurbergJacksonville, TX
Tour Tyler Texas asked the question, can you have live chickens in city limits of Tyler Texas?Tour Tyler TexasTyler, TX
Tour Tyler Texas congratulates Nansi Medina Jaimes for 10th year as tax a preparer in TylerTour Tyler TexasTyler, TX
Congratulations Max Duggan an Earl Campbell Tyler Rose Award finalist and welcome to Tyler TexasTour Tyler TexasTyler, TX
Congratulations Brian Jones Emcee for the Earl Campbell Tyler Rose Award and welcome back to Tyler TexasTour Tyler TexasTyler, TX
Related
ktbb.com
Police issue traffic advisory in Southeast Tyler
TYLER — Tyler police Tuesday issued an updated advisory to drivers about a busy intersection. Police say at 12:20 Tuesday afternoon, officers responded to McDonald Rd. at Loop 323 regarding a crash involving an 18-wheeler. A power pole was struck and lines went down in the roadway. As of 2:30 p.m., one northbound lane of Loop 323 at the intersection had reopened for traffic. Two were still closed as Oncor worked to repair the pole and lines that were down. Police urged you to avoid this area if possible. Click here for the latest information.
ktbb.com
One man arrested following Cherokee County standoff
CHEROKEE COUNTY — Law enforcement and a SWAT team took a man into custody around 9:20 p.m. after he barricaded himself inside a home Tuesday, the Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office said. According to our news partner KETK, the man was identified as 34-year-old Lionel Charles. The Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office attempted to execute a search warrant at a residence on CR 4126 around 5:30 Tuesday evening. The sheriff’s office and Jacksonville Police Department were investigating the residence due to reported stolen property when Charles barricaded himself in a rear bedroom with firearms. Charles was arrested without further incident.
ktbb.com
Tyler pastor transitions to pastor emeritus after 40 years
TYLER — A longtime local church leader is moving into a new role after four decades of service. Rose Heights Church in Tyler will be celebrating Lead Pastor Doug Anderson’s 40th year in ministry on Sunday, January 22, at 10 a.m. Pastor Anderson accepted his first position at the church in 1983 and has served as lead pastor for the past 20 of those years, according to a news release. Alongside his wife, Gina Anderson, Pastor Anderson shared with the church on January 15 that he will now be transitioning to pastor emeritus. “Words cannot express the emotion we feel and the love that we feel for this church and this community,” said Anderson as quoted in the release.
ktbb.com
$86k awarded to Tyler ISD educators with ‘Grants for Great Ideas’
TYLER — $86,000 was handed out Tuesday at 17 Tyler ISD campuses. The Tyler ISD Grant Patrol delivered the news to educators that were named 2022-2023 Grants for Great Ideas recipients, our news partner KETK reports. “Grant Patrol is one of the highlights of our year. It’s a rewarding opportunity to partner on these projects with an amazing group of educators who aim to engage their students in new and creative ways,” Tyler ISD Foundation Executive Director Suzette Farr said. The 29 grants given to educators on 17 campuses will fund projects like honey bees at Tyler Legacy High School to supporting the district’s literacy bus and expand student learning in the STEAM lab at Orr Elementary School.
ktbb.com
UT Tyler blocks TikTok from campus internet networks
TYLER — The University of Texas at Tyler blocked social media app TikTok from all campus internet networks effective Tuesday, the university announced. According to our news partner KETK, UT Tyler said this comes in response to Gov. Greg Abbott’s recent directive that requires all state agencies to remove the app from state-issued devices and equipment to address cybersecurity risks. “UT Tyler is taking these important steps to eliminate risks to information contained in the university’s network and to our critical infrastructure,” the university said. The order does not apply to student-run accounts that are owned by student organizations, since they are not government or Texas state agency accounts. The university said that TikTok is prohibited from being uploaded on any university device or through the UT Tyler network, so student organizations cannot use university devices or the campus network to manage their TikTok accounts. “We will continue to take steps to ensure compliance with this order and will provide updates as they occur,” Ona Tolliver, Senior Vice President for Student Success said in an email to students.
Comments / 0